World Nears 1.5°C Threshold as Three-Year Heat Streak Confirms Climate Shift

November 2025 was among the warmest months ever recorded, cap­ping three con­sec­u­tive years of excep­tional global heat.

Last month, the global aver­age sur­face tem­per­a­ture reached 1.54°C above the esti­mated 1850 – 1900 aver­age used to define pre-indus­trial lev­els.

Latest data indi­cate that 2025 will rank among the three warmest years on record, match­ing 2023, the sec­ond-warmest year, and trail­ing only 2024, which is con­sid­ered the hottest year in mod­ern his­tory.

The European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) esti­mates that aver­age global tem­per­a­tures dur­ing the 2023 – 2025 period will exceed 1.5°C above pre-indus­trial lev­els.

Scientists say ana­lyz­ing tem­per­a­tures over a three-year period helps smooth short-term cli­mate vari­abil­ity, mak­ing clear that record heat is not a tem­po­rary spike but a struc­tural shift in global tem­per­a­tures.

“These mile­stones are not abstract – they reflect the accel­er­at­ing pace of cli­mate change. The only way to mit­i­gate future ris­ing tem­per­a­tures is to rapidly reduce green­house gas emis­sions,” said Samantha Burgess, Strategic Lead for Climate at C3S.

Following the release of the Copernicus data, the European Union’s Council and Parliament agreed on the European Commission’s tar­get to cut green­house gas emis­sions by 90 per­cent by 2040 com­pared to 1990 lev­els.

According to the Council, the agree­ment refines flex­i­bil­ity around car­bon cred­its and removals, strength­ens prin­ci­ples for a fair and com­pet­i­tive post-2030 cli­mate frame­work, and rein­forces progress reviews that could trig­ger addi­tional mea­sures.

“Today, Europe has united around our clear direc­tion for cli­mate pol­icy – based in sci­ence and pro­tect­ing our secu­rity and com­pet­i­tive­ness,” said Lars Aagaard, Denmark’s min­is­ter for cli­mate, energy and util­i­ties.

While the European Union is advanc­ing its cli­mate agenda, tack­ling cli­mate change remains deeply divi­sive world­wide.

The recent United Nations Climate Change Conference COP30 high­lighted how dozens of coun­tries con­tinue to sup­port the use of the most sig­nif­i­cant sources of global emis­sions.

Approaches to cli­mate pol­icy vary widely among the world’s largest pol­luters.

China has pledged to peak car­bon diox­ide emis­sions before 2030 and reach car­bon neu­tral­ity by 2060, and it recently sub­mit­ted its first absolute green­house-gas reduc­tion tar­get for 2035.

China’s clean-power roll­out is accel­er­at­ing rapidly, with wind, solar and stor­age instal­la­tions sur­pass­ing many 2030 bench­marks years ahead of sched­ule, while elec­tric-vehi­cle adop­tion con­tin­ues to reshape trans­port emis­sions.

At the same time, China remains the world’s largest con­sumer of coal, with coal-fired capac­ity expand­ing to ensure energy secu­rity dur­ing peri­ods of peak demand.

The United States aims to cut green­house-gas emis­sions by 50 to 52 per­cent below 2005 lev­els by 2030 and to reach econ­omy-wide net-zero emis­sions by 2050.

Federal sup­port for clean tech­nolo­gies has expanded in recent years, par­tic­u­larly through incen­tives for renew­able energy, elec­tric vehi­cles and domes­tic man­u­fac­tur­ing. Solar, grid-stor­age and wind instal­la­tions have accel­er­ated, while coal gen­er­a­tion has fallen to its low­est share in decades.

However, national emis­sions remain off track to meet the 2030 tar­get. Natural gas con­tin­ues to dom­i­nate the power mix, and trans­porta­tion emis­sions have proven dif­fi­cult to reduce.

Recent reg­u­la­tory roll­backs and approvals for new oil and gas projects have added uncer­tainty. In the past few days, that uncer­tainty deep­ened as the Environmental Protection Agency began remov­ing ref­er­ences to human-caused cli­mate change from its web­site.

The 1.5°C thresh­old above pre-indus­trial lev­els has car­ried par­tic­u­lar sig­nif­i­cance since COP21, held in Paris in 2015.

Following that con­fer­ence, 195 nations signed the Paris Agreement, com­mit­ting to limit the rise in global sur­face tem­per­a­tures.

Scientific lit­er­a­ture pre­sented by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned that cross­ing the 1.5°C thresh­old would inten­sify cli­mate impacts, includ­ing more fre­quent and severe droughts, heat­waves and heavy rain­fall.

Researchers also showed that ris­ing extreme heat is already dis­rupt­ing food sys­tems world­wide, threat­en­ing agri­cul­ture and food secu­rity, expand­ing wild­fire sea­sons, strain­ing water sup­plies and accel­er­at­ing bio­di­ver­sity loss.