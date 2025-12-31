The 10 Most-Read Olive Oil Times Articles of the Year

Olive Oil Times readers were drawn to articles discussing the impact of a changing world on olive oil, with the most-read story being live updates from the World Olive Oil Competition 2025, which attracted nearly 200k reads. Other popular topics included olive oil production forecasts, unique farming traditions, and the potential effects of tariffs on the industry.
From shifting consumer habits to climate pressures, groundbreaking research and historic firsts on the world stage, Olive Oil Times readers gravitated this year toward stories that explained how a rapidly changing world is reshaping olive oil.
Here are the ten most-read Olive Oil Times articles of the year, counting down from number ten to the most-read story overall.
10. Olive Oil Overtakes Wine as Popular Host Gift in Britain — 4.9k reads
A cultural shift in the United Kingdom caught readers’ attention as extra virgin olive oil replaced wine and chocolates as the preferred dinner-party gift. The article explored how rising health awareness, evolving food culture and premium packaging have elevated olive oil’s status beyond the kitchen.
9. Safeguarding Unique Olive Farming Traditions on Italy’s Pantelleria Island — 5.2k reads
Readers were drawn to the fragile beauty of Pantelleria’s olive groves, where an ancient pruning and training system encourages trees to grow horizontally to withstand wind and drought. The story highlighted the intersection of heritage agriculture, environmental adaptation and preservation.
8. Adriatic Olive Oil Excellence Takes Center Stage at High-Profile Postira Symposium — 5.3k reads
Reader interest surged around coverage of the International Symposium on Olive Oils of Croatia and the Adriatic Coast, which brought producers, researchers and policymakers together to examine the success of olive oil producers in the Adriatic region. The event underscored growing international attention on quality-driven oils from coastal and island groves.
7. USDA Predicts Global Olive Oil Production Decline — 6.1k reads
A forecasted ten-percent drop in global olive oil production for the 2025/26 crop year underscored growing concerns about climate volatility and supply. Readers closely followed the potential implications for prices, availability and long-term sustainability.
6. Trump’s Tariffs: European Olive Oil Producers Brace for Market Disruption — 7.6k reads
Trade policy returned to the spotlight as proposed tariffs on European olive oil raised alarms across the sector. The article examined how new levies could reshape export markets, alter pricing structures and strain transatlantic trade relationships.
5. Producers Divided on 2025 Olive Harvest Amid Climate and Market Strains — 9.8k reads
Growers across producing countries reported a year of sharp contrasts in the annual Olive Oil Times survey, with excellent oil quality paired with reduced yields. Heat waves, erratic weather and rising production costs made the 2025 harvest a focal point for debate about resilience and profitability.
4. Olive Grove Bacteria May Hold Key to Combating Xylella — 12.0k reads
Scientific breakthroughs resonated strongly with readers as researchers identified beneficial microorganisms that may help olive trees defend against Xylella fastidiosa. The findings offered cautious optimism in the fight against one of the industry’s most devastating diseases.
3. Olive Oil Production in Leading Countries Forecast to Fall to 2.65 Million Tons — 16.8k reads
Projections of lower output across the Mediterranean drew significant readership, particularly as analysts weighed how climate conditions and pricing pressures could influence global markets in the coming season.
2. Pakistani Olive Oil Brand Makes History at World Competition — 23.2k reads
A landmark moment captivated readers when Loralai Olives became the first Pakistani brand to win an award at the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition. The story highlighted the country’s emerging potential, noting that despite early harvesting caused by high temperatures, quality remained uncompromised.
1. World Olive Oil Competition 2025 Live Updates — 196.5k reads
The most-read Olive Oil Times coverage of the year followed the results of the world’s most prestigious olive oil quality contest in real time. Readers around the globe returned repeatedly for live updates as award winners were announced, reaffirming the competition’s central role in the industry.
Together, these stories reflect a year defined by transformation, resilience and growing global engagement with olive oil. From shifting consumer culture and scientific discovery to market pressures and historic achievements, Olive Oil Times readers followed the forces shaping the industry with remarkable attention. We look forward to continuing to report on the people, places and ideas driving olive oil forward in the year ahead.