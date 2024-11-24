enEnglish
Arrest of CHO Group CEO Shocks Tunisian Olive Oil Sector

An abundant olive harvest in Tunisia has the country's largest olive oil exporter working at full tilt, even as questions linger about the company's chief executive.
Chief executive Abdelaziz Makhloufi (left) with Cho America CEO Wajih Rekik in the company's Chemlali olive grove in Sfax (Photo: CHO Group)
By Ofeoritse Daibo and Paolo DeAndreis
Nov. 24, 2024 20:49 UTC

Tunisia’s largest olive oil exporter said it was keep­ing busy with a bumper crop even while uncer­tainty around its chief exec­u­tive con­tin­ued.

Abdelaziz Makhloufi, the chief exec­u­tive of CHO Group, was arrested on October 30 fol­low­ing an ongo­ing inves­ti­ga­tion into a pub­li­cally owned farm in Tunisia’s Sfax gov­er­norate.

Another 15 peo­ple, includ­ing a for­mer min­is­ter of agri­cul­ture, have been detained by the author­i­ties. 

To clar­ify, Mr. Makhloufi is being ques­tioned as part of a wide inves­ti­ga­tion into the man­age­ment of a pub­lic agri­cul­ture domain,” Wajih Rekik, CHO America’s chief exec­u­tive, told Olive Oil Times.

The arrest fol­lowed a sur­prise visit by Tunisian President Kaïs Saïed to the Henchir Chaâl farm, where he con­demned cor­rupt prac­tices, includ­ing the sale of agri­cul­tural machin­ery, such as trac­tors, at under­val­ued prices. 

Besides being home to 360,000 olive trees, the farm is also active in other agri­cul­tural activ­i­ties. 

The whole area cov­ers more than 5,000 hectares. The farm employs hun­dreds of per­ma­nent and sea­sonal work­ers. 

In a state­ment released to local media, CHO Group lawyers noted that Henchir Chaâl is the source of less than one per­cent of the group’s total olive pur­chases. 

The com­pany also spec­i­fied that CHO had never bought trac­tors from the farm. 

CHO Group said it remains com­mit­ted to con­tin­u­ing its oper­a­tions despite the dis­tur­bance.

CHO America and all of CHO’s inter­na­tional oper­a­tions con­tinue their oper­a­tion and growth with all prod­ucts and brands,” Rekik said. We want to reas­sure all part­ners that we are har­vest­ing, crush­ing, bot­tling, and ser­vic­ing our cus­tomers world­wide with the same pas­sion and ded­i­ca­tion.”

Our whole group, farm­ers, millers, qual­ity assur­ance teams, logis­tics and inter­na­tional oper­a­tions around the world, have great admi­ra­tion for Mr. Makhloufi, who instilled in our DNA a cul­ture of pas­sion and hard work,” he added. The reac­tion [to the arrest] was what you would expect from CHO: Millers and qual­ity assur­ance teams are work­ing week­ends and very long hours these days as we started the early har­vest of a bumper crop.”

The inves­ti­ga­tion sent shock­waves through Tunisia’s olive oil sec­tor, which sig­nif­i­cantly con­tributes to the coun­try’s econ­omy.

According to the National Observatory on Agriculture (Onagri), in the last ten months of the 2023/24 crop year, export rev­enues rose to approx­i­mately $1.5 (€1.44) bil­lion, a 61.7 per­cent increase com­pared to the same period of the pre­vi­ous sea­son. 

The rise was due to olive oil’s steep price increases in the last two years and to a 3.2 per­cent growth in total exports. 

These val­ues accounted for seven per­cent of the over­all Tunisia export rev­enues. CHO Group, widely known for its Terra Delyssa brand, exports to dozens of coun­tries. 

The Tunisian Minister of Agriculture Ezzedine Ben Cheikh fore­casted a pro­duc­tion of 340,000 met­ric tons of olive oil in the 2024/25 crop year. 

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries, Tunisia pro­duced 220,000 tons in 2023/24.

We are going through a great crop with the poten­tial to reach 350,000 tons,” Rekik said. The rain we enjoyed in the last few weeks is strength­en­ing our plan­ta­tions for the next crop as well, and it is reliev­ing a big part of the anx­i­ety we had around the hydric stress.”

CHO’s exports aver­age 55,000 tons and are pro­jected to pro­por­tion­ally increase this year with the higher yield we get from our orchards and higher demand from dif­fer­ent inter­na­tional mar­kets,” he added. 

The com­pany does not expect the ongo­ing inves­ti­ga­tion to impact olive oil prices. 

Rain and con­sump­tion are what drive prices in the olive oil indus­try,” Rekik said.

As a lead­ing non‑E.U. olive oil pro­ducer, Tunisia’s olive oil pro­duc­tion this year is highly antic­i­pated by inter­na­tional mar­kets, espe­cially after two con­sec­u­tive sea­sons of under­whelm­ing yields across the Mediterranean basin.

