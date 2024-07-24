enEnglish
Organic Olive Cultivation in Italy Continues to Expand

More than 6,000 hectares of olive groves were converted to organic agriculture in the last year as Italy inched closer to achieving European sustainability goals.
By Paolo DeAndreis
Jul. 24, 2024 18:21 UTC

The land ded­i­cated to organic olive groves in Italy con­tin­ued its expan­sion in 2023, increas­ing by 2.2 per­cent, or 6,142 hectares.

According to a new report pub­lished by the Italian Institute of Services for the Agricultural and Food Market (Ismea), 279,766 hectares of olive groves are now organ­i­cally cul­ti­vated in the coun­try, and an addi­tional 64,000 hectares are being con­verted to organic.

Ismea esti­mated that organic olive grove cover has increased 65 per­cent from 170,067 hectares in the past decade.

The organic con­ver­sion process fol­lows the European Union reg­u­la­tions, which require at least three years, dur­ing which a cer­ti­fied organic agri­cul­ture approach is applied before a con­ven­tional olive grove for­mally receives organic sta­tus.

While most organic olive grow­ing has his­tor­i­cally occurred in south­ern Italy, a sig­nif­i­cant increase was reported in 2023 in the cen­ter and north of the coun­try.

However, the area ded­i­cated to organic olive farm­ing decreased by 2,000 hectares in Puglia, the largest olive-pro­duc­ing region in Italy, falling to approx­i­mately 86,000 hectares.

Despite this reduc­tion, Puglia remains home to one-third of all organic olive groves in the coun­try, partly due to the sub­stan­tial expan­sion of organic olive farm­ing in recent years.

The expan­sion of organic olive groves in 2023 was slightly below the national aver­age for all Italian agri­cul­ture, with the total used agri­cul­tural sur­face ded­i­cated to organic farm­ing grow­ing by 4.5 per­cent.

Ismea noted that 2023 marked the first year of the E.U.’s new Common Agricultural Policy, which sup­ports farm­ers and improves agri­cul­tural pro­duc­tiv­ity through sub­si­dies and other pro­grams.

The CAP, which will remain in force until 2027, is a crit­i­cal dri­ver in the shift to organic farm­ing. It offers bonuses and spe­cial incen­tives to farm­ers who adopt more envi­ron­men­tally friendly prac­tices.

According to Ismea, the new CAP’s admin­is­tra­tive com­plex­i­ties and ris­ing pro­duc­tion costs in 2023 pre­sented chal­lenges for the Italian agri­cul­tural sec­tor.

Despite these chal­lenges, fur­ther exac­er­bated by fre­quent adverse weather events, Italy’s organic farm­ing sur­face area expanded to 2.5 mil­lion hectares.

Ismea noted that this expan­sion brought the national used agri­cul­tural sur­face area close to 20 per­cent, approach­ing the E.U.’s Farm-to-Fork pol­icy goal of 25 per­cent.

Commenting on the report, FederBIO, an asso­ci­a­tion of organic pro­duc­ers, indi­cated that the num­ber of food com­pa­nies oper­at­ing under organic pro­to­cols in Italy in 2023 increased by 1.8 per­cent, most of which were organic farms.

The asso­ci­a­tion also high­lighted a 5.2 per­cent growth in organic food sales in 2023, reach­ing a total turnover of €3.8 bil­lion. However, this growth is attrib­uted more to higher prices than increased sales vol­umes.

ISMEA data show a con­tin­u­ous growth for organic pro­duc­tion, even if it slightly slowed down as a con­se­quence of the envi­ron­men­tal, cli­matic and social crises,” FederBIO pres­i­dent Maria Grazia Mammuccini said.

The cli­mate cri­sis impacts all of agri­cul­ture, lead­ing to a reduc­tion in pro­duc­tion,” she added. Even if organic farm­ing is the most resilient agri­cul­tural model to cli­mate emer­gen­cies, I con­sider it nec­es­sary to focus on train­ing and tech­ni­cal assis­tance to sup­port farm­ers and invest in agroe­col­ogy inno­va­tion and research.”

This will pro­vide increas­ingly effec­tive tools to counter cli­mate change, restore degraded habi­tats, and simul­ta­ne­ously increase bio­di­ver­sity and soil fer­til­ity,” Mammuccini con­cluded.

