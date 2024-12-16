enEnglish
Collegiate Cross-Country Champions Use Olive Oil to Fight the Cold

Before winning their championship races, the men’s and women’s Brigham Young University runners covered themselves in warm olive oil.
Edward Eyestone (left) believes olive oil provides a marginal gain in middle distance running. (Photos: Edward Eyestone)
By Paolo DeAndreis
Dec. 16, 2024 18:05 UTC

Olive oil may have played a piv­otal role at the 2024 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I cross-coun­try cham­pi­onships in Verona, Wisconsin.

Alongside his col­leagues, two-time Olympian and Brigham Young University (BYU) coach Edward Eyestone applied olive oil to his ath­letes’ arms, backs and legs after they removed their pre-race warm-up clothes and were prepar­ing to race.

The thin layer of olive oil pro­vides some insu­la­tion against heat loss from the warm skin to the cold air.- Edward Eyestone, cross-coun­try coach, Brigham Young University

Eyestone believes olive oil can make a dif­fer­ence when race time tem­per­a­tures hover above freez­ing. His con­vic­tions were repaid as the BYU men’s and women’s cross-coun­try teams were crowned cham­pi­ons.

While using olive oil this way is not new for the coach, he said it is reserved for spe­cial occa­sions. We only break the olive oil out for the big races at the end of the year,” he told Olive Oil Times.

In the States, the big races usu­ally coin­cide with late fall when the con­di­tions are get­ting more extreme. And my guys usu­ally run well late in the sea­son,” Eyestone said.

The coach believes olive oil may enhance ath­letes’ per­for­mance in var­i­ous con­di­tions. I have only done this before cross-coun­try races, but there’s no rea­son why it wouldn’t work for a 5k [five-kilo­me­ter] or 10k [ten-kilo­me­ter] race,” Eyeston said.

For any­thing much longer than 30 min­utes, I’d be con­cerned that the olive oil would grad­u­ally cool to the out­side tem­per­a­ture,” he added. In such cases, I’d prob­a­bly opt for more tra­di­tional options like tights, arm sleeves, or longer shirts. And, of course, in extreme con­di­tions, wear mul­ti­ple lay­ers.”

The asso­ci­a­tion of the olive tree with sports has a long-stand­ing tra­di­tion, dat­ing back to the Olympic Games in Ancient Greece.

Before ath­letic prac­tice, the ath­letes would anoint their bod­ies with olive oil to pre­pare their skin,” Anna Gustafsson, a Finnish archae­ol­o­gist and writer based in Athens, told Olive Oil Times in an August 2024 inter­view. They also cleaned them­selves after sweat­ing by rub­bing their skin with a mix­ture of olive oil and sand and then scrap­ing the dirt off.”

In mod­ern times, ath­letes par­tic­i­pat­ing in Turkey’s annual Kırkpınar olive oil wrestling tour­na­ment use an esti­mated two met­ric tons of olive oil.

Combatants rit­u­al­is­ti­cally cover them­selves and their oppo­nents in olive oil, which makes it very dif­fi­cult for the wrestlers to grip each other, forc­ing them to grab their oppo­nen­t’s pock­ets. Wrestlers also claim that olive oil reduces pain from injuries and helps their wounds heal faster.

Olive oil use is very old school,” Eyestone said. When I was a high school run­ner in the late 1970s, I first used it.”

I believe I can trace it back to either my father, who used it at the University of Idaho while run­ning cross-coun­try in the 1940s, or my high school coach, who used it with our team,” he added. Since he was from Canada, he knew a thing or two about cold con­di­tions.”

Various lubri­cat­ing fats have been used on the skin as a pro­tec­tive layer in mod­ern times.

I think swim­mers cross­ing the English Channel have tried sim­i­lar meth­ods by coat­ing them­selves with Vaseline or lard,” Eyestone said.

Cross-coun­try skiers in very cold con­di­tions are also known to use Vaseline on exposed skin. Olive oil is just a thin­ner ver­sion of the Vaseline tech­nique,” he added.

This photo from winter nationals in 1993 shows me running on the left, with a frozen mustache but a slight shine from the olive oil on my legs and face. The temperature was 7 ºF (-14 ºC),” Eyestone said.

Olive oil con­tains numer­ous com­po­nents, includ­ing antiox­i­dants and vit­a­mins, that are ideal for skin care. Thanks to its polyphe­nols, olive oil can also help the skin recover from dam­age.

Still, the coach admit­ted that the exact mech­a­nism by which olive oil ben­e­fits BYU run­ners remains unclear.

One of my ath­letes is a mechan­i­cal engi­neer­ing major, and his pro­fes­sor, upon hear­ing about our use of olive oil, sug­gested it was prob­a­bly mar­gin­ally use­ful due to heat trans­fer­ence prin­ci­ples,” Eyestone said.

The thin layer of olive oil pro­vides some insu­la­tion against heat loss from the warm skin to the cold air,” he added. Thanks to the vis­cos­ity of the olive oil, a thin layer of air may also be trapped between the skin and the oil.”

Eyestone explained that the coach­ing staff warms the olive oil slightly using heaters, which cre­ates a cozy, blan­ket-like sen­sa­tion when first applied,” he said.

Ultimately, I feel that the olive oil helps bridge the gap between remov­ing outer warm-up cloth­ing and the warmth the body gen­er­ates dur­ing the race,” Eyestone added. And instead of need­ing to remove arm sleeves or an extra shirt dur­ing the race, you’re already free of those lay­ers and can focus on run­ning.”

As a long-time user of olive oil in races, Eyestone reflected on how it has helped him in some of the harsh­est con­di­tions he has encoun­tered. I’ve used olive oil in tem­per­a­tures rang­ing from the high 30s to as low as 5 ºF (-15 ºC),” he said.

