Regenerating Soil Helps Tackle Water Crisis, Experts Say

Specialists suggest agronomic plans to improve organic fertility, limit erosion and save water.
In recent years, frequent and long-lasting droughts have caused severe water shortages and threatened farming production.
This occurred in the complex context of climate change and its effects, in which the water crisis plays a key role.
Regenerating soil benefits not only the agriculture sector but the whole community. Every farmer can immediately start doing it by implementing a real agronomic plan.
Experts committed to restoring the affected ecosystems are working quickly to find solutions for sustainable water management while raising awareness among people and institutions.
“In the current climate crisis with its many facets, one of the most pressing issues is water availability,” said Massimiliano Pasqui, a physicist at the Institute for BioEconomy of the National Research Council (IBE-CNR).See Also:Developing Nations Leave Controversial COP29 Disappointed
“Generally, in the Mediterranean area, we observed increased winter temperatures and very hot temperatures not only at the peak of summer but also in spring or fall,” he added. “In this framework, when we should have the greatest rainfall amounts in fall and winter, a decline in precipitation is emerging.”
Dry periods are sometimes interrupted by abundant but intense rainfall where most water runs off. These events may cause flooding while failing to alleviate drought.
The IBE-CNR Drought Observatory noted that water scarcity negatively impacts agricultural yield and quality and triggers soil degradation and desertification, influencing plants’ carbon sequestration capacity.
“In several Mediterranean regions, the incidence of severe drought has risen,” Pasqui said. “This can affect the work of farmers, with repercussions on production costs and market trends.”
“Overall, the water crisis has a major environmental and social impact,” he added. “Hence, there is a need to raise collective awareness and, on the practical side, implement appropriate agronomic practices.”
While each citizen can play an important part in implementing these swift changes, experts broadly agree that a wide range of actions should be undertaken collectively to tackle the water crisis effectively.
“There is not a single solution, but a set of measures that should be planned and implemented at a community level, given the seriousness of the water situation globally,” said Matteo Mancini.
As an agronomist, he coordinates the technical area of the non-profit and non-governmental organization Deafal, which supports farmers by applying agroecology and regenerative agriculture tools.
“The Mediterranean basin is one of the climate change hotspots, and the olive tree is among the crops that are suffering the most and potentially most at risk in this area,” he said. “When it comes to producing oil, this plant needs an adequate water quantity, from around 350 to 800 millimeters per year.”
“Note that the annual rainfall of an area with limited precipitation, such as the Mediterranean, can range between 400 and 800 milliliters, but there is a risk of further decrease,” Mancini added. “Hence, we should develop solutions whereby rainwater is retained as much as possible in the ground. Soil regeneration can be pivotal to achieving this in the short term.”
Research has demonstrated that healthy soil is key to tackling the interlocked climate and water crisis, so major international organizations are calling on governments to take action on this issue.
The United Nations has estimated that one cubic meter of soil can store more than 250 liters of water and remarked that, after the oceans, soil is the largest active carbon store.
Yet, it could capture and store more if human activities did not degrade it. Therefore, its restoration is crucial since it produces rapid results, is inexpensive, creates jobs and enables people to ensure food security.
“Regenerating soil benefits not only the agriculture sector but the whole community,” Mancini said. “Every farmer can immediately start doing it by implementing a real agronomic plan.”
Mancini believes that improving soil’s organic fertility by increasing its organic matter content is a fundamental step in starting a regenerative project.
“Organic matter consists in the degradation product of plant and animal components that come from outside the soil, like animal manure, stubbles and plant residues, olive leaves, twigs and more,” he explained.
“Microorganisms degrade this matter, transforming a small part of it into something extremely valuable called humus,” Mancini added. “The literature says that one kilogram of humus may retain 20 liters of water.”
According to data from CNR and the National Association of Consortia for Land and Irrigation Water Management and Protection, the organic matter content in most Italian soils is two percent, below which a process of desertification may start.
Moreover, the E.U. Joint Research Center warned that “a staggering 61 percent” of European soils are in an unhealthy state, subject to several types of degradation, including loss of organic carbon.
“Organic matter, or carbon, has a fundamental role,” Mancini underlined. “It is full of life, as it contains organisms like fungi, bacteria, actinomycetes and more; it retains mineral elements responsible for chemical fertility, namely food for plants; and it holds water. The literature says that a one percent increase in organic matter is enough to make a hectare of land hold 300,000 liters more water.”
There are multiple ways to increase organic matter on a farm. Mancini suggested that one is to minimize tillage.
“Tillage oxidizes carbon, resulting in greater soil respiration,” Mancini said. “Respiration is a natural process of releasing carbon dioxide from the soil to the atmosphere.”
“Yet, increased oxidation translates into greater carbon loss and, therefore, fertility in the long term,” he added. “Reducing tillage in an orchard helps to preserve and gradually increase its organic carbon content.”
Mancini observed that in some areas, grassless olive orchards are easily found plowed in depth by farmers to avoid competition for water between the roots of olive trees and those of weeds.
“We must consider that organic matter accumulates in the upper topsoil, called in pedology ‘O horizon,’ where ‘O’ is for ‘organic,’” he said. “Although competition may occur, without grassy cover, this is exposed to air, light, wind and water, and subject to degradation.”
“Therefore, to avoid competition while maintaining protection, a strip tillage can be useful, consisting in narrow strips of land, even in alternating rows in the case of an olive grove, which should be lightly tilled,” Mancini added.
According to Mancini, another way to increase organic matter is to let spontaneous plants grow or plant cover crops.
Different species and families are used to fix nitrogen – legumes are the most common – one of the most essential elements for the olive tree and graminaceous plants. After choosing the most suitable types, they can be grown in rotation with other crops, where necessary.
“These crops must be properly managed to obtain the best results,” Mancini said. “Research found that the method applied by many farmers, which consists of cutting the cover crops and plowing into the ground, is not helpful since the organic matter accumulated during the plant growth is mineralized and lost immediately once in the soil.”
“In the last decade, Deafal and other organizations have promoted a different technique that helps to retain more moisture and carbon,” he added. “It consists of flattening the cover crops down with a roller-crimper so that they slowly die and dehydrate, acting as natural mulching.”
Mancini added that fertilization is another way to bring organic matter into a plot from outside.
“In the past, farmers used animal manure, which is still a great option,” Mancini said. “Today, we can also use compost, which is available in large quantities and can be self-produced and digestate.”
“Among recently developed products, biochar is a very stable form of carbon that enhances soil’s structure,” he added. “If appropriately used, all these products help to improve the soil health significantly.”
With the IESS project, Deafal and CNR-IBE are assessing the positive impacts of grazing laying hens in the olive grove.
Both ruminants, such as cows and sheep, and poultry are helpful in the orchard, significantly contributing to the soil health with their manure.
Based on the study of the sward and bearing capacity, this research organizes rational grazing plans to maximize the positive effects of this agroecological practice.
“An important phase to consider is planning a new orchard,” Mancini said. “Applying the keyline design can be a useful strategy to mitigate drought and erosion.”
Deafal and CNR-IBE studied the benefits of this hydraulic agriculture system. It harnesses the force of gravity of slight slopes to slow down the water runoff and distribute it from areas with a higher erosion risk towards those suffering from low water permanence.
After a topographical survey, a cultivation pattern is designed according to the keylines, which intercept the water flow with proper agronomic management.
“Many farmers and agro-technicians report water and fertility improvements with this system,” Mancini said. “However, these results can only be achieved by combining them with further soil management practices previously mentioned.”
“We must be aware that this is a complex crisis, and there is a need for several integrated interventions, combining various disciplines and skills,” he added. “There is not a unique response to the challenges posed. The water crisis must be addressed at various levels, and the whole production system, starting from policymakers, must become more aware and organized to tackle it effectively.”