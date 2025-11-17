EU Moves to Streamline Farm Rules and Help Farmers Compete

Summary The European Parliament and the Council have reached a pro­vi­sional agree­ment to sim­plify the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy, reduc­ing on-the-spot checks, increas­ing pay­ments for small-scale farm­ers, and relax­ing envi­ron­men­tal require­ments. The deal, known as Omnibus III, aims to save farm­ers up to €1.6 bil­lion annu­ally, but some farm groups argue it falls short of deliv­er­ing a mean­ing­ful over­haul of the CAP.

The European Parliament and the Council have reached a pro­vi­sional agree­ment to sim­plify the European Union’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), aim­ing to ease admin­is­tra­tive bur­dens and strengthen the com­pet­i­tive­ness of European agri­cul­ture.

The deal reduces on-the-spot checks to a sin­gle annual inspec­tion and stream­lines pro­ce­dures for access­ing sup­port. It also increases pay­ments for small-scale farm­ers and sim­pli­fies con­di­tion­al­ity rules gov­ern­ing com­pli­ance with pub­lic, plant and ani­mal health stan­dards.

The updated frame­work fur­ther relaxes envi­ron­men­tal require­ments for smaller farms seek­ing sub­si­dies. Organic-cer­ti­fied pro­duc­ers will also ben­e­fit, as their cer­ti­fi­ca­tion will auto­mat­i­cally ful­fill sev­eral CAP envi­ron­men­tal and farm­ing oblig­a­tions.

The pack­age pre­serves exist­ing pro­vi­sions enabling mem­ber states to deliver cri­sis pay­ments to farm­ers affected by severe weather events or nat­ural dis­as­ters.

Known as Omnibus III, the pro­posal was intro­duced by the European Commission in May 2025 and nego­ti­ated over sev­eral months between the Parliament and the Council. The deal marks one of the most sig­nif­i­cant efforts in recent years to sim­plify EU farm pol­icy.

“Today, we took a big step to keep our promise to make EU agri­cul­tural rules sim­pler,” said Danish Minister for European Affairs Marie Bjerre, whose coun­try holds the rotat­ing pres­i­dency of the Council, fol­low­ing the con­clu­sion of the nego­ti­a­tions. ​“It has been a pri­or­ity for the Danish pres­i­dency to reduce extra work and get rid of unnec­es­sary rules for farm­ers and mem­ber states.”

The Commission esti­mates that the new mea­sures could save farm­ers up to €1.6 bil­lion annu­ally and reduce admin­is­tra­tive costs for national author­i­ties by roughly €200 mil­lion.

Both co-leg­is­la­tors must for­mally approve the agree­ment before it becomes law.

Farmers across Europe have long called for sim­pler CAP pro­ce­dures and more acces­si­ble sub­si­dies. In February 2024, pro­duc­ers marched in Brussels and other major cities to demand pol­icy changes.

However, farm groups say the new agree­ment falls short. They argue that reduc­ing inspec­tions and increas­ing pay­ments for small farm­ers are pos­i­tive steps, but not enough to deliver a mean­ing­ful CAP over­haul.

At the same time, the Commission’s ear­lier plan to merge agri­cul­tural and regional devel­op­ment funds into a sin­gle financ­ing instru­ment has been aban­doned fol­low­ing strong oppo­si­tion in the European Parliament.

“Victory for the European Parliament in defend­ing farm­ers and regions in the next long-term EU bud­get,” said Siegfried Mureșan, the European People’s Party (EPP) lead nego­tia­tor on bud­get mat­ters.

The cen­ter-right EPP — the Parliament’s largest polit­i­cal group — posi­tioned itself as the ​“party of farm­ers” ahead of the 2024 European elec­tions, empha­siz­ing its defense of rural inter­ests.

Major farm­ers’ unions also opposed the pro­posed merger of funds, warn­ing it would weaken the CAP and even­tu­ally reduce sup­port for pro­duc­ers. ​“The new con­cepts pre­sented by the European Commission … are purely ​‘smoke and mir­rors’,” Copa and Cogeca wrote in a let­ter to the Parliament. ​“The pro­posal appears to be an attempt to change things with­out chang­ing any­thing.”