An Accusation of Widespread Fraud Sparks Controversy in Spain

The general secretary of the giant Spanish cooperative Dcoop accused bottlers of selling sunflower oil blends labeled as olive oil.
Andalusia, Spain
By Paolo DeAndreis
Dec. 5, 2024 18:41 UTC

The olive oil sec­tor in Spain is in upheaval fol­low­ing accu­sa­tions by Dcoop, a coop­er­a­tive with thou­sands of mem­bers, of unchecked and wide­spread olive oil fraud.

These state­ments seem par­tic­u­larly unfor­tu­nate and irre­spon­si­ble to me because they call into ques­tion the sector’s rep­u­ta­tion.- Luis Planas, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food

At the height of the olive har­vest, the cooperative’s gen­eral sec­re­tary, Antonio Luque, told El Economista that cer­tain bot­tlers are prof­it­ing by mix­ing olive oil with cheaper prod­ucts such as sun­flower oil.

According to Luque, these adul­ter­ated prod­ucts are then mar­keted nation­ally and inter­na­tion­ally as olive oil, com­pro­mis­ing the integrity of Spanish pro­duc­tion.

According to Dcoop’s pres­i­dent, this sce­nario has per­sisted for a long time. We have been silent for 40 years, but we are not going to allow it any­more,” Luque said dur­ing an event orga­nized by the coop­er­a­tive.

We do not have evi­dence to take them to court, but we do have very solid indi­ca­tions, and we lack an admin­is­tra­tion, both national and regional, will­ing to stop it and put an end to this,” he added. The admin­is­tra­tion has to do some­thing because fraud is not being mon­i­tored.”

Luque fur­ther claimed that major olive oil fraud was invented in Italy. The issue is already under con­trol there, thanks to trace­abil­ity. Yet, fraud has now moved to Spain.”

Dcoop did not name spe­cific oper­a­tors involved and offered no proof of the alleged fraud.

Luque’s remarks sparked imme­di­ate responses from Anierac and Asoliva, the major orga­ni­za­tions rep­re­sent­ing olive oil bot­tlers and exporters. Both orga­ni­za­tions vehe­mently denied the accu­sa­tions.

First of all, we reject it out­right. The Spanish indus­try is a capa­ble sec­tor that com­plies with all the para­me­ters required by European leg­is­la­tion and, addi­tion­ally, is mon­i­tored by all admin­is­tra­tions,” said Primitivo Fernández, Anierac’s direc­tor.

I find this type of state­ment, which is not sup­ported by any evi­dence, to be highly irre­spon­si­ble,” added Rafael Pico Lapuente, Asoliva’s exec­u­tive direc­tor. If you have any evi­dence, you should go to court and report it.”

Both orga­ni­za­tions high­lighted their col­lab­o­ra­tion with the Spanish gov­ern­ment at all lev­els to improve con­trols and reg­u­la­tions con­tin­u­ally.

They also warned of poten­tial legal action against what they described as false accu­sa­tions.” In their view, such state­ments aim to dis­credit the pres­tige of Spanish olive oil com­pared to oil from other coun­tries and attack a sec­tor of enor­mous sig­nif­i­cance and tra­di­tion in Spain, which is a fun­da­men­tal pil­lar for the coun­try’s econ­omy and cul­ture.”

Dcoop’s accu­sa­tions also drew crit­i­cism from the national gov­ern­ment. Spanish Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Luis Planas warned that these claims could dam­age the olive oil indus­try.

These state­ments seem par­tic­u­larly unfor­tu­nate and irre­spon­si­ble to me because they call into ques­tion the sec­tor’s rep­u­ta­tion,” he said.

Planas empha­sized the rig­or­ous con­trols on label­ing and the organolep­tic test­ing of olive oil prod­ucts, which are con­ducted rou­tinely.

He also high­lighted the impor­tance of reg­u­la­tions passed in 2021 to restrict the use of the terms vir­gin and extra vir­gin in blends of olive oil and other seed oils and pro­hibit bot­tlers from mix­ing olive oils from dif­fer­ent crop years. The reg­u­la­tion update aimed to enhance prod­uct trace­abil­ity across pro­duc­tion and sales chan­nels.

Planas cau­tioned Dcoop that with­out pro­vid­ing names and sur­names” of the alleged cul­prits, their accu­sa­tions risk under­min­ing a sec­tor that does not deserve it.”

In a sub­se­quent state­ment, Dcoop reit­er­ated its accu­sa­tions, cit­ing anom­alies in the mar­ket that sug­gest fraud is indeed occur­ring.

In this cam­paign, there have been instances where lam­pante oil (which can­not be bot­tled because it is of poor qual­ity and must be refined) has been much more expen­sive than refined oil, despite the indus­trial costs of refin­ing,” the coop­er­a­tive wrote.

This defies mar­ket logic,” the coop­er­a­tive added. Lampante is the oil pro­duced in mills that can­not be bot­tled due to poor qual­ity and must undergo refin­ing. Once refined, it is mixed with vir­gin or extra vir­gin oil and then bot­tled as olive oil,’”

Dcoop also noted the dif­fi­culty of detect­ing cer­tain types of oil fraud through lab­o­ra­tory analy­sis, echo­ing the recent words of Italian anti-fraud experts.

All oils share cer­tain fatty acid com­po­si­tions,” the coop­er­a­tive wrote. For exam­ple, sun­flower oil con­tains oleic acid,” also the preva­lent fat in olive oil.

We have con­ducted stud­ies reveal­ing oils on the mar­ket with ana­lyt­i­cal para­me­ters con­sis­tently at their lim­its, which is nat­u­rally impos­si­ble and can only be explained by mix­ing dif­fer­ent oils. These oils meet the stan­dards but exhibit unusual ana­lyt­i­cal val­ues, sug­gest­ing manip­u­la­tion,” it added.

We are not dis­cussing a health risk here but authen­tic­ity, purity and ensur­ing that every­thing in a bot­tle of olive oil gen­uinely comes from olives,” Dcoop said.

We have clues but no con­crete evi­dence against any oper­a­tor; oth­er­wise, we would have reported it,” the state­ment con­cluded. However, it is clear that this must be inves­ti­gated to defend the good image of Spanish olive oil.”

