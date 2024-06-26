Finest Olive Oil Brands Give a Glossy Sheen to CIIE

The China International Import Expo (CIIE), which is held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10 annu­ally, fea­tures numer­ous top-qual­ity olive oils from around the world. (Photo/IC)

Rich in healthy monoun­sat­u­rated fats and antiox­i­dants, olive oil has been a trendy ​“super­food” of late.

As the world’s first import-themed trade fair on a national level, the China International Import Expo (CIIE) has seen the par­tic­i­pa­tion of many world­wide renowned olive oil brands over the past six edi­tions.

Fabio Maccari, chief exec­u­tive offi­cer of Salov, Italy’s largest olive oil pro­ducer, said that the com­pany gained many busi­ness oppor­tu­ni­ties when it par­tic­i­pated in the first CIIE in 2018.

The next year, Salov con­tin­ued to take part in the sec­ond edi­tion of the expo with its large Bright Food exhi­bi­tion space that included all the main brands owned by the group.

It pre­sented its com­plete range of olive oils and pro­moted its use in every­day life through inter­est­ing cook­ing shows and edu­ca­tional events, fur­ther demon­strat­ing the company’s inter­na­tional devel­op­ment and growth in the Chinese mar­ket.

Syrian busi­nesses have also seen the annual CIIE as an oppor­tu­nity to show­case their goods and estab­lish a foothold in the vast Chinese mar­ket.

Yassin Diab, a regional sales man­ager for the Syrian brand of olive oil prod­ucts, said that he was happy to see his brand show­cased more in China and to see his Chinese part­ners help expand the reach of his goods.

“We would love to make our brand more well-known in the Chinese mar­ket via the trade fair,” he said.

At the Country Exhibition of CIIE 2021, Syria cap­ti­vated atten­dees with its high­lighted Aleppo soap, which is man­u­fac­tured from nat­ural Syrian olive oil and can pro­vide ten­der care to the skin.

About 150 pieces of the soap were sold per hour as the items were so well-liked by vis­i­tors.

Lebanon, Cyprus, Morocco, and Tunisia are among the other nations that have show­cased their olive oil goods at the CIIE.

With olive oil gain­ing pop­u­lar­ity in the Chinese mar­ket, more related pre­mium prod­ucts are expected to show up at the sev­enth CIIE, which will take place from November 5 to 10, 2024 in Shanghai, to explore China’s myr­iad mar­ket oppor­tu­ni­ties.

There are less than 150 days to go until CIIE 2024 kicks off. According to the CIIE Bureau, 325,000 square meters of busi­ness exhi­bi­tion area has been booked by more than 1,000 exhibitors so far, out­pac­ing the sixth edi­tion.

