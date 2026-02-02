Enter keywords and hit Go →
Global Olive Oil Quality Takes Center Stage as 2026 NYIOOC Results Begin

With results from the 2026 NYIOOC starting to roll out earlier than usual, the global olive oil sector is watching closely as award-winning producers gain valuable recognition at a critical point in the commercial season.
Four men standing together outdoors among olive trees, all looking at the camera. - Olive Oil Times
Members of the Muraglia family—Francesco, Vincenzo, Savino Jr. and Savino Sr.—of Frantoio Muraglia.
By OOT Staff
Feb. 2, 2026 12:12 UTC
The 2026 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition has begun in New York, with Frantoio Muraglia win­ning the first award for their olive oil brands. The com­pe­ti­tion allows pro­duc­ers to sub­mit sam­ples through­out the judg­ing period, with results announced con­tin­u­ously, impact­ing pur­chas­ing deci­sions and mar­ket­ing strate­gies in the com­pet­i­tive olive oil indus­try.

The global olive oil indus­try is once again focused on New York as the first results from the 2026 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition are announced, mark­ing the start of one of the most closely fol­lowed qual­ity assess­ments in the sec­tor.

The very first award in the 14th edi­tion of the annual con­test went to Frantoio Muraglia in the Apulian town of Andria. The pro­ducer, who has been mak­ing olive oil for five gen­er­a­tions, won Gold Awards for their Essenza Fruttato Intenso, Grand Cru Tenuta Macchia Di Rose and Denocciolato brands.

Now in its four­teenth edi­tion, the NYIOOC is the world’s largest and most respected olive oil qual­ity con­test, attract­ing entries from pro­duc­ers across dozens of coun­tries. The annual com­pe­ti­tion has become a cen­tral ref­er­ence point for buy­ers, dis­trib­u­tors, chefs and con­sumers seek­ing inde­pen­dently ver­i­fied extra vir­gin olive oils.

Competition orga­niz­ers said the first award win­ners are being revealed ear­lier than in pre­vi­ous years, a strate­gic shift intended to give suc­cess­ful pro­duc­ers addi­tional time to ben­e­fit from inter­na­tional recog­ni­tion dur­ing the cur­rent com­mer­cial sea­son.

Registration for the 2026 NYIOOC remains open through February and March. The competition’s rolling results sys­tem — unique among inter­na­tional olive oil con­tests — allows pro­duc­ers to sub­mit sam­ples for analy­sis through­out the judg­ing period, with results announced con­tin­u­ously.

Industry observers note that ear­lier announce­ments can have a mean­ing­ful impact on pur­chas­ing deci­sions, mar­ket­ing strate­gies and dis­tri­b­u­tion plan­ning, par­tic­u­larly as global olive oil mar­kets remain highly com­pet­i­tive and increas­ingly qual­ity-dri­ven.

Award-win­ning oils are fea­tured across a range of plat­forms oper­ated by Olive Oil Times, begin­ning with inclu­sion in the Official Guide to the World’s Best Olive Oils. The pub­licly acces­si­ble data­base pro­vides detailed pro­ducer pro­files, brand infor­ma­tion and award his­to­ries, and is widely used by trade buy­ers and con­sumers to iden­tify ver­i­fied, high-qual­ity extra vir­gin olive oils.

Competition results also feed into the Olive Oil Times World Ranking, which tracks pro­ducer per­for­mance based on NYIOOC out­comes over time. Updated con­tin­u­ously as awards are announced, the rank­ing reflects both cur­rent-sea­son results and long-term con­sis­tency, allow­ing pro­duc­ers to com­pare their per­for­mance at global, regional and national lev­els.

Throughout the results period, Olive Oil Times will pro­vide live edi­to­r­ial cov­er­age, includ­ing pro­ducer pro­files, regional analy­ses and report­ing on emerg­ing trends and notable per­for­mances from the 2026 com­pe­ti­tion.

Winning pro­duc­ers will also gain expanded com­mer­cial expo­sure through the NYIOOC Marketplace, which con­nects award-win­ning olive oil brands with con­sumers in the United States, Canada and Europe. Participation in the mar­ket­place is lim­ited to ver­i­fied oils rec­og­nized by the com­pe­ti­tion.

Together, the Official Guide, World Ranking, edi­to­r­ial cov­er­age and mar­ket­place form an inte­grated sys­tem designed to con­nect award-win­ning pro­duc­ers with mil­lions of read­ers and buy­ers world­wide, while pro­vid­ing trans­par­ent, inde­pen­dently ver­i­fied infor­ma­tion on olive oil qual­ity and prove­nance.

As results con­tinue to roll in over the com­ing weeks, the 2026 NYIOOC is expected to offer an early and influ­en­tial snap­shot of global olive oil qual­ity, high­light­ing how pro­duc­ers are respond­ing to evolv­ing mar­ket demands, cli­matic pres­sures and ris­ing expec­ta­tions for excel­lence.

