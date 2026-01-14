Enter keywords and hit Go →
Ice and Subzero Temperatures Test Olive Trees in Northern Adriatic Hinterland

Freezing rain and subzero temperatures have damaged olive groves in northern Dalmatia, with growers and experts warning that the full impact will only become clear in spring.
Šime Marcelić
By Nedjeljko Jusup
Jan. 14, 2026 19:24 UTC
Extreme cold weather in the north­ern Adriatic region has caused sig­nif­i­cant dam­age to olive groves, with ice and frost poten­tially lead­ing to last­ing injuries to trees. Growers are cau­tiously opti­mistic about the upcom­ing har­vest, with experts rec­om­mend­ing patience, proper care, and spe­cific treat­ments to help trees recover from the effects of the freez­ing tem­per­a­tures.

The first three weeks of the new year were marked across the north­ern Adriatic by low tem­per­a­tures, cold rain mixed with snow and wide­spread ice. In some areas, the extreme weather was accom­pa­nied by strong winds, fur­ther com­pound­ing the dam­age, accord­ing to experts at the Center for Olive Growing at the Agricultural and Forestry Institute of Nova Gorica in Slovenia.

After such events, patience and proper san­i­tary care are essen­tial to pre­vent fur­ther decline.- Šime Marcelić, University of Zadar

If tem­per­a­tures remain below 10 °C, dam­age to olive groves can be severe. Older trees may suf­fer last­ing injuries to branches and shoots, while young trees and new growth are even more vul­ner­a­ble. Ice and frost can dam­age bark, cause leaf drop, and, in extreme cases, break branches.

This sce­nario has already played out in north­ern Dalmatia, par­tic­u­larly in the Zadar hin­ter­land region of Bukovica, where Mediterranean and con­ti­nen­tal cli­mates inter­sect. In sev­eral micro-loca­tions, freez­ing rain com­bined with snow per­sisted for two days and nights, encas­ing entire groves in ice.

Everything was frozen solid. It’s a mir­a­cle any­thing sur­vived,” said Neno Zrilić, a young olive grower from the vil­lage of Bruška. His grove lies at 450 meters above sea level, where each tree car­ried an esti­mated 50 kilo­grams of ice. Had strong bora winds devel­oped, he said, not only branches but entire trunks could have snapped.

Growers in nearby Rodaljice are cau­tiously opti­mistic. If there are no fur­ther ice storms, I believe the har­vest could still be good, as it was last year,” said Branimir Šunić, who farms more than 1,000 olive trees with his fam­ily in Bukovica and the lower-alti­tude Ravni Kotari, closer to the coast.

Šunić added that his family’s oils have won mul­ti­ple awards and that they plan to enter the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition in New York for the first time this year.

His neigh­bor, Mate Šunić, believes the ice may also bring unex­pected ben­e­fits. There’s some truth in the say­ing that every bad thing car­ries some­thing good,” he said. While sev­eral ice-laden branches were lost, grow­ers hope the cold will reduce olive fly pop­u­la­tions and sup­press dis­eases such as pea­cock spot.

Šime Marcelić of the University of Zadar urged grow­ers not to inter­fere with the trees while ice remains on them. Do not touch the ice,” he warned, explain­ing that shak­ing or strik­ing branches can fur­ther dam­age plant tis­sue. The ice should be allowed to melt nat­u­rally.

Although the dam­age is vis­i­ble, Marcelić noted that extreme cold can also be ben­e­fi­cial. Low tem­per­a­tures nat­u­rally reduce pop­u­la­tions of olive fruit fly and olive moth, while lim­it­ing the spread of fun­gal dis­eases. However, the true extent of the dam­age will only be known once veg­e­ta­tion resumes in spring.

Injuries to buds and bark may allow bac­te­r­ial entry, increas­ing the risk of olive knot dis­ease. These effects, too, will become clearer around Easter, when sap flow and new growth begin.

Marcelić empha­sized that olive trees’ sen­si­tiv­ity to cold depends on sev­eral fac­tors, includ­ing age, vari­ety, over­all con­di­tion, growth stage and the dura­tion of freez­ing tem­per­a­tures. For most vari­eties, leaf and one-year shoot dam­age can occur between −5 °C and −9 °C. Serious injury to trunks and branches is likely between −10 °C and −12 °C, while tem­per­a­tures below −15 °C can cause whole trees to die back.

In this case, dam­age from freez­ing rain was largely lim­ited to bro­ken branches in exposed areas of Bukovica. Marcelić added that frost dam­age to young trees is pos­si­ble in depres­sions and val­leys where cold air lingers.

After such events, patience and proper san­i­tary care are essen­tial to pre­vent fur­ther decline,” he said, promis­ing con­tin­ued field mon­i­tor­ing and guid­ance for grow­ers.

Marcelić rec­om­mends cop­per-based treat­ments only once veg­e­ta­tion resumes, and tem­per­a­tures rise above 10 °C, as apply­ing cop­per in cold con­di­tions can cause leaf drop. He also advises using amino acids and bios­tim­u­lants early in the grow­ing sea­son to help trees recover from stress.

Cracked or bro­ken branches should be removed, but heavy restora­tive prun­ing should be post­poned until April or May, when it is clear which parts of the tree are regen­er­at­ing. Balanced nitro­gen fer­til­iza­tion in spring can encour­age new growth to replace dam­aged foliage.

Despite the chal­lenges, grow­ers remain hope­ful. Olive trees are cur­rently dor­mant, which reduces the risk of cat­a­strophic dam­age. Still, win­ter has only begun, and pro­duc­ers in Bukovica know that after cold win­ters, hot sum­mers, pests and dis­ease, sur­vival is never guar­an­teed.

