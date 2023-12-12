enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी

Production Rebound Still Expected in France After Mixed Harvest

Preliminary estimates indicate production could rise to 4,400 tons, though some producers are experiencing worse yields than last year.
Provence, France
By Daniel Dawson
Dec. 12, 2023 17:23 UTC

The olive har­vest in France is under­way, with expec­ta­tions vary­ing across the coun­try.

Estimations are around 4,400 tons, bet­ter than last year but not very big,” Alexandra Paris, the direc­tor of com­mu­ni­ca­tion and econ­omy at pro­ducer asso­ci­a­tion France Olive, told Olive Oil Times.

(There was) an abun­dant har­vest, prob­a­bly three to four times more than last year, depend­ing on the region, and excel­lent health sta­tus with low pres­sure from the olive fruit fly and very lit­tle brown­ing.- François Aurouze, agri­cul­tural expert, Vignoble Conseil

The sit­u­a­tions vary sig­nif­i­cantly from one region to another and even from one orchard to another,” she added. We have some very loaded orchards and oth­ers with prac­ti­cally no olives.”

If these ini­tial esti­mates come to fruition, France’s pro­duc­tion total would eclipse the 3,500 tons of olive oil pro­duced in the 2022/23 crop year but fall short of the five-year aver­age of 4,620 tons.

See Also:2023 Harvest Updates

According to François Aurouze, a land and agri­cul­tural expert at Vignoble Conseil, most pro­duc­ers in the South of France began har­vest­ing in mid-October, with most early har­vest pro­duc­ers expected to fin­ish by the end of November.

The har­vest [took] place in excel­lent con­di­tions this year because the weather is rather dry and beau­ti­ful,” he told Olive Oil Times.“The big dif­fer­ence com­pared to last year can be summed up in two points for the South of France.”

“,” Aurouze added. Therefore, olives were not very prone to pre­ma­ture fall, par­tic­u­larly under the effect of vio­lent winds.”

Along with improved quan­tity, Aurouze expects a year of high qual­ity based on sev­eral extra vir­gin olive oils that he has sam­pled.

The first tast­ings of 2023 oil allow us to glimpse excel­lent qual­ity, with dense and per­sis­tent aro­mas with mod­er­ate or weak bit­ter­ness,” he said.

Despite the pro­duc­tion rebound expected this year – although the lat­est data pub­lished by the European Commission fore­casts pro­duc­tion to reach a far more mod­est 3,600 tons – French olive oil pro­duc­tion has not recov­ered the highs of the pre­vi­ous decade, includ­ing the record 6,200 tons pro­duced in 2017/18.

Paris attrib­utes this to the ongo­ing drought faced by south­ern Europe, which was exac­er­bated by a lack of snow­fall in the Alps the pre­vi­ous win­ter.

The lack of water dur­ing the year and the drought in the sum­mer have had an impact on the pro­duc­tion of the cam­paign,” she said. We know that rain is an impor­tant fac­tor in the drop in yield, but regions have dis­parate sit­u­a­tions when it comes to fall rains. It is, there­fore, still too early to pre­dict this year’s olive oil pro­duc­tion.”

More articles on:  , ,

Advertisement
Advertisement

Related Articles