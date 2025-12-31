The 10 Most-Read Olive Oil Times Articles of the Year

Summary Olive Oil Times read­ers were drawn to arti­cles dis­cussing the impact of a chang­ing world on olive oil, with the most-read story being live updates from the World Olive Oil Competition 2025, which attracted nearly 200k reads. Other pop­u­lar top­ics included olive oil pro­duc­tion fore­casts, unique farm­ing tra­di­tions, and the poten­tial effects of tar­iffs on the indus­try.

From shift­ing con­sumer habits to cli­mate pres­sures, ground­break­ing research and his­toric firsts on the world stage, Olive Oil Times read­ers grav­i­tated this year toward sto­ries that explained how a rapidly chang­ing world is reshap­ing olive oil.

Here are the ten most-read Olive Oil Times arti­cles of the year, count­ing down from num­ber ten to the most-read story over­all.

10. Olive Oil Overtakes Wine as Popular Host Gift in Britain — 4.9k reads

A cul­tural shift in the United Kingdom caught read­ers’ atten­tion as extra vir­gin olive oil replaced wine and choco­lates as the pre­ferred din­ner-party gift. The arti­cle explored how ris­ing health aware­ness, evolv­ing food cul­ture and pre­mium pack­ag­ing have ele­vated olive oil’s sta­tus beyond the kitchen.

9. Safeguarding Unique Olive Farming Traditions on Italy’s Pantelleria Island — 5.2k reads

Readers were drawn to the frag­ile beauty of Pantelleria’s olive groves, where an ancient prun­ing and train­ing sys­tem encour­ages trees to grow hor­i­zon­tally to with­stand wind and drought. The story high­lighted the inter­sec­tion of her­itage agri­cul­ture, envi­ron­men­tal adap­ta­tion and preser­va­tion.

8. Adriatic Olive Oil Excellence Takes Center Stage at High-Profile Postira Symposium — 5.3k reads

Reader inter­est surged around cov­er­age of the International Symposium on Olive Oils of Croatia and the Adriatic Coast, which brought pro­duc­ers, researchers and pol­i­cy­mak­ers together to exam­ine the suc­cess of olive oil pro­duc­ers in the Adriatic region. The event under­scored grow­ing inter­na­tional atten­tion on qual­ity-dri­ven oils from coastal and island groves.

TZ Postira / Domagoj Blažević

7. USDA Predicts Global Olive Oil Production Decline — 6.1k reads

A fore­casted ten-per­cent drop in global olive oil pro­duc­tion for the 2025/26 crop year under­scored grow­ing con­cerns about cli­mate volatil­ity and sup­ply. Readers closely fol­lowed the poten­tial impli­ca­tions for prices, avail­abil­ity and long-term sus­tain­abil­ity.

6. Trump’s Tariffs: European Olive Oil Producers Brace for Market Disruption — 7.6k reads

Trade pol­icy returned to the spot­light as pro­posed tar­iffs on European olive oil raised alarms across the sec­tor. The arti­cle exam­ined how new levies could reshape export mar­kets, alter pric­ing struc­tures and strain transat­lantic trade rela­tion­ships.

5. Producers Divided on 2025 Olive Harvest Amid Climate and Market Strains — 9.8k reads

Growers across pro­duc­ing coun­tries reported a year of sharp con­trasts in the annual Olive Oil Times sur­vey, with excel­lent oil qual­ity paired with reduced yields. Heat waves, erratic weather and ris­ing pro­duc­tion costs made the 2025 har­vest a focal point for debate about resilience and prof­itabil­ity.

Janko Bočaj

4. Olive Grove Bacteria May Hold Key to Combating Xylella — 12.0k reads

Scientific break­throughs res­onated strongly with read­ers as researchers iden­ti­fied ben­e­fi­cial microor­gan­isms that may help olive trees defend against Xylella fas­tidiosa. The find­ings offered cau­tious opti­mism in the fight against one of the industry’s most dev­as­tat­ing dis­eases.

3. Olive Oil Production in Leading Countries Forecast to Fall to 2.65 Million Tons — 16.8k reads

Projections of lower out­put across the Mediterranean drew sig­nif­i­cant read­er­ship, par­tic­u­larly as ana­lysts weighed how cli­mate con­di­tions and pric­ing pres­sures could influ­ence global mar­kets in the com­ing sea­son.

2. Pakistani Olive Oil Brand Makes History at World Competition — 23.2k reads

A land­mark moment cap­ti­vated read­ers when Loralai Olives became the first Pakistani brand to win an award at the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition. The story high­lighted the country’s emerg­ing poten­tial, not­ing that despite early har­vest­ing caused by high tem­per­a­tures, qual­ity remained uncom­pro­mised.

Shaukat Rasool, the chief executive and founder of Loralai Olives (Photo: Loralai Olives)

1. World Olive Oil Competition 2025 Live Updates — 196.5k reads

The most-read Olive Oil Times cov­er­age of the year fol­lowed the results of the world’s most pres­ti­gious olive oil qual­ity con­test in real time. Readers around the globe returned repeat­edly for live updates as award win­ners were announced, reaf­firm­ing the competition’s cen­tral role in the indus­try.

Alexis Karabelas’ AMG Karabelas achieved a stunning victory at the 2025 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, earning four Gold Awards

Together, these sto­ries reflect a year defined by trans­for­ma­tion, resilience and grow­ing global engage­ment with olive oil. From shift­ing con­sumer cul­ture and sci­en­tific dis­cov­ery to mar­ket pres­sures and his­toric achieve­ments, Olive Oil Times read­ers fol­lowed the forces shap­ing the indus­try with remark­able atten­tion. We look for­ward to con­tin­u­ing to report on the peo­ple, places and ideas dri­ving olive oil for­ward in the year ahead.