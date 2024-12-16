Olive Oil Exports from Spain Reach Record High, Defying Production Hurdles

Spanish olive oil exports exceeded €6 bil­lion in the 2023/24 crop year, a 54-per­cent increase com­pared to the pre­vi­ous cam­paign.

The sig­nif­i­cant increase in value came despite Spain export­ing 742,500 met­ric tons, which is only 3,600 more tons of olive oil than the coun­try shipped abroad in 2022/23.

Officials said high olive oil prices were the main dri­ver behind the sig­nif­i­cant increase in export rev­enues.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, the aver­age price for olive oil exports was €8 per kilo­gram, 57 per­cent higher than the aver­age for the pre­vi­ous crop year. Export prices peaked at €8.75 in March.

Italy remained the lead­ing des­ti­na­tion for Spanish olive oil exports, fol­lowed by the United States, where exports exceeded €1 bil­lion for the first time, France and Portugal.

According to the min­istry, vir­gin and extra vir­gin olive oil com­prised 69 per­cent of the exports, while refined olive oil made up 29 per­cent and lam­pante rep­re­sented the remain­ing two per­cent.

The news of the rev­enue rebound comes as the 2024/25 crop year shifts into full gear. According to a recent meet­ing of the Olive Oil Sector Board, pro­duc­tion is expected to reach 1.29 mil­lion tons, a sig­nif­i­cant increase from 854,500 tons in 2023/24 and 666,000 tons in 2022/23.

The Olive Oil Sector board attrib­uted the pro­duc­tion rebound to ​“good crop con­di­tions in many of the pro­duc­ing areas, thanks to the rains that have fallen in recent weeks.”

However, it falls sig­nif­i­cantly below ear­lier esti­mates, with pro­duc­ers ini­tially antic­i­pat­ing a har­vest between 1.4 to 1.5 mil­lion tons as late as October, down from an ear­lier, even more opti­mistic fore­cast of 1.65 mil­lion tons.

Producers and offi­cials explained the decline due to some pro­duc­ers report­ing lower oil yields and labor dif­fi­cul­ties in some tra­di­tional and steep slop groves.

As a result of the con­sec­u­tive years of poor pro­duc­tion, olive oil imports to Spain also increased to help bot­tlers meet demand, ris­ing by 12 per­cent in vol­ume and 65 per­cent in value.

Spain imported €1.6 bil­lion of olive oil, pay­ing an aver­age price of €6.60 per liter. Portugal was the country’s lead­ing sup­plier, ship­ping 105,876 tons, a 41 per­cent increase com­pared to 2022/23, fol­lowed by Tunisia with 54,172 tons and Turkey with 21,935 tons, a 13 per­cent increase.

Regarding the domes­tic mar­ket, the Olive Oil Sector board said olive oil prices at ori­gin have fallen by more than 25 per­cent since the start of October after hit­ting record highs dur­ing the past two crop years.

According to Infaoliva’s price obser­va­tory, extra vir­gin olive oil prices at ori­gin have fallen to €4.40 per kilo­gram, down 51 per­cent from January’s record highs. Virgin and lam­pante prices have fallen by slightly less, drop­ping to €4.35 and €4.30, respec­tively.

The com­bi­na­tion of falling prices and more avail­abil­ity means con­sump­tion will rise. The Olive Oil Sector Board fore­casted olive oil con­sump­tion to reach 480,000 tons in the cur­rent cam­paign, 17 per­cent higher than in 2023/24.