Report Reveals Growing Number of Olive Producers in Northern Italy

Olive farming is shifting north in Italy as sustainability in a changing climate guides new ventures. Organic growing is also on the rise.

Vineyards in Piedmont, Italy. The number of olive growers in Piedmont has tripled since 2010.
By Ylenia Granitto
Jun. 15, 2024 14:13 UTC
28
The Italian Institute of Services for the Agricultural and Food Market (Ismea) pub­lished its annual report on the olive oil indus­try, reveal­ing an increase in the num­ber of olive oil com­pa­nies in north­ern Italy and a steady growth of organic pro­duc­tion at a national level.

From 2010 to 2020, the largest increase (202 per­cent) of olive oil com­pa­nies was reg­is­tered in Piedmont, where the num­ber of busi­nesses tripled from 641 to 1,939.

It has become clear that due to cli­mate change, pro­duc­tion is increas­ing in the north over the medium-long term, notwith­stand­ing that the major­ity of Italian out­put still comes from the other areas of the coun­try.- Tiziana Sarnari, mar­ket ana­lyst, Ismea

This was fol­lowed by Lombardy, where the fig­ure more than dou­bled (132 per­cent) from 1,939 to 4.506. Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Valle d’Aosta, Trentino-Alto Adige and Emilia-Romagna saw increases of 61 per­cent, 51 per­cent, 25 per­cent and 12 per­cent, respec­tively.

During that period, how­ever, the num­ber of olive oil com­pa­nies in the cen­tral and south­ern regions decreased by 31 per­cent, amount­ing to 619,378 in 2020, when the Italian National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT) con­ducted the lat­est agri­cul­tural cen­sus.

See Also:Italian Carbon Credit Supplier Receives International Accreditation

On the other hand, the sur­face ded­i­cated to olive cul­ti­va­tion in Italy has not changed sig­nif­i­cantly in recent years, amount­ing to 1,135,837 hectares in 2023. Still, the regions of Piedmont, Liguria, Sicily and Veneto have seen the largest increases, namely 16 per­cent, 13 per­cent, 10 per­cent and 7 per­cent, respec­tively.

It has become clear that due to cli­mate change, pro­duc­tion is increas­ing in the north over the medium-long term, notwith­stand­ing that the major­ity of Italian out­put still comes from the other areas of the coun­try,” Tiziana Sarnari, Ismea’s mar­ket ana­lyst and report edi­tor, told Olive Oil Times.

It is not a major change, but there are some shifts that allow us to think that olive grow­ing can find new spaces of devel­op­ment in the north­ern regions, too,” she added.

The report also says that the area ded­i­cated to organic-cer­ti­fied olive farm­ing in Italy is increas­ing.

Significant growth occurred from 2013 to 2018, and then a slower but steady expan­sion led the coun­try’s organic olive sur­face to 272,000 hectares in 2022. Puglia accounts for 30 per­cent of this fig­ure, closely fol­lowed by Calabria (28 per­cent), Sicily (15 per­cent), Tuscany (eight per­cent), Lazio and Campania (four per­cent).

The organic area rep­re­sents 24 per­cent of the country’s total sur­face ded­i­cated to olive oil pro­duc­tion, while organic-cer­ti­fied extra vir­gin olive oils account for 15 per­cent of the country’s total olive oil pro­duc­tion.

Most of the organic-cer­ti­fied pro­duc­tion comes from the south­ern regions. In par­tic­u­lar, between 2019 and 2022, on aver­age, Puglia accounted for almost half (46 per­cent) of the Italian organic extra vir­gin olive oils, fol­lowed by Calabria (30 per­cent) and Sicily (12 per­cent).

Smaller per­cent­ages came from Tuscany (four per­cent) and Lazio (two per­cent), fol­lowed by Campania and the other cen­tral and south­ern regions (one per­cent each).

The south remains the area with the largest pro­duc­tion of organic extra vir­gin olive oils, both because it accounts for most of the national olive oil pro­duc­tion and also for cli­matic rea­sons,” Sarnari said.

In gen­eral, we are see­ing greater atten­tion from farm­ers towards a more sus­tain­able agro­nomic man­age­ment and an increased aware­ness about this aspect among con­sumers,” she added.

