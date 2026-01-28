Enter keywords and hit Go →
New Study Ranks Areas in Greece Most Suitable for Olive Cultivation

Researchers say climate and terrain data could help farmers, insurers and policymakers plan the future of olive cultivation in Greece.
By Costas Vasilopoulos
Jan. 28, 2026 17:10 UTC
A research team from the Agricultural University of Athens has released Greece’s first nation­wide study on the suit­abil­ity of dif­fer­ent regions for olive cul­ti­va­tion, find­ing that approx­i­mately 60 per­cent of the coun­try’s land area is suit­able for grow­ing olive trees. The study, pub­lished in the MDPI Agronomy Journal, used cli­matic and geo­mor­pho­log­i­cal data to map regions best suited for olive cul­ti­va­tion, with some Aegean islands and north­ern Greece iden­ti­fied as highly suit­able loca­tions for olive grow­ing.

A research team from the Agricultural University of Athens has released the country’s first nation­wide study assess­ing the cli­matic suit­abil­ity of Greece’s main­land and islands for olive cul­ti­va­tion.

The study, pub­lished in the MDPI Agronomy Journal, com­bined cli­matic and basic geo­mor­pho­log­i­cal data to map which regions are best suited for grow­ing olive trees.

The research find­ings indi­cate that approx­i­mately 60 per­cent of Greece’s total land area is suit­able for olive cul­ti­va­tion, with more regions capa­ble of sup­port­ing olive trees than are cur­rently under cul­ti­va­tion.

The model we have cre­ated iden­ti­fies areas in Greece that are most appro­pri­ate for the devel­op­ment of olive cul­ti­va­tion in the coun­try,” said Ioannis Charalampopoulos, a bio­cli­ma­tol­o­gist at the Department of Crop Science at the Agricultural University of Athens who led the research.

The researchers used 11 cli­matic and geo­mor­pho­log­i­cal para­me­ters to gen­er­ate a suit­abil­ity map for olive cul­ti­va­tion across Greece, assign­ing scores from zero to ten, with higher val­ues indi­cat­ing more favor­able con­di­tions.

The geo­mor­pho­log­i­cal para­me­ters we used, such as alti­tude and ter­rain slope, do not change over time,” Charalampopoulos said. For the cli­matic para­me­ters, we relied on exist­ing cli­mate con­di­tions.”

For exam­ple, we know the opti­mal rain­fall required for olive trees dur­ing spe­cific peri­ods,” he explained. Regions meet­ing that thresh­old received a top score, while areas with less rain­fall were rated lower.”

Using the same method­ol­ogy, the researchers gen­er­ated val­ues for all para­me­ters nation­wide.

We used all the key fac­tors related to olive cul­ti­va­tion, with the excep­tion of soil qual­ity, soil man­age­ment prac­tices and irri­ga­tion capac­ity,” Charalampopoulos noted.

The team also exam­ined whether olive trees in dif­fer­ent regions receive suf­fi­cient win­ter chill hours and the risk of spring frost, which can sig­nif­i­cantly dis­rupt flow­er­ing.

Previous research has high­lighted the impor­tance of win­ter chill require­ments for healthy olive pro­duc­tion in Greece.

All para­me­ters were reclas­si­fied and com­bined into a final suit­abil­ity score raster rang­ing from 0 to 10.

According to the final map, small pock­ets of land in east­ern Crete and on sev­eral Aegean islands, includ­ing Naxos and Amorgos, emerged as the most suit­able loca­tions for olive cul­ti­va­tion, receiv­ing a per­fect score of ten.

Other regions in south­ern and north­east­ern Greece were also iden­ti­fied as highly suit­able for olive grow­ing.

Beyond tra­di­tional olive-grow­ing areas such as large parts of the Peloponnese, which scored between eight and nine, our research showed that the north­ern region of Kavala is also highly suit­able and received a score of nine,” Charalampopoulos said.

Many farm­ers in and around this region have suc­cess­fully tran­si­tioned to olive cul­ti­va­tion, with their olive oils rec­og­nized inter­na­tion­ally for qual­ity,” he added.

The researchers are now work­ing to enhance the suit­abil­ity map by incor­po­rat­ing pro­jec­tions of cli­mate change.

Scientists have found that the east­ern Mediterranean is warm­ing faster than the global aver­age, a trend already affect­ing olive grow­ers in Greece, accord­ing to regional cli­mate assess­ments.

Recent sea­sons have shown how warmer win­ters can dis­rupt fruit set, as seen in cases where mild win­ter con­di­tions reduced yields in north­ern Greece.

We now know, for instance, that cli­mate change is expected to sig­nif­i­cantly impact cul­ti­va­tion in the north­ern Greek region of Evros,” Charalampopoulos said.

With reduced water avail­abil­ity for irri­ga­tion, we can pro­vide farm­ers with infor­ma­tion to help them decide whether switch­ing from tobacco to less water-demand­ing crops, such as olives or vine­yards, would be more sus­tain­able,” he added.

By incor­po­rat­ing pro­jected tem­per­a­ture fluc­tu­a­tions into the model, the researchers aim to help farm­ers assess whether olives will be a more viable long-term option than their cur­rent crops.

The suit­abil­ity map could also prove use­ful to the agri­cul­tural insur­ance sec­tor.

An olive farmer in north­west­ern Greece would face higher insur­ance costs than one in the Peloponnese due to the increased risk asso­ci­ated with cul­ti­va­tion in that region,” Charalampopoulos explained.

The final phase of the research will add data on soil qual­ity, irri­ga­tion avail­abil­ity and the expected risk of fruit fly infes­ta­tions.

We are also com­plet­ing a cli­matic risk analy­sis based on extreme weather events such as hail­storms and heat­waves,” Charalampopoulos said.

Our goal is to cre­ate a sim­ple, mod­u­lar tool that incor­po­rates all fac­tors rel­e­vant to olive cul­ti­va­tion in Greece and allows future sce­nar­ios to be tested,” he added.

A farmer will be able to esti­mate the level of finan­cial invest­ment required to estab­lish an olive farm based on a region’s suit­abil­ity score.”

Charalampopoulos said the model could also help pol­i­cy­mak­ers make informed deci­sions about the orga­ni­za­tion of Greece’s agri­cul­tural sec­tor.

Greece can­not have an effec­tive farm­ing strat­egy with­out sci­en­tific data,” he said.

Our suit­abil­ity map could be used by the state to iden­tify regions best suited for olive cul­ti­va­tion in the com­ing decades and incen­tivize farm­ers to make informed tran­si­tions.”

