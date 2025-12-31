Enter keywords and hit Go →
The 10 Most-Read Olive Oil Times Articles of the Year

From climate pressures and scientific breakthroughs to shifting consumer habits and historic milestones, these were the Olive Oil Times stories that readers returned to again and again.
Sandro Domenico Musso and Marco Gagliano (right) with co workers at Loco Galbasa
By OOT Staff
Dec. 31, 2025 01:55 UTC
Olive Oil Times read­ers were drawn to arti­cles dis­cussing the impact of a chang­ing world on olive oil, with the most-read story being live updates from the World Olive Oil Competition 2025, which attracted nearly 200k reads. Other pop­u­lar top­ics included olive oil pro­duc­tion fore­casts, unique farm­ing tra­di­tions, and the poten­tial effects of tar­iffs on the indus­try.

From shift­ing con­sumer habits to cli­mate pres­sures, ground­break­ing research and his­toric firsts on the world stage, Olive Oil Times read­ers grav­i­tated this year toward sto­ries that explained how a rapidly chang­ing world is reshap­ing olive oil.

Here are the ten most-read Olive Oil Times arti­cles of the year, count­ing down from num­ber ten to the most-read story over­all.

10. Olive Oil Overtakes Wine as Popular Host Gift in Britain — 4.9k reads

A cul­tural shift in the United Kingdom caught read­ers’ atten­tion as extra vir­gin olive oil replaced wine and choco­lates as the pre­ferred din­ner-party gift. The arti­cle explored how ris­ing health aware­ness, evolv­ing food cul­ture and pre­mium pack­ag­ing have ele­vated olive oil’s sta­tus beyond the kitchen.

9. Safeguarding Unique Olive Farming Traditions on Italy’s Pantelleria Island — 5.2k reads

Readers were drawn to the frag­ile beauty of Pantelleria’s olive groves, where an ancient prun­ing and train­ing sys­tem encour­ages trees to grow hor­i­zon­tally to with­stand wind and drought. The story high­lighted the inter­sec­tion of her­itage agri­cul­ture, envi­ron­men­tal adap­ta­tion and preser­va­tion.

8. Adriatic Olive Oil Excellence Takes Center Stage at High-Profile Postira Symposium — 5.3k reads

Reader inter­est surged around cov­er­age of the International Symposium on Olive Oils of Croatia and the Adriatic Coast, which brought pro­duc­ers, researchers and pol­i­cy­mak­ers together to exam­ine the suc­cess of olive oil pro­duc­ers in the Adriatic region. The event under­scored grow­ing inter­na­tional atten­tion on qual­ity-dri­ven oils from coastal and island groves.

TZ Postira / Domagoj Blažević

7. USDA Predicts Global Olive Oil Production Decline — 6.1k reads

A fore­casted ten-per­cent drop in global olive oil pro­duc­tion for the 2025/26 crop year under­scored grow­ing con­cerns about cli­mate volatil­ity and sup­ply. Readers closely fol­lowed the poten­tial impli­ca­tions for prices, avail­abil­ity and long-term sus­tain­abil­ity.

6. Trump’s Tariffs: European Olive Oil Producers Brace for Market Disruption — 7.6k reads

Trade pol­icy returned to the spot­light as pro­posed tar­iffs on European olive oil raised alarms across the sec­tor. The arti­cle exam­ined how new levies could reshape export mar­kets, alter pric­ing struc­tures and strain transat­lantic trade rela­tion­ships.

5. Producers Divided on 2025 Olive Harvest Amid Climate and Market Strains — 9.8k reads

Growers across pro­duc­ing coun­tries reported a year of sharp con­trasts in the annual Olive Oil Times sur­vey, with excel­lent oil qual­ity paired with reduced yields. Heat waves, erratic weather and ris­ing pro­duc­tion costs made the 2025 har­vest a focal point for debate about resilience and prof­itabil­ity.

Janko Bočaj

4. Olive Grove Bacteria May Hold Key to Combating Xylella — 12.0k reads

Scientific break­throughs res­onated strongly with read­ers as researchers iden­ti­fied ben­e­fi­cial microor­gan­isms that may help olive trees defend against Xylella fas­tidiosa. The find­ings offered cau­tious opti­mism in the fight against one of the industry’s most dev­as­tat­ing dis­eases.

3. Olive Oil Production in Leading Countries Forecast to Fall to 2.65 Million Tons — 16.8k reads

Projections of lower out­put across the Mediterranean drew sig­nif­i­cant read­er­ship, par­tic­u­larly as ana­lysts weighed how cli­mate con­di­tions and pric­ing pres­sures could influ­ence global mar­kets in the com­ing sea­son.

2. Pakistani Olive Oil Brand Makes History at World Competition — 23.2k reads

A land­mark moment cap­ti­vated read­ers when Loralai Olives became the first Pakistani brand to win an award at the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition. The story high­lighted the country’s emerg­ing poten­tial, not­ing that despite early har­vest­ing caused by high tem­per­a­tures, qual­ity remained uncom­pro­mised.

Shaukat Rasool, the chief executive and founder of Loralai Olives (Photo: Loralai Olives)

1. World Olive Oil Competition 2025 Live Updates — 196.5k reads

The most-read Olive Oil Times cov­er­age of the year fol­lowed the results of the world’s most pres­ti­gious olive oil qual­ity con­test in real time. Readers around the globe returned repeat­edly for live updates as award win­ners were announced, reaf­firm­ing the competition’s cen­tral role in the indus­try.

Alexis Karabelas’ AMG Karabelas achieved a stunning victory at the 2025 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, earning four Gold Awards

Together, these sto­ries reflect a year defined by trans­for­ma­tion, resilience and grow­ing global engage­ment with olive oil. From shift­ing con­sumer cul­ture and sci­en­tific dis­cov­ery to mar­ket pres­sures and his­toric achieve­ments, Olive Oil Times read­ers fol­lowed the forces shap­ing the indus­try with remark­able atten­tion. We look for­ward to con­tin­u­ing to report on the peo­ple, places and ideas dri­ving olive oil for­ward in the year ahead.

