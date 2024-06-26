Finest Olive Oil Brands Give a Glossy Sheen to CIIE

The China International Import Expo (CIIE), which is held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10 annually, features numerous top-quality olive oils from around the world. (Photo/IC)
Rich in healthy monounsaturated fats and antioxidants, olive oil has been a trendy “superfood” of late.
As the world’s first import-themed trade fair on a national level, the China International Import Expo (CIIE) has seen the participation of many worldwide renowned olive oil brands over the past six editions.
Fabio Maccari, chief executive officer of Salov, Italy’s largest olive oil producer, said that the company gained many business opportunities when it participated in the first CIIE in 2018.
The next year, Salov continued to take part in the second edition of the expo with its large Bright Food exhibition space that included all the main brands owned by the group.
It presented its complete range of olive oils and promoted its use in everyday life through interesting cooking shows and educational events, further demonstrating the company’s international development and growth in the Chinese market.
Syrian businesses have also seen the annual CIIE as an opportunity to showcase their goods and establish a foothold in the vast Chinese market.
Yassin Diab, a regional sales manager for the Syrian brand of olive oil products, said that he was happy to see his brand showcased more in China and to see his Chinese partners help expand the reach of his goods.
“We would love to make our brand more well-known in the Chinese market via the trade fair,” he said.
At the Country Exhibition of CIIE 2021, Syria captivated attendees with its highlighted Aleppo soap, which is manufactured from natural Syrian olive oil and can provide tender care to the skin.
About 150 pieces of the soap were sold per hour as the items were so well-liked by visitors.
Lebanon, Cyprus, Morocco, and Tunisia are among the other nations that have showcased their olive oil goods at the CIIE.
With olive oil gaining popularity in the Chinese market, more related premium products are expected to show up at the seventh CIIE, which will take place from November 5 to 10, 2024 in Shanghai, to explore China’s myriad market opportunities.
There are less than 150 days to go until CIIE 2024 kicks off. According to the CIIE Bureau, 325,000 square meters of business exhibition area has been booked by more than 1,000 exhibitors so far, outpacing the sixth edition.
Be sure to grab your spot now before it’s too late:
Sign up as an exhibitor to showcase premium products here.
Sign up as a professional visitor to network within your field and learn more about industry trends.
The news and editorial staff of Olive Oil Times had no role in this article’s creation.