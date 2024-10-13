enEnglish
Low-Cost Olive Pest Control Solution in Development

Researchers in Spain are developing an artificial intelligence tool to help farmers sustainably and affordably monitor for pests and take action against infestations.
By Simon Roots
Oct. 13, 2024 16:59 UTC

A new Spanish con­sor­tium has been formed to develop an auto­mated, easy-to-use, reli­able and low-cost sys­tem for detect­ing and iden­ti­fy­ing pests in olive groves.

With regional, national and European gov­ern­ment back­ing, the oliVAr Operational Group aims to cre­ate this sys­tem by com­bin­ing exist­ing hard­ware with recent advances in arti­fi­cial vision and data mod­el­ing.

The con­sor­tium com­prises Loyola University Andalucía, the Ayesa Foundation, Opracol Seville and Cooperativas Agro-ali­men­ta­rias de Andalucía, which accounts for over €11 bil­lion in annual turnover.

See Also:Researchers Develop Algorithm to Predict Harvest Potential from Climate Data

The con­sor­tium aims to develop an inte­grated plat­form to locate the pres­ence, move­ments and num­bers of pests via a net­work of remote nodes deployed through­out the olive grove, includ­ing tem­per­a­ture, humid­ity, infrared and vis­i­ble-spec­trum sen­sors, all con­nected wire­lessly.

The sys­tem will detect four of the most con­se­quen­tial olive pests: olive fruit fly, olive moth, olive psyl­lid and jas­mine moth.

The health of olive groves and their prod­ucts is cur­rently a fun­da­men­tal ele­ment in the field of agri­cul­tural pro­duc­tion; the pests and dis­eases that affect them can cause seri­ous pro­duc­tion losses and, there­fore, reduce the com­pet­i­tive­ness of the olive sec­tor,” the con­sor­tium said in a press state­ment.

Pest activ­ity and threat data will be stored in the platform’s data­bases. This infor­ma­tion will be avail­able in real-time via the graph­i­cal user inter­face (includ­ing mobile inter­faces) and serve as the basis for ana­lyt­i­cal func­tions within the soft­ware.

These func­tions include cre­at­ing a flight curve for each tar­get insect and the eco­nomic thresh­old at which the con­trol point is located.

The eco­nomic thresh­old indi­cates the oppor­tune time to decide upon and imple­ment pre­ven­ta­tive mea­sures to avoid a reduc­tion in crop value greater than the cost of the con­trol treat­ment, which trans­lates into eco­nomic dam­age: the eco­nomic injury level.

The eco­nomic thresh­old and injury level are cen­tral to the Integrated Pest Management (IPM) pro­gram, upon which the oliVAr sys­tem is founded.

IPM was devel­oped dur­ing the decades fol­low­ing World War II in response to steadily increas­ing pes­ti­cide use, which resulted in pest con­trol crises due to grow­ing pes­ti­cide resis­tance and increas­ing evi­dence and aware­ness of the neg­a­tive impacts on human health and the envi­ron­ment of inten­sive pes­ti­cide use.

The con­sor­tium noted that although the sys­tem will be designed to counter cur­rently promi­nent pests such as the olive moth and olive fruit fly, the tech­nol­ogy could be extended to mon­i­tor addi­tional organ­isms in the future, espe­cially inva­sive or exotic species.

This is seen as increas­ingly likely due to cli­mate change and the glob­al­ized nature of mod­ern agri­cul­ture and trade. For exam­ple, the brown mar­morated stink bug has now been detected in olive groves in Italy and Greece after over a decade of caus­ing sig­nif­i­cant eco­nomic dam­age to var­i­ous crops in North America.

The oliVAr project, funded through the European Agricultural Funds for Rural Development (EAFRD) and co-financed by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development of the Andalusian regional gov­ern­ment, is one of sev­eral intended to improve the sus­tain­abil­ity and via­bil­ity of European agri­cul­tural food pro­duc­tion through inno­va­tion in tech­no­log­i­cal solu­tions.

