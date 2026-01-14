Ice and Subzero Temperatures Test Olive Trees in Northern Adriatic Hinterland

Extreme cold weather in the northern Adriatic region has caused significant damage to olive groves, with ice and frost potentially leading to lasting injuries to trees. Growers are cautiously optimistic about the upcoming harvest, with experts recommending patience, proper care, and specific treatments to help trees recover from the effects of the freezing temperatures.
The first three weeks of the new year were marked across the northern Adriatic by low temperatures, cold rain mixed with snow and widespread ice. In some areas, the extreme weather was accompanied by strong winds, further compounding the damage, according to experts at the Center for Olive Growing at the Agricultural and Forestry Institute of Nova Gorica in Slovenia.
If temperatures remain below 10 °C, damage to olive groves can be severe. Older trees may suffer lasting injuries to branches and shoots, while young trees and new growth are even more vulnerable. Ice and frost can damage bark, cause leaf drop, and, in extreme cases, break branches.
This scenario has already played out in northern Dalmatia, particularly in the Zadar hinterland region of Bukovica, where Mediterranean and continental climates intersect. In several micro-locations, freezing rain combined with snow persisted for two days and nights, encasing entire groves in ice.
“Everything was frozen solid. It’s a miracle anything survived,” said Neno Zrilić, a young olive grower from the village of Bruška. His grove lies at 450 meters above sea level, where each tree carried an estimated 50 kilograms of ice. Had strong bora winds developed, he said, not only branches but entire trunks could have snapped.
Growers in nearby Rodaljice are cautiously optimistic. “If there are no further ice storms, I believe the harvest could still be good, as it was last year,” said Branimir Šunić, who farms more than 1,000 olive trees with his family in Bukovica and the lower-altitude Ravni Kotari, closer to the coast.
Šunić added that his family’s oils have won multiple awards and that they plan to enter the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition in New York for the first time this year.
His neighbor, Mate Šunić, believes the ice may also bring unexpected benefits. “There’s some truth in the saying that every bad thing carries something good,” he said. While several ice-laden branches were lost, growers hope the cold will reduce olive fly populations and suppress diseases such as peacock spot.
Šime Marcelić of the University of Zadar urged growers not to interfere with the trees while ice remains on them. “Do not touch the ice,” he warned, explaining that shaking or striking branches can further damage plant tissue. The ice should be allowed to melt naturally.
Although the damage is visible, Marcelić noted that extreme cold can also be beneficial. Low temperatures naturally reduce populations of olive fruit fly and olive moth, while limiting the spread of fungal diseases. However, the true extent of the damage will only be known once vegetation resumes in spring.
Injuries to buds and bark may allow bacterial entry, increasing the risk of olive knot disease. These effects, too, will become clearer around Easter, when sap flow and new growth begin.
Marcelić emphasized that olive trees’ sensitivity to cold depends on several factors, including age, variety, overall condition, growth stage and the duration of freezing temperatures. For most varieties, leaf and one-year shoot damage can occur between −5 °C and −9 °C. Serious injury to trunks and branches is likely between −10 °C and −12 °C, while temperatures below −15 °C can cause whole trees to die back.
In this case, damage from freezing rain was largely limited to broken branches in exposed areas of Bukovica. Marcelić added that frost damage to young trees is possible in depressions and valleys where cold air lingers.
“After such events, patience and proper sanitary care are essential to prevent further decline,” he said, promising continued field monitoring and guidance for growers.
Marcelić recommends copper-based treatments only once vegetation resumes, and temperatures rise above 10 °C, as applying copper in cold conditions can cause leaf drop. He also advises using amino acids and biostimulants early in the growing season to help trees recover from stress.
Cracked or broken branches should be removed, but heavy restorative pruning should be postponed until April or May, when it is clear which parts of the tree are regenerating. Balanced nitrogen fertilization in spring can encourage new growth to replace damaged foliage.
Despite the challenges, growers remain hopeful. Olive trees are currently dormant, which reduces the risk of catastrophic damage. Still, winter has only begun, and producers in Bukovica know that after cold winters, hot summers, pests and disease, survival is never guaranteed.