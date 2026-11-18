U.S. Ambassador to Croatia Nicole McGraw joined olive growers in Istria for this year’s harvest, visiting Agrolaguna near Poreč to learn about the region’s olive oil production and the challenges producers face after a season of extreme weather.

Seeing the entire process up close gave me a completely new appreciation for the care, patience and hard work behind every drop. – Nicole McGraw, U.S. Ambassador to Croatia

McGraw, who has traveled extensively throughout Croatia since taking up her diplomatic post, participated in the harvest alongside local workers, using gloves and a mechanical olive shaker to collect fruit from Leccino and Picholine trees.

“I had the pleasure of joining the olive harvest,” McGraw said. “I picked olives and experienced firsthand how they are turned into olive oil.”

Her host was Josip Barišić, Agrolaguna’s production director and chief enologist, who explained the cultivation and processing methods behind the company’s olive oils.

“Seeing the entire process up close gave me a completely new appreciation for the care, patience and hard work behind every drop,” McGraw said.

The ambassador’s visit came during a particularly challenging harvest season, marked by prolonged summer drought followed by heavy autumn rainfall.

From summer drought to autumn rains

Temperatures in parts of the region exceeded 40°C during the summer, while dry conditions persisted until nearly mid-September.

Prolonged drought can restrict oil accumulation in developing olives. Under severe water stress, trees may produce smaller fruit or shed part of their crop to conserve resources.

Conditions changed sharply in the autumn, when persistent rainfall saturated soils and disrupted harvesting operations. Wet ground has made it difficult for machinery to enter some groves, forcing producers to work around increasingly unpredictable weather.

Despite these difficulties, Agrolaguna has maintained yields comparable to, or slightly higher than, those recorded last year, according to Mia Vukdragović of Badel’s marketing department.

Agrolaguna manages more than 68,000 olive trees across 226 hectares in western Istria. At the time of the report, the company had completed more than half of its planned harvest, collecting olives from approximately 30,000 trees.

Irrigation helps protect production

A significant factor in the company’s performance has been its investment in irrigation.

Agrolaguna irrigates about 110 hectares of olive groves in the Červar area, home to a 130-hectare plantation the company describes as the largest in Istria.

Water is supplied from the Mateši reservoir, an infrastructure project financed by Istria County. The system has helped maintain fruit development during extended periods without rainfall.

The company also reported healthy fruit, with limited pressure from the olive fruit fly, whose activity can be suppressed by prolonged periods of extreme heat.

Agrolaguna expects to produce between 140,000 and 160,000 liters of olive oil this season.

New milling line triples processing capacity

Alongside irrigation, the company has invested in faster processing to help preserve olive oil quality during a harvest interrupted by rain.

This year, Agrolaguna introduced a fully automated processing line at its mill in Poreč, increasing capacity from 1.6 to five metric tons of olives per hour.

The expanded facility allows harvested olives to be processed within eight to 12 hours of collection, reducing the time fruit spends waiting before milling.

Rapid processing is important for preserving olive oil quality, particularly when wet harvest conditions increase the risk of fruit deterioration.

The resulting oils are characterized by green fruit aromas, freshness and a pleasant pungency, according to the producer.

Agrolaguna markets its extra virgin olive oils under the Ol Istria brand, including monovarietal oils made from Picholine, Pendolino, Leccino and the indigenous Istarska Bjelica, Rošinjola and Črnica cultivars, as well as blends of selected varieties.

The company’s oils have received recognition at international competitions, including the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition.

Ol Istria also carries the Istra Protected Designation of Origin certification, which establishes requirements for geographical origin, approved olive varieties and production methods, including processing temperatures not exceeding 27°C.

Istria’s reputation for quality has grown internationally, with the region receiving repeated recognition in the Flos Olei olive oil guide.

After touring the groves and tasting the freshly produced oils, McGraw thanked her hosts for introducing her to another aspect of Croatian agricultural life.

“Thank you to my wonderful Croatian hosts at Agrolaguna Poreč for sharing this experience with me,” she said. “The more time I spend in Croatia, the more I fall in love with its people, traditions, cuisine and beautiful landscape.”