EU-India Trade Pact Could Lower Barriers for Greek Olive Oil Exports

Summary A land­mark free trade agree­ment between the EU and India is expected to open a new route for Greek olive oil to the East by elim­i­nat­ing tar­iffs on exports, poten­tially boost­ing the coun­try’s pres­ence in India’s mar­ket. The agree­ment aims to reduce costs for European pro­duc­ers and exporters, with pro­jec­tions show­ing rapid growth in India’s olive oil mar­ket in the com­ing years, but Greek indus­try observers warn of com­pe­ti­tion from estab­lished Spanish and Italian exporters.

A new route for Greek olive oil to the East could open after a land­mark free trade agree­ment was struck between the European Union and India in January.

Often termed ​“the mother of all deals,” the EU-India pact aims to elim­i­nate tar­iffs on around 99 per­cent of imports from India to the bloc and remove or reduce tar­iffs on 96 per­cent of European prod­ucts exported to India.

According to the European Commission, the agree­ment is expected to save EU pro­duc­ers and exporters around €4 bil­lion annu­ally in duties paid on exports to the world’s most pop­u­lous coun­try.

For European olive oil, the exist­ing import levy of up to 45 per­cent to India would be phased out over five years after the trade agree­ment for­mally enters into force, poten­tially nar­row­ing the price gap that has lim­ited demand.

Indians tra­di­tion­ally use a range of edi­ble oils, includ­ing sun­flower, coconut, saf­flower and palm oil. Olive oil — also known as jaitun oil in India — has emerged as a health­ier alter­na­tive, par­tic­u­larly among the country’s mid­dle class.

Market ana­lysts have pro­jected that India’s olive oil mar­ket will grow rapidly in the com­ing years, reach­ing $253 mil­lion by 2030 from $89 mil­lion in 2023.

Industry rep­re­sen­ta­tives pre­vi­ously told Olive Oil Times that the main bar­rier for Indian con­sumers is the higher price of olive oil com­pared with other edi­ble oils, a chal­lenge exam­ined in a recent Olive Oil Times report on India’s growth poten­tial and con­straints.

Supporters of the deal argue that grad­u­ally elim­i­nat­ing the import levy would help reduce that dis­ad­van­tage over time by low­er­ing costs along the sup­ply chain.

Greek media wel­comed the EU-India agree­ment as a ​“his­toric oppor­tu­nity” for Greek agri­food prod­ucts to gain trac­tion in India’s mar­ket.

Manolis Giannoulis, head of the Greek olive oil inter­pro­fes­sional, said that ​“any reduc­tion in tar­iffs or costs is in favor of European and, by exten­sion, Greek olive oil,” adding that it would make access eas­ier for con­sumers in third-coun­try mar­kets.

However, some Greek indus­try observers cau­tioned that Spanish and Italian exporters already have a strong pres­ence in India, rais­ing the stakes for Greek pro­duc­ers to dif­fer­en­ti­ate them­selves through coor­di­nated pro­mo­tion of branded oils.

“Now is the time for extro­ver­sion,” they said. ​“Otherwise, we will wit­ness again Greek olive oil exported to Italy in bulk and then being sold in Mumbai as Italian olive oil.”

Trade fig­ures under­score how small Greece’s cur­rent foot­print is. Data reported in the United Nations Comtrade Database show that Greece exported 11.75 tons of olive oil to India in 2024, val­ued at $114,230.

The same Comtrade Plus trade flow data high­light the scale of the com­pe­ti­tion in a mar­ket where estab­lished sup­pli­ers already dom­i­nate dis­tri­b­u­tion chan­nels.

By com­par­i­son, World Bank WITS/Comtrade fig­ures indi­cate that India imported about 1.6 mil­lion kilo­grams of olive oil, worth more than $15 mil­lion, from Spain, its largest sup­plier, in 2024.

Meanwhile, Greek exporters of table olives have also expressed inter­est in India.

Pemete and Doepel, Greece’s two main table olive asso­ci­a­tions, have called on the Greek gov­ern­ment and the European Commission to clar­ify whether table olives are included in the EU-India agree­ment and would there­fore qual­ify for reduced tar­iffs.

“There has been no infor­ma­tion so far as to whether table olives are included in the list of prod­ucts that will receive pref­er­en­tial treat­ment,” Doepel said in an announce­ment.

“The expe­ri­ence from the EU-Mercosur agree­ment has already cre­ated a neg­a­tive prece­dent for the sec­tor… We expect clear answers from the com­pe­tent Greek and European author­i­ties on how to ensure that a pri­mar­ily export prod­uct, such as table olives, will not be sac­ri­ficed again in the con­text of broader trade nego­ti­a­tions.”