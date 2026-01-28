New Study Ranks Areas in Greece Most Suitable for Olive Cultivation

A research team from the Agricultural University of Athens has released Greece’s first nationwide study on the suitability of different regions for olive cultivation, finding that approximately 60 percent of the country’s land area is suitable for growing olive trees. The study, published in the MDPI Agronomy Journal, used climatic and geomorphological data to map regions best suited for olive cultivation, with some Aegean islands and northern Greece identified as highly suitable locations for olive growing.
A research team from the Agricultural University of Athens has released the country’s first nationwide study assessing the climatic suitability of Greece’s mainland and islands for olive cultivation.
The study, published in the MDPI Agronomy Journal, combined climatic and basic geomorphological data to map which regions are best suited for growing olive trees.
The research findings indicate that approximately 60 percent of Greece’s total land area is suitable for olive cultivation, with more regions capable of supporting olive trees than are currently under cultivation.
“The model we have created identifies areas in Greece that are most appropriate for the development of olive cultivation in the country,” said Ioannis Charalampopoulos, a bioclimatologist at the Department of Crop Science at the Agricultural University of Athens who led the research.
The researchers used 11 climatic and geomorphological parameters to generate a suitability map for olive cultivation across Greece, assigning scores from zero to ten, with higher values indicating more favorable conditions.
“The geomorphological parameters we used, such as altitude and terrain slope, do not change over time,” Charalampopoulos said. “For the climatic parameters, we relied on existing climate conditions.”
“For example, we know the optimal rainfall required for olive trees during specific periods,” he explained. “Regions meeting that threshold received a top score, while areas with less rainfall were rated lower.”
Using the same methodology, the researchers generated values for all parameters nationwide.
“We used all the key factors related to olive cultivation, with the exception of soil quality, soil management practices and irrigation capacity,” Charalampopoulos noted.
The team also examined whether olive trees in different regions receive sufficient winter chill hours and the risk of spring frost, which can significantly disrupt flowering.
Previous research has highlighted the importance of winter chill requirements for healthy olive production in Greece.
All parameters were reclassified and combined into a final suitability score raster ranging from 0 to 10.
According to the final map, small pockets of land in eastern Crete and on several Aegean islands, including Naxos and Amorgos, emerged as the most suitable locations for olive cultivation, receiving a perfect score of ten.
Other regions in southern and northeastern Greece were also identified as highly suitable for olive growing.
“Beyond traditional olive-growing areas such as large parts of the Peloponnese, which scored between eight and nine, our research showed that the northern region of Kavala is also highly suitable and received a score of nine,” Charalampopoulos said.
“Many farmers in and around this region have successfully transitioned to olive cultivation, with their olive oils recognized internationally for quality,” he added.
The researchers are now working to enhance the suitability map by incorporating projections of climate change.
Scientists have found that the eastern Mediterranean is warming faster than the global average, a trend already affecting olive growers in Greece, according to regional climate assessments.
Recent seasons have shown how warmer winters can disrupt fruit set, as seen in cases where mild winter conditions reduced yields in northern Greece.
“We now know, for instance, that climate change is expected to significantly impact cultivation in the northern Greek region of Evros,” Charalampopoulos said.
“With reduced water availability for irrigation, we can provide farmers with information to help them decide whether switching from tobacco to less water-demanding crops, such as olives or vineyards, would be more sustainable,” he added.
By incorporating projected temperature fluctuations into the model, the researchers aim to help farmers assess whether olives will be a more viable long-term option than their current crops.
The suitability map could also prove useful to the agricultural insurance sector.
“An olive farmer in northwestern Greece would face higher insurance costs than one in the Peloponnese due to the increased risk associated with cultivation in that region,” Charalampopoulos explained.
The final phase of the research will add data on soil quality, irrigation availability and the expected risk of fruit fly infestations.
“We are also completing a climatic risk analysis based on extreme weather events such as hailstorms and heatwaves,” Charalampopoulos said.
“Our goal is to create a simple, modular tool that incorporates all factors relevant to olive cultivation in Greece and allows future scenarios to be tested,” he added.
“A farmer will be able to estimate the level of financial investment required to establish an olive farm based on a region’s suitability score.”
Charalampopoulos said the model could also help policymakers make informed decisions about the organization of Greece’s agricultural sector.
“Greece cannot have an effective farming strategy without scientific data,” he said.
“Our suitability map could be used by the state to identify regions best suited for olive cultivation in the coming decades and incentivize farmers to make informed transitions.”