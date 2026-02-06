Enter keywords and hit Go →
Accademia Olearia Builds on Sardinia’s Heritage with Quality-Driven Growth

The Sardinian producer is increasing plantings across five municipalities and updating its milling line, while maintaining wide grove spacing and circular reuse of byproducts.
Accademia Olearia produces blends and monovarietals from native Bosana, Semidana, and Tonda di Cagliari trees aiming at safeguarding the traditional olive landscape of northern Sardinia.
By Ylenia Granitto
Feb. 6, 2026 17:29 UTC
Accademia Olearia’s olive groves in Sardinia are man­aged sus­tain­ably and reflect the region’s her­itage, with a focus on pre­serv­ing the land­scape. The com­pany has a long his­tory of pro­duc­ing high-qual­ity olive oil, with a com­mit­ment to inno­va­tion and sus­tain­abil­ity, includ­ing organic pro­duc­tion and energy auton­omy through pho­to­voltaic sys­tems.

Accademia Olearia’s olive groves stretch across the north­west­ern tip of Sardinia, express­ing the island’s char­ac­ter through native Bosana, Semidana and Tonda di Cagliari trees. The company’s best-known oils are derived from these cul­ti­vars.

I believe that sus­tain­abil­ity begins with a mind­set. For us, it means doing our part to improve the world.- Antonello Fois, Accademia Olearia

The orchards span diverse envi­ron­ments, from inland hills to the coast. Sustainably man­aged and shaped by a tra­di­tional low-den­sity lay­out, the groves reflect a long-term com­mit­ment to pre­serv­ing a liv­ing land­scape and the region’s olive farm­ing her­itage.

We want our olive trees to be an inte­gral part of this ter­ri­tory, to which we feel deeply con­nected,” Antonello Fois told Olive Oil Times. Our fam­ily has a long his­tory in the olive oil sec­tor in north­ern Sardinia, with the first estate estab­lished in 1827. The farm grad­u­ally spe­cial­ized in olive grow­ing, espe­cially thanks to our father’s fore­sight.”

In the late 1970s, Giuseppe Fois took over as CEO, and the com­pany mar­keted its oil through whole­sale chan­nels until 1999. Antonello joined the man­age­ment a year after his brother, Alessandro, as the com­pany shifted its focus to qual­ity in 2000.

We decided to use the name Accademia Olearia because the idea of an acad­emy aligned most with our vision,” Fois said. It went beyond a com­mer­cial ven­ture, tak­ing on the task of dis­sem­i­nat­ing and ele­vat­ing olive oil knowl­edge among con­sumers and food ser­vice pro­fes­sion­als.”

Alessandro Fois is in charge of milling operations at Accademia Olearia mill in Alghero.

He cred­ited his father with plac­ing the next gen­er­a­tion at the cen­ter of the tran­si­tion from the start. With courage, he imme­di­ately entrusted me and my brother with oper­a­tional respon­si­bil­i­ties,” Fois said. In the begin­ning, when we needed man­power, we found our­selves doing every­thing that had to be done, from the grove to the mill. That gave us the chance to quickly under­stand every aspect and chal­lenge of the work.”

Fois recalled being encour­aged to focus on what could still be improved rather than rest­ing on past achieve­ments, and to pay atten­tion to the details that could ele­vate the com­pa­ny’s stan­dards. Working toward that goal, he said, deep­ened both broth­ers’ com­mit­ment to pro­duc­ing pre­mium extra vir­gin olive oil.

We are oper­at­ing in a very dif­fer­ent con­text from back then, with clearly defined mar­ket seg­ments, at the top of which are pre­mium prod­ucts,” Fois said. At that time, how­ever, espe­cially due to the lack of leg­is­la­tion on ori­gin labelling, the olive oil mar­ket was at the whim of imported mass-mar­ket prod­ucts.”

Alessandro (left) and Antonello Fois, Accademia Olearia

He said the com­pany chose to break away from those mech­a­nisms and pur­sue a path that could bring greater value and recog­ni­tion to its work, and to that of other pro­duc­ers. Today, we are proud to have helped spark a qual­ity-dri­ven olive oil move­ment,” Fois added.

Two devel­op­ments proved deci­sive: the European Union’s recog­ni­tion of the Sardinia Protected Designation of Origin, which entered into force in 2008, and the intro­duc­tion of manda­tory ori­gin label­ing a year later. Together, the mile­stones became strate­gic levers that helped the com­pany strengthen its stand­ing, along­side broader momen­tum around pro­tected des­ig­na­tions of ori­gin.

Our rep­u­ta­tion has grown also thanks to the suc­cesses we racked up at national and inter­na­tional com­pe­ti­tions, which helped us grad­u­ally lay the foun­da­tions for what the com­pany is today,” Fois said. Our path con­tin­ues to be inspired by our father’s far­sighted vision.”

He said Giuseppe Fois died in 2021, after which their mother, Carmela, stepped into the company’s man­age­ment. Following his exam­ple, we always work in close syn­ergy, mind­ful of our respon­si­bil­i­ties, while dis­cussing every­thing together, from the chal­lenges we face to the solu­tions we build,” Fois said.

Named in his honor, Gran Riserva Giuseppe Fois is rec­og­nized in the Official Guide to the World’s Best Olive Oils along with Riserva del Produttore DOP Sardegna and Accademia Olearia Bio DOP Sardegna. Their pro­files come from care­ful in-mill blend­ing of the estate’s olive vari­eties, sourced from dif­fer­ent areas of the prop­erty and used in vary­ing pro­por­tions.

The com­pany pro­duces a broad selec­tion of blends and mono­va­ri­etals from 350 hectares across the munic­i­pal­i­ties of Alghero, Sorso, Sennori, Sassari and Usini. With 35,000 trees cur­rently in pro­duc­tion, a fur­ther 6,000 will be planted this year, bring­ing the total to 40,000. Production is expand­ing, with plans to dou­ble out­put in the next few years.

The fruit is pressed at the estate’s milling facil­ity, which also pro­vides ser­vices for third par­ties. The com­pany pio­neered mod­ern milling tech­nol­ogy locally, installing a con­tin­u­ous-cycle sys­tem in the 1980s that has been con­tin­u­ally updated. Today, it oper­ates a Pieralisi line equipped with up-to-date machin­ery.

Accademia Olearia pioneered modern milling technology, installing a continuous-cycle olive mill in the 1980s. Today the facility is equipped with latest- generation techology.

Our milling plant rep­re­sents the pin­na­cle of extrac­tion tech­nol­ogy, and this allows us to pro­vide top-notch ser­vice to our cus­tomers as well,” Fois said. Still, our pur­suit of high qual­ity can­not over­look respon­si­bil­ity toward the ter­ri­tory. That means leav­ing the area in which we oper­ate bet­ter than we found it.”

To pre­serve the land’s nat­ural beauty and envi­ron­men­tal bal­ance, he said the com­pany has cho­sen to main­tain tra­di­tional orchard lay­outs. Most groves on the estate retain a wide spac­ing of 10 by 10 meters, while newer plant­i­ngs fol­low estab­lished pat­terns of 6 by 5 and 6 by 6 meters.

We want even the new olive trees to become an inte­gral part of the local her­itage and endure for cen­turies,” Fois said. For this rea­son, we are com­mit­ted to keep­ing this envi­ron­ment healthy.”

He added that the estate fol­lows the prin­ci­ples of organic olive oil pro­duc­tion, fer­til­iz­ing the soil with com­post and live­stock residues not only in cer­ti­fied groves but also in areas man­aged under inte­grated farm­ing. We are the first con­sumers of our prod­ucts and there­fore our most demand­ing crit­ics,” he said.

As part of the company’s sus­tain­abil­ity strat­egy, the facil­i­ties are pow­ered by pho­to­voltaic sys­tems equipped with stor­age bat­ter­ies, which the com­pany said pro­vide com­plete energy auton­omy for the estate.

Milling byprod­ucts are col­lected and reused, with pits gath­ered for heat­ing and humid pomace des­tined for bio­gas pro­duc­tion.

These oper­a­tions do not rep­re­sent a cost but rather an oppor­tu­nity for our com­pany,” Fois said. I believe that sus­tain­abil­ity begins with a mind­set. For us, it means doing our part to improve the world. If we start from that premise, we can truly imple­ment actions that gen­er­ate real sus­tain­abil­ity. This is the only path to fol­low if we want to be not only food pro­duc­ers but also stew­ards of this ter­ri­tory.”

