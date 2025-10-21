Enter keywords and hit Go →
Catalonia Expects Significant Increase in Olive Oil Production

Catalonia's olive oil production is expected to double in 2025/26 due to improved weather conditions, but challenges remain for producers.
Tarragona will see the most significant production rises, though Lleida and Barcelona and Girona are also expected to see increased yields. (Photo: Gaudea)
By Daniel Dawson
Oct. 21, 2025 14:51 UTC
Olive oil pro­duc­tion in Catalonia is expected to dou­ble in the upcom­ing 2025/26 crop year, with sig­nif­i­cant increases antic­i­pated in Tarragona and other regions. Producers are opti­mistic about the har­vest due to improved weather con­di­tions, but chal­lenges such as lack of irri­ga­tion and mar­ket con­di­tions remain a con­cern for the indus­try.

Olive oil pro­duc­tion in Spain’s fourth most sig­nif­i­cant pro­duc­ing region is expected to dou­ble in the 2025/26 crop year.

According to the Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives of Catalonia, the region is expected to pro­duce 35,500 met­ric tons of olive oil, a sig­nif­i­cant increase from the 15,350 tons pro­duced in the pre­vi­ous har­vest.

Before the sig­nif­i­cant pro­duc­tion drops of 2023/24 and 2024/25, Catalonia pro­duced about 30,000 tons annu­ally.

There are areas of Catalonia that were his­tor­i­cally rain­fed and will be able to be irri­gated in the com­ing years. This rep­re­sents an oppor­tu­nity for the sec­tor to gain pro­duc­tiv­ity and sta­bil­ity.- Gerard Camps, direc­tor, Gaudea

The rains of recent months, which facil­i­tated flow­er­ing and ripen­ing, also favored an improve­ment in pro­duc­tion, espe­cially in rain­fed olive groves,” said Antoni Galceran, the federation’s head of olive oil. It remains to be seen whether yields also improve, after a bad year in this regard.”

Tarragona, the lead­ing pro­duc­ing province in Catalonia, is expected to see the most sig­nif­i­cant increases, with yields ris­ing from 5,700 tons in 2024/25 to 24,000 tons for the cur­rent har­vest.

Producers in westerly Garrigues county expect a higher production, but are still calling for the completion of regional irrigation infrastructure projects. (Photo: Oli Cometes)

The coun­ties of Baix Ebre and Montsià, where the most sig­nif­i­cant pro­duc­tion in the autonomous com­mu­nity is located, were expected to have a nor­mal” har­vest. Production was also expected ot increase in the province’s other five coun­ties.

2025 Harvest Updates

However, extreme weather in Montsià also has pro­duc­ers wor­ried, with reports of hail in recent weeks knock­ing olives to the ground and dam­ag­ing branches.

More mod­est increases are also antic­i­pated in Lleida, from 8,500 to 10,000 tons and in the coastal regions of Barcelona and Girona, increas­ing from 1,150 to 1,500 tons.

In the west­erly Garrigues county, in Lleida, the 2025/26 har­vest is under­way at Oli Cometes. The award-win­ning pro­ducer antic­i­pates an increase in pro­duc­tion com­pared to 2024/25 and 2023/24.

This year, we have not suf­fered the severe drought that we have been expe­ri­enc­ing for the past two years, so in terms of the quan­tity of olive fruit from the trees and the yield in the first days of milling, the cam­paign is expected to be bet­ter than last year,” co-owner Anna Canal said.

Due to the severe drought” that plagued Catalonia over the past two years, Oli Cometes saw pro­duc­tion fall by two-thirds com­pared to nor­mal yields.

However, we prob­a­bly won’t reach the aver­age from years before the drought,” she added.

This year, Canal said the company’s olive grove was full of fruit, with the team har­vest­ing more kilo­grams than the pre­vi­ous har­vest and enjoy­ing 15 per­cent fat yields in their green Arbequina olives.

However, Oli Cometes’s olive groves are not irri­gated, so Canal said that since extreme heat and no rain in August inter­rupted the rel­a­tively mild start to sum­mer, the olives are matur­ing quickly.

Olive oil production is expected to more than double in the 2025/26 crop year, rising to 35,500 metric tons. (Photo: Oli Cometes)

This means that if it rains in the com­ing days and weeks, the olives will fall, and part of the har­vest will be lost,” she said.

Overall, Canal high­lighted the lack of irri­ga­tion in Catalonia as a chal­lenge and an oppor­tu­nity.

The clear­est oppor­tu­nity we have in our area is irri­ga­tion,” she said. Irrigation has been planned for our area for 22 years.”

However, Canal said the com­pany meant to install the new sys­tems in the province is well behind sched­ule, with no cer­tainty about when the work will be com­pleted.

Summer Heat Trims Andalusian Olive Oil Output

Water is not only essen­tial for the plants and trees in this area, but also for the pop­u­la­tion,” she said. We are in an eco­nom­i­cally depressed area, and irri­ga­tion water is the only option for crops to thrive and there­fore the only option for the region’s inhab­i­tants to sur­vive and avoid migrat­ing to the big cities.”

Gerard Camps, the direc­tor of Gaudea, also located in Garrigues, echoed this sen­ti­ment.

There are areas of Catalonia that were his­tor­i­cally rain­fed and will be able to be irri­gated in the com­ing years,” he said. This rep­re­sents an oppor­tu­nity for the sec­tor to gain pro­duc­tiv­ity and sta­bil­ity.”

According to Camps, the award-win­ning pro­ducer fore­casts a 30 per­cent pro­duc­tion increase this sea­son.

Production in kilo­grams is sim­i­lar, but we have a three to four per­cent­age point increase in yield com­pared to last year,” he said.

While the lack of water and heat­waves are the main chal­lenges fac­ing pro­duc­ers in Catalonia, Camps added, we believe the only thing that could spoil the har­vest is an early frost.”

Other pro­duc­ers are look­ing for­ward to sig­nif­i­cant har­vest rebounds in dif­fer­ent parts of Catalonia.

If we fol­low the esti­mates and look at our olive groves, we could reach 35,000 kilo­grams of oil,” said David Ribas, the head of qual­ity and food secu­rity at Finca La Gramamosa.

Indeed, this year’s har­vest has increased sig­nif­i­cantly,” he added. Our olive grove in Barcelona will be the same as last year’s, but our olive grove in Tarragona has dou­bled our pro­duc­tion.”

Ribas attrib­uted the pro­duc­tion increase to the plen­ti­ful rain at the begin­ning of the year and the agri­cul­tural best prac­tices fol­lowed by the com­pany through­out the sea­son.

Instead of agro­nomic fac­tors, he cited olive oil mar­ket con­di­tions as the most sig­nif­i­cant chal­lenge fac­ing pro­duc­ers in Catalonia, but noted that focus­ing on the region’s most well-known endemic olive vari­ety presents a poten­tial solu­tion.

The cur­rent chal­lenges for extra vir­gin olive oil are price fluc­tu­a­tions, new con­sumers and our abil­ity to gen­er­ate new prod­uct pro­files to add more sales niches where they already exist,” he said.

Our flag­ship vari­ety is the Arbequina, which is chal­leng­ing to har­vest but very reward­ing, and it is gain­ing many fol­low­ers in Spain,” Ribas con­cluded. This vari­ety could be the foun­da­tion for what may come in the com­ing years, a new crop in a new plant­ing frame­work.”

