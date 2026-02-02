Enter keywords and hit Go →
On Stromboli, Olive Trees Help Restore Land, Community and Tradition

A community-led olive cultivation project on Stromboli is restoring terraces, stabilizing slopes and reconnecting residents with the island’s agricultural heritage.

Stromboli Island (Photo by Charlotte Gabay)
By Ylenia Granitto
Feb. 2, 2026 18:03 UTC
Attiva Stromboli is lead­ing an ini­tia­tive to revive olive cul­ti­va­tion on Stromboli Island, which aims to restore the land­scape, regen­er­ate the soil, and strengthen com­mu­nity net­works. The project involves plant­ing olive trees, restor­ing dry stone walls, and reshap­ing land using tra­di­tional tech­niques, with the goal of pro­mot­ing sus­tain­able soil man­age­ment on Mediterranean islands. Despite chal­lenges like wild­fires and floods, the asso­ci­a­tion has made progress in reclaim­ing land, restor­ing ter­races, and rein­tro­duc­ing olive trees and caper plants to enhance bio­di­ver­sity and sup­port the local econ­omy.

On Stromboli Island, the north­ern­most of Sicily’s Aeolian arch­i­pel­ago and home to the epony­mous vol­cano, the revival of olive cul­ti­va­tion is help­ing to safe­guard the land­scape, regen­er­ate the soil and strengthen local com­mu­nity net­works.

This is a one-of-a-kind envi­ron­ment, defined by the pres­ence of one of the world’s most active vol­ca­noes.- Paolo de Rosa, Attiva Stromboli

The effort is being led by the non-profit asso­ci­a­tion Attiva Stromboli, which com­bines the recov­ery and plant­ing of olive trees with the restora­tion of dry stone walls and the reshap­ing of land using tra­di­tional hydraulic tech­niques.

A study con­ducted by the University of Tuscia rec­og­nized the ini­tia­tive as a best-prac­tice model for sus­tain­able soil man­age­ment on Mediterranean islands.

This is a one-of-a-kind envi­ron­ment, defined by the pres­ence of one of the world’s most active vol­ca­noes,” Paolo de Rosa, legal rep­re­sen­ta­tive of Attiva Stromboli, told Olive Oil Times. It is a frag­ile ecosys­tem that is also threat­ened by the loss of land man­age­ment, a wide­spread phe­nom­e­non that has affected mar­ginal areas since the mid-20th cen­tury due to emi­gra­tion.”

As on many other Italian islands, tourism began to develop on Stromboli in the 1950s, grad­u­ally reviv­ing the island’s econ­omy.

Today, tourism is the island’s pri­mary eco­nomic dri­ver. Stromboli has roughly 500 per­ma­nent res­i­dents, and while its crys­talline waters attract thou­sands of vis­i­tors in the warmer months, many also come to see Iddu,” the affec­tion­ate local name for the vol­cano. Hiking tours led by licensed guides are among the most pop­u­lar ways to explore its slopes.

Founded to pro­mote the ter­ri­tory and its cul­ture, Attiva Stromboli launched a 2018 project to estab­lish a com­mu­nity olive mill and revive olive cul­ti­va­tion as a first step toward restor­ing and enhanc­ing the land­scape.

The project led by the non-profit association Attiva Stromboli combines the recovery and planting of olive trees, the restoration of dry stone walls, and reshaping of the land using traditional hydraulic techinques.

Beyond tourism, agri­cul­ture had been side­lined and the land­scape largely neglected,” de Rosa said. It was nec­es­sary to inter­vene to restore eco­log­i­cal bal­ance. Starting with olive cul­ti­va­tion was nat­ural, as it had once been cen­tral to the island’s econ­omy, which in the 1930s counted five active mills.”

After the presses were dis­man­tled, grow­ers were forced to load their olives onto fer­ries and ship them to off-island mills. Frequent weather dis­rup­tions often delayed pro­cess­ing, com­pro­mis­ing oil qual­ity.

Instead of rely­ing on exter­nal facil­i­ties, a social oil mill allows us to pro­duce directly on the island and encour­ages greater care for the olive trees,” de Rosa said.

With sup­port from the Sicily Environment Fund and sev­eral pri­vate donors, the asso­ci­a­tion pur­chased a state-of-the-art mill equipped with Mori-Tem tech­nol­ogy.

The ini­tia­tive also reached pri­vate villa own­ers with orna­men­tal olive trees. We pro­posed agree­ments under which we would prune and har­vest the trees,” de Rosa said. Many res­i­dents then began car­ing for their trees inde­pen­dently and recov­er­ing aban­doned ones. This helped achieve one of our main goals: that the com­mu­nity itself pro­tects the island’s land.”

Researchers recognized the project led by Attiva Stromboli as a best-practice model for sustainable soil management on Mediterranean islands.

Over time, pro­duc­tion tripled and par­tic­i­pa­tion grew from 10 to more than 30 peo­ple. Between 100 and 150 bot­tles are now pro­duced annu­ally and auc­tioned dur­ing a har­vest fes­ti­val, with pro­ceeds rein­vested in the project.

The ini­tia­tive, how­ever, could not shield the ter­ri­tory from the scale of a human-caused wild­fire in May 2022, which destroyed 200 hectares of veg­e­ta­tion, fol­low­ing ear­lier blazes linked to erup­tive activ­ity in 2019 and 2021.

We are used to wild­fires caused by vol­canic activ­ity, but that blaze was enor­mous,” de Rosa recalled. What moved me most was the col­lec­tive response and the sol­i­dar­ity shown in pro­tect­ing both peo­ple and land.”

The fire was fol­lowed by a major flood in August, expos­ing severe hydro­ge­o­log­i­cal insta­bil­ity.

We real­ized that beyond recov­er­ing dam­aged olive trees, we needed to work sys­tem­at­i­cally, restor­ing ter­races so water could flow and drain prop­erly,” de Rosa said. We used the momen­tum from these events to raise funds for coor­di­nated land recla­ma­tion, par­tic­u­larly in the upper areas above the vil­lage.”

With renewed sup­port from the Sicily Environment Fund and con­tri­bu­tions from pri­vate donors and pro­fes­sion­als, the asso­ci­a­tion secured resources to pur­chase equip­ment, recruit vol­un­teers and hire a sea­sonal worker. Operations began in November 2022.

So far, one hectare has been reclaimed. The work included restor­ing dry stone walls, build­ing slope-sta­bi­liza­tion struc­tures and fire­breaks, prun­ing and plant­ing olive trees and caper plants, restor­ing an old cis­tern and installing a new irri­ga­tion sys­tem.

The group recov­ered cen­turies-old olive trees and planted about 200 Nocellara Messinese saplings, aim­ing to reach at least 500 trees in the long term.

They also intro­duced caper plants (Capparis spin­osa), prop­a­gated from local cut­tings and seeds, to pre­serve bio­di­ver­sity and cre­ate a resilient inter­crop­ping sys­tem.

Where dry stone walls could not be fully restored, the group adopted a sim­pli­fied tra­di­tional slope-sta­bi­liza­tion method known as fas­ci­nate,” or pal­iz­zate,” also called the beaver tech­nique.” Bundles of prun­ing residues were fas­tened along slopes to slow water runoff.

Attiva Stromboli recovered many centuries-old olive trees and planted new Nocellara Messinese saplings, along with caper plants, creating a thriving intercropping system.

With these struc­tures in place, water no longer flows straight down­hill but fol­lows a zigzag path, releas­ing sed­i­ment and grad­u­ally lev­el­ing the ter­races,” de Rosa explained.

The sys­tem pro­motes the devel­op­ment of micro­fauna, enhances soil fer­til­ity, and allows prun­ing residues to be reused on site. Maintenance mainly involves trim­ming veg­e­ta­tion when bram­bles begin to grow.

Attiva Stromboli recovered dry‑stone walls (indicated by the green arrows) and stabilized part of the slopes using the beaver technique, applying fascinate’ (indicated by the yellow arrows).

Once reg­u­lated, rain­wa­ter is no longer a threat but a resource that sup­ports the growth of new olive trees,” de Rosa said.

Researchers con­firmed the effec­tive­ness of the work, not­ing that the agro­forestry approach, com­bined with restored dry stone walls and the recov­ery of tra­di­tional eco­log­i­cal knowl­edge, reduces ero­sion risks, strength­ens cli­mate adap­ta­tion and restores agro­bio­di­ver­sity while ben­e­fit­ing the local econ­omy and tourism.

Attiva Stromboli also involved stu­dents from the island’s pri­mary and sec­ondary schools, engag­ing them in prun­ing, har­vest­ing, and orga­niz­ing train­ing courses to intro­duce young peo­ple to olive oil pro­duc­tion.

Last year, we planted another 40 olive trees along the seafront as a pub­lic asset,” de Rosa said. Olive trees deserve to once again be cen­tral to island life. Beyond their sub­sis­tence value, man­ag­ing olive groves helps safe­guard the entire ecosys­tem.”

But this project does not end here,” he added. This frag­ile ecosys­tem, exposed to nat­ural and human pres­sures, requires con­stant care. Our hope is to secure fur­ther insti­tu­tional sup­port to con­tinue this work.”

