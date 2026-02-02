Global Olive Oil Quality Takes Center Stage as 2026 NYIOOC Results Begin

Summary The 2026 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition has begun in New York, with Frantoio Muraglia win­ning the first award for their olive oil brands. The com­pe­ti­tion allows pro­duc­ers to sub­mit sam­ples through­out the judg­ing period, with results announced con­tin­u­ously, impact­ing pur­chas­ing deci­sions and mar­ket­ing strate­gies in the com­pet­i­tive olive oil indus­try.

The global olive oil indus­try is once again focused on New York as the first results from the 2026 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition are announced, mark­ing the start of one of the most closely fol­lowed qual­ity assess­ments in the sec­tor.

The very first award in the 14th edi­tion of the annual con­test went to Frantoio Muraglia in the Apulian town of Andria. The pro­ducer, who has been mak­ing olive oil for five gen­er­a­tions, won Gold Awards for their Essenza Fruttato Intenso, Grand Cru Tenuta Macchia Di Rose and Denocciolato brands.

Now in its four­teenth edi­tion, the NYIOOC is the world’s largest and most respected olive oil qual­ity con­test, attract­ing entries from pro­duc­ers across dozens of coun­tries. The annual com­pe­ti­tion has become a cen­tral ref­er­ence point for buy­ers, dis­trib­u­tors, chefs and con­sumers seek­ing inde­pen­dently ver­i­fied extra vir­gin olive oils.

Competition orga­niz­ers said the first award win­ners are being revealed ear­lier than in pre­vi­ous years, a strate­gic shift intended to give suc­cess­ful pro­duc­ers addi­tional time to ben­e­fit from inter­na­tional recog­ni­tion dur­ing the cur­rent com­mer­cial sea­son.

Registration for the 2026 NYIOOC remains open through February and March. The competition’s rolling results sys­tem — unique among inter­na­tional olive oil con­tests — allows pro­duc­ers to sub­mit sam­ples for analy­sis through­out the judg­ing period, with results announced con­tin­u­ously.

Industry observers note that ear­lier announce­ments can have a mean­ing­ful impact on pur­chas­ing deci­sions, mar­ket­ing strate­gies and dis­tri­b­u­tion plan­ning, par­tic­u­larly as global olive oil mar­kets remain highly com­pet­i­tive and increas­ingly qual­ity-dri­ven.

Award-win­ning oils are fea­tured across a range of plat­forms oper­ated by Olive Oil Times, begin­ning with inclu­sion in the Official Guide to the World’s Best Olive Oils. The pub­licly acces­si­ble data­base pro­vides detailed pro­ducer pro­files, brand infor­ma­tion and award his­to­ries, and is widely used by trade buy­ers and con­sumers to iden­tify ver­i­fied, high-qual­ity extra vir­gin olive oils.

Competition results also feed into the Olive Oil Times World Ranking, which tracks pro­ducer per­for­mance based on NYIOOC out­comes over time. Updated con­tin­u­ously as awards are announced, the rank­ing reflects both cur­rent-sea­son results and long-term con­sis­tency, allow­ing pro­duc­ers to com­pare their per­for­mance at global, regional and national lev­els.

Throughout the results period, Olive Oil Times will pro­vide live edi­to­r­ial cov­er­age, includ­ing pro­ducer pro­files, regional analy­ses and report­ing on emerg­ing trends and notable per­for­mances from the 2026 com­pe­ti­tion.

Winning pro­duc­ers will also gain expanded com­mer­cial expo­sure through the NYIOOC Marketplace, which con­nects award-win­ning olive oil brands with con­sumers in the United States, Canada and Europe. Participation in the mar­ket­place is lim­ited to ver­i­fied oils rec­og­nized by the com­pe­ti­tion.

Together, the Official Guide, World Ranking, edi­to­r­ial cov­er­age and mar­ket­place form an inte­grated sys­tem designed to con­nect award-win­ning pro­duc­ers with mil­lions of read­ers and buy­ers world­wide, while pro­vid­ing trans­par­ent, inde­pen­dently ver­i­fied infor­ma­tion on olive oil qual­ity and prove­nance.

As results con­tinue to roll in over the com­ing weeks, the 2026 NYIOOC is expected to offer an early and influ­en­tial snap­shot of global olive oil qual­ity, high­light­ing how pro­duc­ers are respond­ing to evolv­ing mar­ket demands, cli­matic pres­sures and ris­ing expec­ta­tions for excel­lence.