Global Olive Oil Quality Takes Center Stage as 2026 NYIOOC Results Begin

The 2026 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition has begun in New York, with Frantoio Muraglia winning the first award for their olive oil brands. The competition allows producers to submit samples throughout the judging period, with results announced continuously, impacting purchasing decisions and marketing strategies in the competitive olive oil industry.
The global olive oil industry is once again focused on New York as the first results from the 2026 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition are announced, marking the start of one of the most closely followed quality assessments in the sector.
The very first award in the 14th edition of the annual contest went to Frantoio Muraglia in the Apulian town of Andria. The producer, who has been making olive oil for five generations, won Gold Awards for their Essenza Fruttato Intenso, Grand Cru Tenuta Macchia Di Rose and Denocciolato brands.
Now in its fourteenth edition, the NYIOOC is the world’s largest and most respected olive oil quality contest, attracting entries from producers across dozens of countries. The annual competition has become a central reference point for buyers, distributors, chefs and consumers seeking independently verified extra virgin olive oils.
Competition organizers said the first award winners are being revealed earlier than in previous years, a strategic shift intended to give successful producers additional time to benefit from international recognition during the current commercial season.
Registration for the 2026 NYIOOC remains open through February and March. The competition’s rolling results system — unique among international olive oil contests — allows producers to submit samples for analysis throughout the judging period, with results announced continuously.
Industry observers note that earlier announcements can have a meaningful impact on purchasing decisions, marketing strategies and distribution planning, particularly as global olive oil markets remain highly competitive and increasingly quality-driven.
Award-winning oils are featured across a range of platforms operated by Olive Oil Times, beginning with inclusion in the Official Guide to the World’s Best Olive Oils. The publicly accessible database provides detailed producer profiles, brand information and award histories, and is widely used by trade buyers and consumers to identify verified, high-quality extra virgin olive oils.
Competition results also feed into the Olive Oil Times World Ranking, which tracks producer performance based on NYIOOC outcomes over time. Updated continuously as awards are announced, the ranking reflects both current-season results and long-term consistency, allowing producers to compare their performance at global, regional and national levels.
Throughout the results period, Olive Oil Times will provide live editorial coverage, including producer profiles, regional analyses and reporting on emerging trends and notable performances from the 2026 competition.
Winning producers will also gain expanded commercial exposure through the NYIOOC Marketplace, which connects award-winning olive oil brands with consumers in the United States, Canada and Europe. Participation in the marketplace is limited to verified oils recognized by the competition.
Together, the Official Guide, World Ranking, editorial coverage and marketplace form an integrated system designed to connect award-winning producers with millions of readers and buyers worldwide, while providing transparent, independently verified information on olive oil quality and provenance.
As results continue to roll in over the coming weeks, the 2026 NYIOOC is expected to offer an early and influential snapshot of global olive oil quality, highlighting how producers are responding to evolving market demands, climatic pressures and rising expectations for excellence.