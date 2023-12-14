enEnglish
Tightening Water Regulations in California May Spur Olive Cultivation

While irrigated olive groves still use plenty of water, increasingly strict prohibitions, especially in the San Joaquin Valley, may carve out a new niche for dryland olive groves.
San Luis Reservoir stores irrigation water for San Joaquin Valley farms. (AP)
By Thomas Sechehaye
Dec. 14, 2023 18:18 UTC

Despite the devel­op­ment of El Niño in the east­ern Pacific Ocean result­ing in a wet 2023 for California, cli­mate experts antic­i­pate the Golden State to con­tinue becom­ing hot­ter and drier.

According to the office of Governor Gavin Newsom, hot­ter and drier weather con­di­tions due to cli­mate change could reduce the state’s water sup­ply by up to 10 per­cent by 2040.

Olive trees will use plenty of water if they’re irri­gated fully; whether or not a grower is con­serv­ing water depends on how they man­age the orchard, which is not always easy to get right.- Caitlin Peterson, asso­ciate direc­tor, PPIC Water Policy Center

The Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) esti­mates that 40 per­cent of all the state’s water is used in agri­cul­ture. As the state enacts tougher water reg­u­la­tions and encour­ages improved water use effi­ciency, some farm­ers are already bet­ting on drought-resilient olives as a crop of the future.

Olives are not the only tree crop out there that can with­stand a lit­tle deficit irri­ga­tion, but olives stand out for their drought tol­er­ance,” Caitlin Peterson, the PPIC Water Policy Center’s asso­ciate direc­tor, told Olive Oil Times.

They can grow on very mar­ginal land with poor soils, some­thing that can’t be said for many of the dom­i­nant tree crops in California, such as almonds, wal­nuts or stone­fruit,” she added,

According to Peterson, both table and oil olives are drought-resilient. Table olives can quickly recover fruit size after a tem­po­rary reduc­tion in irri­ga­tion, even up to a 50 per­cent reduc­tion in mid­sum­mer. However, they can with­stand even more severe reduc­tions with a small (ten per­cent) yield reduc­tion.

With oil olives, some water restric­tions are ben­e­fi­cial because they keep veg­e­ta­tive growth in check to enable the orchard to be grown in hedgerows. Water stress can reduce the size of the fruit, but this is less impor­tant for oil pro­duc­tion.

While you don’t see this often in California, olives were tra­di­tion­ally grown in dry farm­ing sys­tems,” Peterson said. This meant no irri­ga­tion and spac­ing trees out to avoid com­pe­ti­tion for soil mois­ture.”

The fact that olives are well suited to that kind of sys­tem says a lot about their adapt­abil­ity and the poten­tial to make man­age­ment adjust­ments for con­tin­ued pro­duc­tiv­ity even under water scarcity,” she added.

According to Peterson, dry-farmed olives have yet to prove eco­nom­i­cally viable in California. Still, there may be more scope for them as the avail­abil­ity of irri­ga­tion water declines in some areas.

Olive water sys­tems have emerged in the con­text of recent drought con­di­tions in California and ongo­ing con­cerns about drought.

Peterson said the evi­dence is clear that cli­mate change is lead­ing to more fre­quent and intense droughts in California.

Hotter droughts pull more water out of soils and veg­e­ta­tion, which can cre­ate a cycle of plant stress that fur­ther inten­si­fies drought con­di­tions.

A detailed PPIC pol­icy brief high­lighted the issues regard­ing drought and agri­cul­ture and their impact, espe­cially in California’s San Joaquin Valley.

PPIC empha­sized that ongo­ing drought has the impact of reduc­ing water avail­abil­ity and increas­ing crop water demands. The brief described the dynamic sit­u­a­tion, a fast-paced drought – fueled by cli­mate change – is con­strain­ing water avail­abil­ity and increas­ing crop water demands.”

The con­cern with extended droughts like the one we saw from 2012 to 2016 is that you can’t skip a sea­son of irri­ga­tion on a tree crop,” Peterson said. We saw a lot of almond orchards get­ting pulled out dur­ing that drought because grow­ers didn’t have the water and couldn’t afford to main­tain them if they weren’t pro­duc­ing.”

That’s a big loss if your trees aren’t already near­ing the end of their pro­duc­tive life,” she added.

Groundwater is another fac­tor to con­sider when it comes to water sup­ply. Groundwater used to be the drought reserve for grow­ers. When sur­face water became scarce in the past, grow­ers could make up the dif­fer­ence by pump­ing as much water out of the ground as needed.

That is not pos­si­ble now because California is start­ing to imple­ment the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act of 2014.

The pump­ing cut­backs that will occur to bring ground­wa­ter use to sus­tain­able lev­els are crit­i­cal for the long-term via­bil­ity of agri­cul­ture, espe­cially in areas like the San Joaquin Valley,” Peterson said.

However, she warned that between 200,000 and 365,000 hectares of irri­gated land, about 10 per­cent of the total in San Joaquin Valley, could come out of pro­duc­tion to reduce demand.

We esti­mate a 20-per­cent reduc­tion in water sup­plies rel­a­tive to what we’re cur­rently work­ing with by 2040 in the San Joaquin Valley alone due to the com­bined effects of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, cli­mate change and more strin­gent envi­ron­men­tal reg­u­la­tions,” Peterson said.

When you add a drought on top of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, things get even more dif­fi­cult to man­age,” she added. My guess is you may start to see more olive orchards in mar­ginal areas that can no longer sup­port the thirstier trees.”

A report on Sustainable Groundwater Management Act-related water sup­ply reduc­tions fore­casted that the tran­si­tion would be chal­leng­ing.

Efforts to aug­ment water sup­plies include ground­wa­ter recharge, water trad­ing and meth­ods to man­age increas­ing water scarcity. Even in the best-case sce­nario, Peterson under­lined that approx­i­mately 202,000 hectares may need to be fal­lowed in the San Joaquin Valley.

Promising alter­na­tive land uses may involve solar devel­op­ment, water-lim­ited crop­ping, habit restora­tion, recharge basins and water-effi­cient new hous­ing, as out­lined in the report.

Peterson noted well-doc­u­mented research and guid­ance on reg­u­lated deficit irri­ga­tion avail­able for olive farm­ers. She advised that uni­ver­sity resources are an excel­lent place to learn about spe­cific prac­tices.

These resources can give olive farm­ers a pre­cise idea of how much irri­ga­tion can be cut back when water is short and the appro­pri­ate growth and repro­duc­tive stages in which to do that.

Olives are not as sen­si­tive to the tim­ing of deficit irri­ga­tion as other tree crops. However, Peterson advised that some stages are still bet­ter avoided if pos­si­ble.

Some per­sis­tent myths regard­ing olive water sys­tems and water usage in California are hard to shake.

Olive trees will use plenty of water if they’re irri­gated fully; whether or not a grower is con­serv­ing water depends on how they man­age the orchard, which is not always easy to get right,” Peterson said.

I also think that peo­ple tend to focus too much on increas­ing the effi­ciency of irri­ga­tion sys­tems as the key to using less water,” she added. More effi­cient deliv­ery sys­tems help reduce water use on a per-acre basis, but we for­get that that may allow a grower to plant more acres because they’re using less water per acre. The key is to look at total water use, not drops per acre.”

