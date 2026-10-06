Mediterranean Diet Linked to Lower Prevalence of Adult Acne

A large U.K. study found that adults who more closely followed a Mediterranean-style diet were less likely to have acne, with notable differences between men and women.

Adults who closely follow a Mediterranean-style diet rich in healthy fats, fruits, vegetables and whole grains are less likely to have acne, according to a study led by researchers at King’s College London.

The researchers analyzed data from the UK Biobank to investigate the relationship between overall diet quality and acne among adults, an area that has received less attention than acne in adolescents.

Acne is a common inflammatory skin condition that is particularly prevalent during adolescence but can persist or develop in adulthood. Previous research has largely focused on younger people and the potential effects of individual foods, including milk and high-glycemic products.

The study analyzed data from 228,757 participants aged 37 to 73. Using linked medical records, researchers categorized participants as having current acne, a history of acne or no history of the condition.

Participants also completed dietary questionnaires and food-recall assessments. Researchers compared acne prevalence with overall diet quality and conducted a secondary analysis of individual food groups and dairy products.

The results showed an association between higher diet quality and a lower prevalence of adult acne. Participants whose eating habits more closely resembled a Mediterranean-style diet generally had a lower prevalence of the condition.

The association was particularly pronounced among women, whose dietary patterns differed significantly from those of men. Women who consumed more plant-based foods had a lower prevalence of acne.

Among men, diets higher in animal-based foods, particularly meat, and lower in carbohydrates were associated with a higher prevalence of acne. Higher consumption of cooked vegetables, yogurt and cheese, meanwhile, was associated with a lower prevalence.

The researchers also identified contrasting associations among different types of dairy products. Skim milk and milk-based desserts were associated with a higher prevalence of acne, while yogurt and cheese were associated with a lower prevalence.

Pork consumption was also associated with a higher prevalence of acne among men.

Overall, the findings suggest that diet quality may play a role in adult acne and that the relationship between food consumption and the condition may differ between men and women.

However, the observational nature of the research means the findings demonstrate associations and do not establish that particular foods or dietary patterns cause or prevent acne.

Lead author Bochen Li, a PhD student at King’s College London, said the differences observed between men and women could eventually help researchers develop more personalized dietary guidance.

Li also highlighted contrasting associations between fermented dairy products, such as yogurt and cheese, and products such as skim milk and milk-based desserts. The researchers said further investigation is needed to determine how different dairy products may affect skin health.

Co-author Wendy Hall added that participants with acne tended to have less healthy diets overall, underscoring the potential importance of overall dietary patterns rather than focusing exclusively on individual foods.

The researchers said further studies are needed to determine whether dietary changes can help prevent acne or reduce symptoms and whether sex-specific dietary recommendations could eventually play a role in managing the condition.