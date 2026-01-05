Enter keywords and hit Go →
Scientists Identify Xylella-Tolerant Olive Varieties and Test Heat Treatments

The BeXyl project has identified olive varieties with greater tolerance to Xylella fastidiosa and reported early results from an experimental thermal treatment against the bacteria.
By Daniel Dawson
Jan. 5, 2026 16:24 UTC
Scientists involved in the European Union-backed Beyond Xylella (BeXyl) project are prepar­ing to pub­lish research on the mech­a­nisms behind resis­tance to Xylella fas­tidiosa and to release the first results of a ther­mal treat­ment aimed at com­bat­ing the deadly plant pathogen.

Researchers from across Europe, the United States and Costa Rica have been con­duct­ing live green­house stud­ies to iden­tify resis­tant geno­types. The work is intended to help plant breed­ers repop­u­late Xylella-stricken areas such as south­ern Italy’s Puglia region, sup­ported by mol­e­c­u­lar and phys­i­o­log­i­cal analy­ses.

The resis­tance research exam­ined olives, almonds, cof­fee, per­sim­mon, carob and other plant species known to be sus­cep­ti­ble to Xylella fas­tidiosa. Scientists com­bined phe­no­typic, phys­i­o­log­i­cal, and genetic data to iden­tify genes asso­ci­ated with resis­tance and to guide the breed­ing of more resilient crops.

In olive trees, green­house tri­als showed that the Arbequina and Arbosana vari­eties had high infec­tion rates, par­tic­u­larly when exposed to the pauca strain of the bac­terium.

By con­trast, Leccino, Frantoio, and Gordal exhib­ited lower bac­te­r­ial loads and fewer dis­ease symp­toms, indi­cat­ing greater tol­er­ance.

Since the project began in 2022, researchers have iden­ti­fied more than one mil­lion genetic dif­fer­ences among olive vari­eties, nar­row­ing down genes that may be asso­ci­ated with tol­er­ance to Xylella.

The team has also ana­lyzed the nutri­ent com­po­si­tion of infected plants to under­stand bet­ter how the dis­ease alters olive tree phys­i­ol­ogy and how trees respond to abi­otic stres­sors such as drought.

Xylella fas­tidiosa

Xylella fas­tidiosa is a plant-path­o­genic bac­terium that lives in the xylem (water-con­duct­ing tis­sues) of plants, where it blocks the flow of water and nutri­ents. Spread by sap-feed­ing insects such as spit­tle­bugs and leafhop­pers, it causes seri­ous dis­eases in a wide range of crops and trees — includ­ing olives, grapes, cit­rus and almonds — often lead­ing to leaf scorch, decline and, in severe cases, plant death.

A sci­en­tist involved in the BeXyl project told Olive Oil Times that spe­cific details of indi­vid­ual exper­i­ments could not be dis­closed due to con­fi­den­tial­ity rules gov­ern­ing EU-funded research.

Using insights from the stud­ies, researchers have pro­duced between 300 and 500 new seedlings each year to assess agro­nomic per­for­mance and resis­tance to Xylella.

Among the new crosses already under­go­ing field eval­u­a­tion is a hybrid of Arbosana — widely used in super-high-den­sity groves — and the Xylella-tol­er­ant Leccino vari­ety.

In par­al­lel with green­house tri­als, the project has planted a col­lec­tion of 372 olive trees rep­re­sent­ing 26 cul­ti­vars from 12 coun­tries on the island of Mallorca. The site was cho­sen because all three Xylella fas­tidiosa sub­species known to infect olives — fas­tidiosa, mul­ti­plex and pauca — are nat­u­rally present there.

Researchers expect the col­lec­tion, which will be main­tained beyond the project’s sched­uled con­clu­sion in 2026, to pro­vide valu­able data on cul­ti­var sus­cep­ti­bil­ity to the dif­fer­ent sub­species under nat­ural con­di­tions.

Alongside resis­tance research, another BeXyl team has tested ther­mal treat­ments on sev­eral plant species exposed to Xylella fas­tidiosa, report­ing gen­er­ally pos­i­tive results.

However, the approach proved less effec­tive for olive prop­a­ga­tion cut­tings, which exhib­ited high mor­tal­ity and dif­fi­culty in devel­op­ing roots.

For olive trees, which are strate­gic in the Mediterranean area, fur­ther test­ing in col­lab­o­ra­tion with com­mer­cial nurs­eries will con­tinue in 2026 to iden­tify pre­cise com­bi­na­tions of tem­per­a­ture, dura­tion and humid­ity that max­imise effec­tive­ness with­out com­pro­mis­ing cut­ting via­bil­ity,” the researchers said.

Beyond olives, mul­berry plants also failed to tol­er­ate the high tem­per­a­tures, but many other orna­men­tal and agri­cul­tural species responded well to ther­mal treat­ment. These included almond and cherry trees, as well as lau­rel, laven­der, ole­an­der and poly­gala.

