Italian Farmers Donate 20 Tons of Food for Gaza Relief

Italian farm­ers par­tic­i­pated in the Food for Gaza pro­gram, which was pro­moted by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to sup­port the peo­ple of Gaza.

Led by the min­istry, in col­lab­o­ra­tion with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Food Program (WFP), the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the Food for Gaza ini­tia­tive was launched in March to deliver food and improve food secu­rity in the Palestinian enclave.

WFP is fac­ing immense access chal­lenges to move sup­plies into and within Gaza and has been forced to reduce rations and pri­or­i­tize hot meals and bak­eries. - Emanuela Cutelli, com­mu­ni­ca­tions, WFP Italy

Twenty met­ric tons of agri-food prod­ucts donated by the Italian farm­ers in Confagricoltura and Coldiretti, along with 20 tons of med­ical equip­ment pro­vided by the Red Cross, were shipped on November 25th from the United Nations human­i­tar­ian response depot man­aged by the WFP in Brindisi, Puglia, to the Jordanian cap­i­tal of Amman and then to be trans­ported over­land in Gaza.

The human­i­tar­ian aid has been entrusted to the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, which han­dled its sub­se­quent entry into Gaza.

“Since the begin­ning of the con­flict, Italy has been at the fore­front in pro­vid­ing human­i­tar­ian assis­tance to the pop­u­la­tion of Gaza, deliv­er­ing relief goods and pro­vid­ing care to peo­ple in need of med­ical assis­tance, includ­ing minors and their fam­i­lies,” said Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani, who pro­moted the ini­tia­tive. ​“The Food for Gaza pro­gram aims to facil­i­tate access to food aid, ensur­ing food secu­rity and alle­vi­at­ing the pop­u­la­tion’s suf­fer­ing.”

One of the fifteen trucks donated by Italy to WFP to deliver the Food for Gaza humanitarian aid in Gaza. (Photo: World Food Program)

Already in July, the Italian farm­ers in Confagricoltura and Coldiretti con­tributed to the ini­tia­tive by pro­vid­ing 45 tons of agri-food prod­ucts, which have been shipped and dis­trib­uted together with hygiene kits, med­ical equip­ment and tents pro­vided by the Red Cross.

Italy donated 15 trucks to the WFP, which will be used to dis­trib­ute aid. Tajani and the WFP’s assis­tant exec­u­tive direc­tor, Rania Dagash, attended a deliv­ery cer­e­mony on October 25th at the Port of Genoa, Liguria.

Italy has also con­tributed €12 mil­lion to WFP to pur­chase food­stuff to be dis­trib­uted in Gaza.

According to the United Nations, more than 44,500 peo­ple have been killed in Gaza since Israel started its inva­sion of the Palestinian enclave.

More than 1.9 mil­lion peo­ple, cor­re­spond­ing to about 90 per­cent of the pop­u­la­tion, are inter­nally dis­placed and face extreme hunger, with 70 per­cent of crops destroyed, liveli­hoods dec­i­mated, and severely restricted both com­mer­cial and human­i­tar­ian sup­ply lines.

The Israeli inva­sion came in response to the 7 October Hamas-led attack on Israel, in which 1,180 Israelis and for­eign nations were killed, 3,400 were injured, and 251 were cap­tured and brought back into Gaza.

According to a recent food secu­rity assess­ment, the WFP reported the risk of famine will per­sist through­out Gaza this win­ter unless the fight­ing stops and more human­i­tar­ian aid reaches the pop­u­la­tion.

“In a com­plex con­text like that of Gaza, where the needs are immense, and the envi­ron­ment becomes ever more chal­leng­ing, WFP is fac­ing immense access chal­lenges to move sup­plies into and within Gaza and has been forced to reduce rations and pri­or­i­tize hot meals and bak­eries,” Emanuela Cutelli, who is respon­si­ble for com­mu­ni­ca­tion at WFP in Italy, told Olive Oil Times.

“However, even bak­eries risk shut­ting down for lack of flour and fuels,” she added. ​“WFP and its part­ners are doing every­thing they can to bring relief to the pop­u­la­tion in dire need of basic goods.”

“The Italian human­i­tar­ian ini­tia­tive, Food For Gaza, is a pre­cious tool and a con­crete sign of human­i­tar­ian response to the pop­u­la­tion’s need,” Cutelli con­cluded. ​“We are grate­ful for the min­istry’s ini­tia­tive and the var­i­ous Italian pub­lic and pri­vate actors who sup­ported the WFP in bring­ing food and hope to a des­per­ate pop­u­la­tion.”