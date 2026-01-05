Scientists Identify Xylella-Tolerant Olive Varieties and Test Heat Treatments

The BeXyl project is focused on researching resistance to Xylella fastidiosa and has conducted greenhouse studies to identify resistant genotypes in various plant species. Researchers have also tested thermal treatments on different plant species to combat Xylella, with olive propagation cuttings showing high mortality rates but other species responding well to the treatment.
Scientists involved in the European Union-backed Beyond Xylella (BeXyl) project are preparing to publish research on the mechanisms behind resistance to Xylella fastidiosa and to release the first results of a thermal treatment aimed at combating the deadly plant pathogen.
Researchers from across Europe, the United States and Costa Rica have been conducting live greenhouse studies to identify resistant genotypes. The work is intended to help plant breeders repopulate Xylella-stricken areas such as southern Italy’s Puglia region, supported by molecular and physiological analyses.
The resistance research examined olives, almonds, coffee, persimmon, carob and other plant species known to be susceptible to Xylella fastidiosa. Scientists combined phenotypic, physiological, and genetic data to identify genes associated with resistance and to guide the breeding of more resilient crops.
In olive trees, greenhouse trials showed that the Arbequina and Arbosana varieties had high infection rates, particularly when exposed to the pauca strain of the bacterium.
By contrast, Leccino, Frantoio, and Gordal exhibited lower bacterial loads and fewer disease symptoms, indicating greater tolerance.
Since the project began in 2022, researchers have identified more than one million genetic differences among olive varieties, narrowing down genes that may be associated with tolerance to Xylella.
The team has also analyzed the nutrient composition of infected plants to understand better how the disease alters olive tree physiology and how trees respond to abiotic stressors such as drought.
Xylella fastidiosa
Xylella fastidiosa is a plant-pathogenic bacterium that lives in the xylem (water-conducting tissues) of plants, where it blocks the flow of water and nutrients. Spread by sap-feeding insects such as spittlebugs and leafhoppers, it causes serious diseases in a wide range of crops and trees — including olives, grapes, citrus and almonds — often leading to leaf scorch, decline and, in severe cases, plant death.
A scientist involved in the BeXyl project told Olive Oil Times that specific details of individual experiments could not be disclosed due to confidentiality rules governing EU-funded research.
Using insights from the studies, researchers have produced between 300 and 500 new seedlings each year to assess agronomic performance and resistance to Xylella.
Among the new crosses already undergoing field evaluation is a hybrid of Arbosana — widely used in super-high-density groves — and the Xylella-tolerant Leccino variety.
In parallel with greenhouse trials, the project has planted a collection of 372 olive trees representing 26 cultivars from 12 countries on the island of Mallorca. The site was chosen because all three Xylella fastidiosa subspecies known to infect olives — fastidiosa, multiplex and pauca — are naturally present there.
Researchers expect the collection, which will be maintained beyond the project’s scheduled conclusion in 2026, to provide valuable data on cultivar susceptibility to the different subspecies under natural conditions.
Alongside resistance research, another BeXyl team has tested thermal treatments on several plant species exposed to Xylella fastidiosa, reporting generally positive results.
However, the approach proved less effective for olive propagation cuttings, which exhibited high mortality and difficulty in developing roots.
“For olive trees, which are strategic in the Mediterranean area, further testing in collaboration with commercial nurseries will continue in 2026 to identify precise combinations of temperature, duration and humidity that maximise effectiveness without compromising cutting viability,” the researchers said.
Beyond olives, mulberry plants also failed to tolerate the high temperatures, but many other ornamental and agricultural species responded well to thermal treatment. These included almond and cherry trees, as well as laurel, lavender, oleander and polygala.