Pakistani Province of Punjab Announces Plan to Plant 50M Olive Trees

The government of the Pakistani province of Punjab has confirmed plans to plant 50 million olive trees on four million hectares by 2026.
The cultivation efforts will focus on the Chakwal, Attock and Mianwali districts, known for their favorable land and climate conditions.
The initiative is part of a broader strategy to reduce Pakistan’s dependence on imported edible oils, improve rural earning power and shift some agricultural production to a more drought-tolerant crop.See Also:Olives Bring Sustainable Development to Pakistan
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, Pakistan consumed 4.41 million metric tons of edible oils in the 2023/24 crop year, of which 3.19 million tons were imported.
Olive cultivation is increasingly seen as a strategic crop that can reduce the country’s trade deficit—which hit $5.4 (€5.27) billion in October 2024 — and create a new source of foreign income through exports.
Pakistan has 80 million wild olive trees and 5.6 million cultivated olive trees, with 500,000 and 800,000 new trees planted annually.
The country’s olive oil production is projected to reach 160 and 180 metric tons in the 2024/25 crop year, representing a 20 percent increase from the preceding season.
In 2022, the year Pakistan joined the International Olive Council (IOC) as its 19th member, it successfully exported virgin and extra virgin olive oil valued at $1.9 (€1.8) million.
“We are working on international certifications such as European Union certifications and Asian certifications to be able to export the products internationally,” Muhammad Azeem Tariq, the project manager of Loralai Olives, told Olive Oil Times in a December 2024 interview.
“This year has been remarkable for the olive industry,” he added. “We have seen an increase, not only in the fruiting but farmers’ passion towards olive production.”
Along with the effort in Punjab, the national government plans to grow more olive trees in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, especially the Hazara district and Balochistan.
At the International Olive Oil Symposium held in Madrid last month, Azeem Tariq noted that prioritizing olive cultivation in Pakistan is based on the numerous advantages associated with the crop.
He argued that olive trees are particularly well-adapted to Pakistan’s climatic conditions since they require significantly less water than traditional crops such as wheat and rice.
This characteristic makes olives an optimal choice for a region that frequently experiences water scarcity. Furthermore, olive cultivation has the potential to enhance soil health and mitigate erosion, contributing to long-term agricultural sustainability.
Separately, olive farming is seen as a strategic crop in underdeveloped areas to provide impoverished rural farmers with a better living and dissuade them from joining terrorist groups, including Al-Qaeda, that remain active in the north of the country.
The Pakistani government intends to provide comprehensive support to farmers interested in olive cultivation.
This support will encompass the provision of high-quality saplings, technical assistance and training programs designed to ensure effective crop management.
Financial incentives and subsidies will also be available to encourage farmers to transition to olive farming.
The overarching objective is establishing a robust supply chain to facilitate local olive oil production, bottling and marketing.