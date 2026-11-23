As we took the road up to Garavicchio Hill in Capalbio, a majestic bird of prey emerged from the greenery, glided across our path, and perched on a branch of a nearby olive tree. We paused for a few moments to admire the raptor, a sign of the Maremma’s thriving wildlife, before continuing toward the Sant’ Angelica estate.

What started as a love of Tuscany and our beautiful olive farm has become something far more meaningful than we ever imagined. – Laura Miller, Sant’ Angelica

Laura and Ed Miller, from Dublin, Ireland, established their Italian base here last summer. This is the southernmost part of Tuscany, where the rolling countryside gives way to the coast, and Sant’ Angelica offers a privileged vantage point from which to admire the landscape. As we arrived at the property, the bright autumn sunshine made the panorama even more striking: to the right rose a hill crowned by Capalbio’s walled historic center; to the left lay the promontory of Monte Argentario, jutting into the Tyrrhenian Sea.

Unfolding before us, an olive grove of 900 Frantoio, Leccino, Moraiolo, and Pendolino trees seemed to embrace the landscape, its traditional layout following the land’s contours. The olives are milled in a state-of-the-art facility to produce an elegant blend with bright notes of wild herbs, grass, thistle, and artichoke.

“We first visited this region about twenty years ago, and we were soon captivated by its natural beauty and authentic character,” Laura recalled. “We were staying in the nearby seaside town of Porto Ercole, began exploring the surroundings and fell in love with the area, its food, its people.”

After retiring from his career as a corporate lawyer, Ed agreed with Laura, whose background is in economics and marketing, that it was time to spend more time in this corner of Tuscany, which seemed the perfect place for the next chapter of their lives. After acquiring the estate, they found themselves tending the olive grove that came with it.

“We had never really considered growing olive trees until we arrived here, and we gladly embraced the challenge of reviving the orchard, which was planted fifteen years ago and had never been managed for production,” Laura said. “The name of the estate comes from Angelica, the wife of its previous owner. We loved the idea of keeping her name as part of the farm’s history. As we became more involved in the work in the grove, the decision to produce a premium extra virgin olive oil came naturally.”

At the beginning of their venture, the Millers relied on experienced professionals while gradually acquiring the knowledge and skills needed to pursue quality-driven olive farming on their own.

The results of their first trial harvest were so promising that they eventually decided to launch their brand. At its debut in the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, Sant’ Angelica earned a Gold Award, providing early confirmation of the quality the Millers were striving to achieve.

With a lifelong passion for art, Laura and Ed chose to create a custom-designed label for their extra virgin olive oil. It features a work by Irish contemporary artist Al Maser, several of whose paintings are part of their personal collection.

Laura and Ed Miller donate a percentage of Sant’ Angelica’s sales proceeds to charities that support causes they shared with Irish artist Maser, whose work is featured on the label. (Photo by Sant’ Angelica)

“Since the inception of the project, each of our three harvests has been represented by a different artwork by Maser,” Ed explained. “He is a renowned street artist, and his installations and projects are synonymous with the urban landscape, and yet the colors and distinctive graphic style that characterize his work seem to echo the natural beauty of this place.”

“His paintings reflect everything that we see here between the land, the sea, and the sky,” Ed pointed out. “The vibrancy of his art truly resonates with the natural elements around us and with the lively character of our oil, while expressing the joy of the work in the grove.”

With a different piece by Maser accompanying each harvest, every edition is unique, inviting those who use the oil to enjoy artwork that captures the essence of farm life.

Laura and Ed explained that, by featuring these works on their labels, they aim to turn each bottle into an artistic object. Above all, it is their way of championing the arts, which have always played an important role in their lives.

Reflecting the ethical commitment that underpins their approach to entrepreneurship, the Millers donate a percentage of Sant’ Angelica’s sales proceeds to charities supporting causes they share with Maser.

Another connection to the art world lies at the foot of the hill. The Tarot Garden, a sculpture park created by French-American artist Niki de Saint Phalle between 1979 and 2002, is a one-of-a-kind artistic creation composed of monumental sculptures whose iron and concrete structures are covered with mosaics of mirrors and ceramics.

In a book about the project, De Saint Phalle said she was inspired by Antoni Gaudí’s Park Güell in Barcelona. “I knew that one day, I too would build a garden of joy. A little corner of paradise. An encounter between man and nature,” she wrote, expressing the joy she found in this stretch of the Tuscan Maremma.

As our visit to the estate drew to a close, two members of the farm’s team were carefully preparing cases of bottled olive oil for shipment. They were bound for Ireland, where Sant’ Angelica is featured on the menus of a select group of fine-dining restaurants.

The Millers’ children, Herry and Jessy, are also studying in Ireland. Ed and Laura said they are very supportive of their parents’ project in Tuscany and return to the estate whenever they can during university breaks.

“Our son and daughter love this place and are increasingly interested in learning more about our new venture,” Ed noted. “This job is very different from my previous one and just as demanding, but I think it is a much healthier lifestyle, as we are always outside, enjoying the fresh air and staying active.”

Sant’ Angelica estate enjoys sweeping views stretching from the medieval village of Capalbio to the Monte Argentario promontory and the Thyrrenian Sea. Their beloved pet Rocco roams freely, relishing the fresh air and the unspoiled surroundings. (Photo by Sant’ Angelica)

Today, he oversees the property’s agricultural operations and the production process, while Laura is responsible for the company’s communications and marketing.

“Ed and I feel incredibly lucky to have made this change in our lives,” she said. “What started as a love of Tuscany and our beautiful olive farm has become something far more meaningful than we ever imagined. We have learned so much along the way, and there is something very special about working with nature, looking after our olive trees, and producing an olive oil we are genuinely proud of. Every harvest brings new challenges, but also enormous satisfaction.”

“Bringing art into Sant’ Angelica through our collaboration with Maser has made the journey even more special, connecting our Irish roots with our life here in Italy,” Laura added. “We also feel very fortunate to be in a position to give something back by supporting charities and causes close to our hearts. More than anything, I think we feel grateful. We never imagined that our little piece of Tuscany would open so many doors, introduce us to so many wonderful people and become such an important part of our lives. It’s been a lot of hard work, but we wouldn’t change it for the world.”