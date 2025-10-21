Catalonia Expects Significant Increase in Olive Oil Production

Olive oil production in Catalonia is expected to double in the upcoming 2025/26 crop year, with significant increases anticipated in Tarragona and other regions. Producers are optimistic about the harvest due to improved weather conditions, but challenges such as lack of irrigation and market conditions remain a concern for the industry.
Olive oil production in Spain’s fourth most significant producing region is expected to double in the 2025/26 crop year.
According to the Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives of Catalonia, the region is expected to produce 35,500 metric tons of olive oil, a significant increase from the 15,350 tons produced in the previous harvest.
Before the significant production drops of 2023/24 and 2024/25, Catalonia produced about 30,000 tons annually.
There are areas of Catalonia that were historically rainfed and will be able to be irrigated in the coming years. This represents an opportunity for the sector to gain productivity and stability.
“The rains of recent months, which facilitated flowering and ripening, also favored an improvement in production, especially in rainfed olive groves,” said Antoni Galceran, the federation’s head of olive oil. “It remains to be seen whether yields also improve, after a bad year in this regard.”
Tarragona, the leading producing province in Catalonia, is expected to see the most significant increases, with yields rising from 5,700 tons in 2024/25 to 24,000 tons for the current harvest.
The counties of Baix Ebre and Montsià, where the most significant production in the autonomous community is located, were expected to have a "normal" harvest. Production was also expected ot increase in the province's other five counties.
However, extreme weather in Montsià also has producers worried, with reports of hail in recent weeks knocking olives to the ground and damaging branches.
More modest increases are also anticipated in Lleida, from 8,500 to 10,000 tons and in the coastal regions of Barcelona and Girona, increasing from 1,150 to 1,500 tons.
In the westerly Garrigues county, in Lleida, the 2025/26 harvest is underway at Oli Cometes. The award-winning producer anticipates an increase in production compared to 2024/25 and 2023/24.
“This year, we have not suffered the severe drought that we have been experiencing for the past two years, so in terms of the quantity of olive fruit from the trees and the yield in the first days of milling, the campaign is expected to be better than last year,” co-owner Anna Canal said.
Due to the “severe drought” that plagued Catalonia over the past two years, Oli Cometes saw production fall by two-thirds compared to normal yields.
“However, we probably won’t reach the average from years before the drought,” she added.
This year, Canal said the company’s olive grove was full of fruit, with the team harvesting more kilograms than the previous harvest and enjoying 15 percent fat yields in their green Arbequina olives.
However, Oli Cometes’s olive groves are not irrigated, so Canal said that since extreme heat and no rain in August interrupted the relatively mild start to summer, the olives are maturing quickly.
“This means that if it rains in the coming days and weeks, the olives will fall, and part of the harvest will be lost,” she said.
Overall, Canal highlighted the lack of irrigation in Catalonia as a challenge and an opportunity.
“The clearest opportunity we have in our area is irrigation,” she said. “Irrigation has been planned for our area for 22 years.”
However, Canal said the company meant to install the new systems in the province is well behind schedule, with no certainty about when the work will be completed.
“Water is not only essential for the plants and trees in this area, but also for the population,” she said. “We are in an economically depressed area, and irrigation water is the only option for crops to thrive and therefore the only option for the region’s inhabitants to survive and avoid migrating to the big cities.”
Gerard Camps, the director of Gaudea, also located in Garrigues, echoed this sentiment.
"This represents an opportunity for the sector to gain productivity and stability."
According to Camps, the award-winning producer forecasts a 30 percent production increase this season.
“Production in kilograms is similar, but we have a three to four percentage point increase in yield compared to last year,” he said.
While the lack of water and heatwaves are the main challenges facing producers in Catalonia, Camps added, “we believe the only thing that could spoil the harvest is an early frost.”
Other producers are looking forward to significant harvest rebounds in different parts of Catalonia.
“If we follow the estimates and look at our olive groves, we could reach 35,000 kilograms of oil,” said David Ribas, the head of quality and food security at Finca La Gramamosa.
“Indeed, this year’s harvest has increased significantly,” he added. “Our olive grove in Barcelona will be the same as last year’s, but our olive grove in Tarragona has doubled our production.”
Ribas attributed the production increase to the plentiful rain at the beginning of the year and the agricultural best practices followed by the company throughout the season.
Instead of agronomic factors, he cited olive oil market conditions as the most significant challenge facing producers in Catalonia, but noted that focusing on the region’s most well-known endemic olive variety presents a potential solution.
“The current challenges for extra virgin olive oil are price fluctuations, new consumers and our ability to generate new product profiles to add more sales niches where they already exist,” he said.
“Our flagship variety is the Arbequina, which is challenging to harvest but very rewarding, and it is gaining many followers in Spain,” Ribas concluded. “This variety could be the foundation for what may come in the coming years, a new crop in a new planting framework.”