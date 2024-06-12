Turkey Eases Export Ban Following Intense Lobbying

As offi­cials in Turkey’s olive oil sec­tor antic­i­pate another bumper har­vest in the 2024/25 crop year, they con­tinue to call on the gov­ern­ment to lift its ban on bulk exports.

After intense lob­by­ing from the olive oil sec­tor, the gov­ern­ment par­tially lifted the pro­hi­bi­tion, allow­ing pro­duc­ers to export 50,000 tons of olive oil in bulk until November 1, 2024.

The new crop expec­ta­tions and stocks show us that we have approx­i­mately twice as much olive oil as we need in the domes­tic mar­ket. For this rea­son, we believe that bulk exports of olive oil should be lib­er­al­ized. - Ali Kopuz, chair, Istanbul Commodity Exchange

According to the Aegean Olive and Olive Oil Exporters’ Association (EZZIB), Turkey has 200,000 tons of olive oil stocks. EZZIB chair­man Mehmet Emre Uygun wel­comed the deci­sion, which he esti­mated would bring in $300 mil­lion (€279 mil­lion) for pro­duc­ers.

While pro­duc­ers, exporters and their advo­cates wel­comed the announce­ment, they said it did not go far enough.

Uygun said the bulk export restric­tions, first imposed in August 2023, had not ben­e­fited con­sumers by low­er­ing prices, which was the author­i­ties’ goal.

Instead, Uygun said infla­tion had nearly dou­bled the price of olive oil dur­ing the ten months since the bulk export pro­hi­bi­tion was announced. He warned that con­tin­u­ing the ban would hurt farm­ers, millers and exporters.

Mehmet Emre Uygun (Photo: EIB)

“While our exports were 150,000 tons in the 2022/23 crop year, they declined around 70 per­cent in the seven-month peri­ods in 2023/24,” he told local media. ​“Exporters were not the only ones who suf­fered due to the injunc­tion. The pro­ducer suf­fered a loss of income because he could not sell his prod­ucts to exports.”

“Above all, Turkey and Turkish olive oil exporters lost their good rep­u­ta­tion in export mar­kets,” he added.

The August 2023 ban was the third pro­hi­bi­tion on bulk exports in as many years, with pre­vi­ous bans imple­mented in March 2021 and April 2022. However, the cur­rent one has lasted longer than the ear­lier pro­hi­bi­tions.

Ali Kopuz, the chair of the Istanbul Commodity Exchange, said Turkey has twice the amount of olive oil it needs to sup­ply the domes­tic mar­ket and called on the gov­ern­ment to elim­i­nate the ban.

“Bulk olive oil exports were banned, tak­ing into account the yield and stock sit­u­a­tion,” he told local media. ​“In this way, the domes­tic mar­ket was suc­cess­fully reg­u­lated, and our [indi­vid­u­ally pack­aged] olive oil exports dou­bled com­pared to the pre­vi­ous sea­son.”

“However, the new crop expec­ta­tions and stocks show us that we have approx­i­mately twice as much olive oil as we need in the domes­tic mar­ket,” Kopuz added. ​“For this rea­son, we believe that bulk exports of olive oil should be lib­er­al­ized.”

The EZZIB antic­i­pates pro­duc­tion to reach 400,000 tons in 2024/25, slightly below the record-high yield reg­is­tered in the 2022/23 crop year but sig­nif­i­cantly above the pre­vi­ous har­vest.

Combined with exist­ing olive oil stocks and pro­duc­tion from Afrin, a region in north­ern Syria occu­pied by Turkey, Uygun esti­mates that the coun­try could have 650,000 tons of olive oil avail­able by the end of the har­vest.

“We wish for a sea­son in which there are no quo­tas and out exporters can export in the world mar­kets under fee marker con­di­tions,” Uygun said. ​“If bans are left behind, we believe we will reach the export tar­get of $1 bil­lion (€932 mil­lion) for the first time in our his­tory in the 2024/25 crop year.”