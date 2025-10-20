Among Brazil’s Rocky Hills, Azeite Pedregais Cultivates Award-Winning Olive Oils

Summary Azeite Pedregais in Brazil’s Serra do Sudeste pro­duces award-win­ning extra vir­gin olive oils using unique rocky ter­rain. The farm, owned by Flavo Fernandes and Mirella Meirelles, uses diverse cul­ti­vars and sus­tain­able prac­tices, with plans to expand into oleo­tourism to pro­mote olive oil and local goods in the region.

Some of the finest olive oils in the world are crafted in Brazil among the pedregais—the dis­tinc­tive rocky out­crops ris­ing from the land­scape of the beau­ti­ful Serra do Sudeste in the south­ern­most part of Rio Grande do Sul.

This ancient plateau, more than 400 meters above sea level, is home to Azeite Pedregais’ award-win­ning extra vir­gin olive oils.

The company’s extra vir­gin olive oils earned two more awards at the 2025 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, Southern Hemisphere edi­tion. In just the past four years, Azeite Pedregais has received eleven awards in New York — nine of them Gold.

“Ours is a won­der­ful land­scape; its for­ma­tion dates back to the Precambrian period, 4.6 bil­lion years ago. It used to be a plateau that has been eroded over time,” said Flavo Fernandes, co-owner of Azeite Pedregais, in an inter­view with Olive Oil Times.

“Therefore, our soil is stony and granitic, which favors drainage. Our plant­ing areas are located on gen­tly slop­ing hill­sides, and we still pre­serve many forested areas sur­round­ing the olive groves,” he added.

Nestled among the rocky outcrops of Brazil’s Serra do Sudeste, Azeite Pedregais crafts award-winning olive oils shaped by stony soils, steady winds, and passion for nature.

Fernandes and his wife, Mirella Meirelles — both physi­cians — came to olive farm­ing out of a desire to recon­nect with nature after an intern­ship in Salamanca, Spain, where they learned more about olive oil.

In 2017, the cou­ple found a suit­able area to plant their olive trees, select­ing vari­eties known for resilience and pro­duc­tion qual­ity. ​“We also took a chance on two cul­ti­vars that were not very com­mon, Frantoio and Manzanilla, and did not plant Arbosana, which here requires a lot of care and suf­fers from humid­ity,” Fernandes explained. ​“In this area, humid­ity can become quite intense at cer­tain times of the year.”

Over time, their olive farm­ing activ­i­ties expanded across three dis­tinct areas, each requir­ing a spe­cific approach to cul­ti­va­tion and enrich­ing the diver­sity of pro­duc­tion. Some of those groves are still in early stages of devel­op­ment.

“The first, main grove, which we call Pioneiro (‘Pioneer’ in Portuguese), was planted using a ridge sys­tem where the trees are raised above ground level,” Fernandes said. This sys­tem improves drainage but can also worsen the effects of extreme drought. ​“We have gone through some of them too,” he noted.

The main grove pro­duces most of the farm’s olives, with cul­ti­vars such as Koroneiki, Arbequina, Picual, Frantoio, Pendolino, and Manzanilla.

The other two groves were planted in 2020, after sev­eral sea­sons of expe­ri­ence. ​“In June 2020, when we planted the other two groves, we did not use the ridge tech­nique, as we learned it wasn’t nec­es­sary,” Fernandes said.

One grove was named Tapera, a Portuguese word that nos­tal­gi­cally evokes the restora­tion of an old farm, recall­ing the countryside’s past. There — and in the third plot, Poente (“West”) — the team planted other well-known cul­ti­vars such as Galega and Coratina. ​“We expect our first Coratina olives to be ready in 2026,” Fernandes added.

One of the defin­ing fea­tures of the region is the wind, which can at times become extreme. ​“Wind is a con­stant fea­ture of our region, some­times blow­ing con­tin­u­ously for sev­eral days,” Fernandes said. Maintenance prac­tices must be adapted accord­ingly.

“With some cul­ti­vars, such as Manzanilla and Coratina, we tie the branches of the trees to the ground to achieve the ideal pro­duc­tive shape and pre­vent the branches and trunks from get­ting too dam­aged from con­stant rub­bing,” he explained. This prac­tice con­tin­ues for sev­eral years dur­ing the trees’ mat­u­ra­tion and has proven essen­tial for their proper devel­op­ment.

Because of the wind, prun­ing is also designed with air­flow in mind. ​“We always direct the branches side­ways, not upwards, so they do not con­stantly suf­fer from the sail effect. Branches with less leaf vol­ume and length are also less affected by the wind,” he said.

Harvesting olives among the rocky hills of Brazil’s Serra do Sudeste, Azeite Pedregais combines careful cultivation and respect for nature.

The farm also raises sheep of prized local breeds, whose manure serves as a nat­ural fer­til­izer. ​“Adding to that, quite pic­turesquely, there are many wild capy­baras in our groves. They keep the veg­e­ta­tion low and fer­til­ize large areas of the plan­ta­tion,” Fernandes explained. ​“These capy­baras set­tled by the ponds, repro­duced, and stayed. They’re quite an unusual sight in the olive land­scape — groups of capy­baras walk­ing up and down with their young.”

For milling, Azeite Pedregais part­ners with Fazenda Sabiá, a renowned pro­ducer whose olive oils have also won Gold Awards in New York. ​“They have been our part­ners since the begin­ning, and we know how impor­tant it is to have the sup­port of such a rec­og­nized brand,” Fernandes said.

In Brazil, not all pro­duc­ers are located near olive mills. ​“Ours is just a short dis­tance away, which allows press­ing to take place almost imme­di­ately after har­vest­ing,” he noted.

According to Fernandes, olive oil pro­duc­tion and cul­ture are still rel­a­tively new in the region. ​“The chal­lenges keep evolv­ing,” he said. ​“We rely on the expe­ri­ence of local farm­ers, other South American grow­ers, and European ones.” That knowl­edge must then be adapted to local cli­matic, rain­fall, and soil con­di­tions.

“For these rea­sons, we can’t sim­ply hire a fully trained pro­fes­sional — we have to develop our own,” he added. ​“Fortunately, our city has a tech­ni­cal agri­cul­tural school that pro­vides young peo­ple with train­ing in olive grow­ing, which is very impor­tant.”

For this high-qual­ity Brazilian pro­ducer, the next step is invest­ing in oleo­tourism — both to pro­mote extra vir­gin olive oil, still new to most con­sumers, and to diver­sify income sources. ​“We will soon offer vis­its and tast­ings at Fazenda Santa Joana D’Arc, where we have our olive groves, stain­less steel stor­age tanks, and a shop,” Fernandes said.

“Other prop­er­ties in our region, along the same road, will also offer oleo­tourism expe­ri­ences, which will be very impor­tant for every­one,” he added. ​“It’s a devel­op­ment area that should always be col­lab­o­ra­tive, involv­ing not only olive oil pro­duc­ers but also mak­ers of other local goods from our region.”