Food Inflation in Europe Squeezes Budgets, Shifts Consumer Habits

Food inflation is driving changes in diets and retail markets as prices for staples like olive oil skyrocket, impacting vulnerable households.
Malaga, Spain
By Paolo DeAndreis
Sep. 29, 2025 16:50 UTC
Food infla­tion in Europe is dri­ving changes in diets and retail mar­kets, with prices for items like meat, milk, and olive oil sig­nif­i­cantly higher than pre-pan­demic lev­els. Consumers are turn­ing to more afford­able options such as pri­vate-label prod­ucts and dis­counted olive oil, with regional dif­fer­ences in price increases and con­cerns about qual­ity and sus­tain­abil­ity in the mar­ket. Despite fluc­tu­a­tions in pur­chas­ing power, European house­holds are adapt­ing to ris­ing prices by adjust­ing con­sump­tion habits and turn­ing to alter­na­tive prod­ucts.

Food infla­tion across Europe is erod­ing house­hold pur­chas­ing power, reshap­ing diets and dri­ving struc­tural changes in retail mar­kets.

In recent years, food prices have grown sig­nif­i­cantly faster than over­all infla­tion, squeez­ing fam­i­lies’ bud­gets and fuel­ing demand for more afford­able alter­na­tives, includ­ing pri­vate-label prod­ucts and dis­counted olive oil.

According to ana­lysts at the European Central Bank (ECB), con­sumers are cur­rently pay­ing about a third more for their meals com­pared to pre-pan­demic times.

Meat prices (…) are now more than 30 per­cent higher than at the end of 2019. Meanwhile, milk prices have risen by around 40 per­cent and but­ter by around 50 per­cent com­pared to pre-pan­demic lev­els,” ECB experts Elena Bobeica, Gerrit Koester and Christiane Nickel wrote in a post on the ECB blog.

Prices for cof­fee, olive oil, cocoa and choco­late have increased even more,” they wrote.

The ana­lysts noted that the gap between over­all infla­tion, which has fallen back toward 2 per­cent, and food-spe­cific infla­tion, which remains sig­nif­i­cantly higher, has never been wider in the his­tory of the European Union.

The diver­gence is also per­sis­tent, span­ning sev­eral years, and its con­se­quences are being felt most acutely by vul­ner­a­ble house­holds.

For those fam­i­lies, putting a meal on the table every day con­sumes a larger share of their income,” the ECB blog explained.

Between 2019 and 2025, olive oil prices increased by approx­i­mately 50 per­cent across the EU, with even sharper spikes in indi­vid­ual mar­kets.

In the United Kingdom, offi­cial sta­tis­tics showed that olive oil retail prices dou­bled between 2019 and 2024, ris­ing by 113 per­cent.

Regional dif­fer­ences remain stark.

Food price infla­tion exceeded 50 per­cent in the Baltic states, while north­ern Europe reported increases of more than 30 per­cent.

Southern Europe also faced steep surges: Spain (+34 per­cent), Portugal (+32 per­cent), Croatia (+47 per­cent), and Slovenia (+39 per­cent). Slightly lower rates were observed in Greece (+30%) and Italy (+28%).

Only France, Ireland and Finland con­tained food infla­tion below 28 per­cent.

The ECB attrib­uted these price hikes to a mix of shocks and struc­tural pres­sures.

The COVID-19 pan­demic and the Russian war against Ukraine dis­rupted sup­ply chains and raised input costs.

At the same time, deeper fac­tors are reshap­ing food mar­kets: ris­ing incomes in emerg­ing economies have boosted global demand for agri­cul­tural com­modi­ties, EU agri­cul­ture lags other sec­tors in pro­duc­tiv­ity growth and cli­mate change is tight­en­ing sup­plies.

Climate change is emerg­ing as another key dri­ver,” the ECB wrote, high­light­ing how extreme weather events increas­ingly dis­rupt sup­ply.

In olive oil, pro­longed droughts in south­ern Spain dur­ing 2022 and 2023 were a deci­sive fac­tor behind surg­ing prices.

Consumers feel these pres­sures. The State of Grocery Retail Europe 2025” report by McKinsey (https://www.mckinsey.com.br/industries/retail/our-insights/state-of-grocery-europe-report) found that shop­pers are trad­ing down.

Supermarkets are gain­ing ground over tra­di­tional small shops, par­tic­u­larly in Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe, while pri­vate labels are expand­ing rapidly.

About 84 per­cent of con­sumers say they will con­tinue to buy store brands even if their pur­chas­ing power returns to nor­mal.

Olive oil is no excep­tion. Over the past decade, pri­vate label expan­sion has firmly extended into this cat­e­gory.

Retailers’ dom­i­nance in set­ting prices and per­cep­tions has been rein­forced through pro­mo­tions and dis­count cam­paigns, shap­ing how house­holds con­sume olive oil.

A 2024 (https://www.cbi.eu/market-information/processed-fruit-vegetables-edible-nuts/olive-oil/market-potential) study by the Dutch government’s Centre for the Promotion of Imports from devel­op­ing coun­tries (CBI) under­scored how strong this trend has become.

It con­cluded that non-EU pro­duc­ers face min­i­mal chances to sell olive oil under their own brand in main­stream European retail mar­kets, as pri­vate labels dom­i­nate shelf space.

CBI also noted that label­ing rules, such as bot­tled in…” or prod­uct of…”, allow some flex­i­bil­ity in ori­gin dec­la­ra­tions, rein­forc­ing retail­ers’ con­trol.

For con­sumers squeezed by ris­ing prices, pri­vate labels and dis­counted olive oils are a nat­ural choice.

But this shift raises con­cerns among qual­ity pro­duc­ers.

When con­sumers in Italy are sur­veyed about olive oil, their first con­cern is sus­tain­abil­ity and prod­uct qual­ity. But then, when you look at what they place in their bas­kets, they buy the cheap­est option,” Anna Cane, pres­i­dent of the Italian olive oil group at Assitol, told Olive Oil Times.

Still, oppor­tu­ni­ties exist. While price remains a deci­sive fac­tor, aware­ness of health and sus­tain­abil­ity is shap­ing long-term pref­er­ences.

A recent study pub­lished in the Journal of Agriculture and Food Research found that approx­i­mately three in four con­sumers across five Euro-Mediterranean coun­tries are will­ing to pay a pre­mium, up to 25 per­cent more, for extra-vir­gin olive oil pro­duced with reduced pes­ti­cide use.

The researchers found that envi­ron­men­tal aware­ness, health con­cerns and house­hold income strongly influ­ence will­ing­ness to pay for such prod­ucts.

As the EU pushes to cut pes­ti­cide use, these pre­mi­ums could sup­port sus­tain­able farm­ing prac­tices.

But the study also cau­tioned that income remains the deci­sive fac­tor: if house­holds feel finan­cially strained, qual­ity choices are the first to be sac­ri­ficed.

Between 2019 and 2025, European house­holds expe­ri­enced sig­nif­i­cant fluc­tu­a­tions in their pur­chas­ing power.

During the 2022 infla­tion surge, real incomes declined as food and energy prices out­paced wage increases. Since then, ris­ing wages and social trans­fers have par­tially restored real incomes, with the ECB esti­mat­ing a 3.8 per­cent rebound between mid-2022 and mid-2024.

Still, the recov­ery is uneven across coun­tries, sav­ings rates remain ele­vated, and con­sump­tion growth is sub­dued.

In Mediterranean coun­tries, olive oil con­sump­tion remains cul­tur­ally resilient. Data from Spain’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food show that even low-income fam­i­lies rarely aban­don olive oil. Instead, they cut vol­umes, switch to blends or rely on pri­vate labels.

In Italy, ISTAT con­sump­tion data reveal sim­i­lar trends.

In north­ern Europe, by con­trast, the surge in olive oil prices risks shift­ing con­sumers to other fats, poten­tially alter­ing import dynam­ics.

