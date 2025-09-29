Food Inflation in Europe Squeezes Budgets, Shifts Consumer Habits

Food inflation in Europe is driving changes in diets and retail markets, with prices for items like meat, milk, and olive oil significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels. Consumers are turning to more affordable options such as private-label products and discounted olive oil, with regional differences in price increases and concerns about quality and sustainability in the market. Despite fluctuations in purchasing power, European households are adapting to rising prices by adjusting consumption habits and turning to alternative products.
Food inflation across Europe is eroding household purchasing power, reshaping diets and driving structural changes in retail markets.
In recent years, food prices have grown significantly faster than overall inflation, squeezing families’ budgets and fueling demand for more affordable alternatives, including private-label products and discounted olive oil.
According to analysts at the European Central Bank (ECB), consumers are currently paying about a third more for their meals compared to pre-pandemic times.
“Meat prices (…) are now more than 30 percent higher than at the end of 2019. Meanwhile, milk prices have risen by around 40 percent and butter by around 50 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels,” ECB experts Elena Bobeica, Gerrit Koester and Christiane Nickel wrote in a post on the ECB blog.
“Prices for coffee, olive oil, cocoa and chocolate have increased even more,” they wrote.
The analysts noted that the gap between overall inflation, which has fallen back toward 2 percent, and food-specific inflation, which remains significantly higher, has never been wider in the history of the European Union.
The divergence is also persistent, spanning several years, and its consequences are being felt most acutely by vulnerable households.
“For those families, putting a meal on the table every day consumes a larger share of their income,” the ECB blog explained.
Between 2019 and 2025, olive oil prices increased by approximately 50 percent across the EU, with even sharper spikes in individual markets.
In the United Kingdom, official statistics showed that olive oil retail prices doubled between 2019 and 2024, rising by 113 percent.
Regional differences remain stark.
Food price inflation exceeded 50 percent in the Baltic states, while northern Europe reported increases of more than 30 percent.
Southern Europe also faced steep surges: Spain (+34 percent), Portugal (+32 percent), Croatia (+47 percent), and Slovenia (+39 percent). Slightly lower rates were observed in Greece (+30%) and Italy (+28%).
Only France, Ireland and Finland contained food inflation below 28 percent.
The ECB attributed these price hikes to a mix of shocks and structural pressures.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian war against Ukraine disrupted supply chains and raised input costs.
At the same time, deeper factors are reshaping food markets: rising incomes in emerging economies have boosted global demand for agricultural commodities, EU agriculture lags other sectors in productivity growth and climate change is tightening supplies.
“Climate change is emerging as another key driver,” the ECB wrote, highlighting how extreme weather events increasingly disrupt supply.
In olive oil, prolonged droughts in southern Spain during 2022 and 2023 were a decisive factor behind surging prices.
Consumers feel these pressures. The “State of Grocery Retail Europe 2025” report by McKinsey (https://www.mckinsey.com.br/industries/retail/our-insights/state-of-grocery-europe-report) found that shoppers are trading down.
Supermarkets are gaining ground over traditional small shops, particularly in Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe, while private labels are expanding rapidly.
About 84 percent of consumers say they will continue to buy store brands even if their purchasing power returns to normal.
Olive oil is no exception. Over the past decade, private label expansion has firmly extended into this category.
Retailers’ dominance in setting prices and perceptions has been reinforced through promotions and discount campaigns, shaping how households consume olive oil.
A 2024 (https://www.cbi.eu/market-information/processed-fruit-vegetables-edible-nuts/olive-oil/market-potential) study by the Dutch government’s Centre for the Promotion of Imports from developing countries (CBI) underscored how strong this trend has become.
It concluded that non-EU producers face minimal chances to sell olive oil under their own brand in mainstream European retail markets, as private labels dominate shelf space.
CBI also noted that labeling rules, such as “bottled in…” or “product of…”, allow some flexibility in origin declarations, reinforcing retailers’ control.
For consumers squeezed by rising prices, private labels and discounted olive oils are a natural choice.
But this shift raises concerns among quality producers.
“When consumers in Italy are surveyed about olive oil, their first concern is sustainability and product quality. But then, when you look at what they place in their baskets, they buy the cheapest option,” Anna Cane, president of the Italian olive oil group at Assitol, told Olive Oil Times.
Still, opportunities exist. While price remains a decisive factor, awareness of health and sustainability is shaping long-term preferences.
A recent study published in the Journal of Agriculture and Food Research found that approximately three in four consumers across five Euro-Mediterranean countries are willing to pay a premium, up to 25 percent more, for extra-virgin olive oil produced with reduced pesticide use.
The researchers found that environmental awareness, health concerns and household income strongly influence willingness to pay for such products.
As the EU pushes to cut pesticide use, these premiums could support sustainable farming practices.
But the study also cautioned that income remains the decisive factor: if households feel financially strained, quality choices are the first to be sacrificed.
Between 2019 and 2025, European households experienced significant fluctuations in their purchasing power.
During the 2022 inflation surge, real incomes declined as food and energy prices outpaced wage increases. Since then, rising wages and social transfers have partially restored real incomes, with the ECB estimating a 3.8 percent rebound between mid-2022 and mid-2024.
Still, the recovery is uneven across countries, savings rates remain elevated, and consumption growth is subdued.
In Mediterranean countries, olive oil consumption remains culturally resilient. Data from Spain’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food show that even low-income families rarely abandon olive oil. Instead, they cut volumes, switch to blends or rely on private labels.
In Italy, ISTAT consumption data reveal similar trends.
In northern Europe, by contrast, the surge in olive oil prices risks shifting consumers to other fats, potentially altering import dynamics.