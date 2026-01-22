EU Lawmakers Delay Mercosur Trade Deal After Narrow Vote

Summary The European Parliament voted to delay the EU-Mercosur free trade agree­ment, seek­ing a legal opin­ion from the European Court of Justice, poten­tially delay­ing the deal for up to two years. The agree­ment, which would cre­ate the world’s largest free trade area and elim­i­nate tar­iffs on 99% of goods, has faced oppo­si­tion from European farm­ers and law­mak­ers con­cerned about com­pe­ti­tion and trade bar­ri­ers.

Less than a week after the European Union’s free trade agree­ment with Mercosur was signed in Paraguay, the European Parliament voted to delay the deal.

The agree­ment had already received approval from the European Council, com­posed of the 27 for­eign min­is­ters of the mem­ber states, and law­mak­ers were widely expected to fol­low suit.

Instead, mem­bers of the European Parliament from the far right joined their far-left and Green party coun­ter­parts, vot­ing 334 to 324, with 11 absten­tions, to seek a legal opin­ion from the European Court of Justice.

The request could delay the agree­ment for up to two years. However, mem­bers of the European Parliament’s trade com­mit­tee said law­mak­ers may allow parts of the deal to be imple­mented while the court con­ducts its review.

Lawmakers asked the court to exam­ine a clause that would allow Mercosur mem­bers — Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay — to reim­pose tar­iffs on European goods if their agri­cul­tural exports are restricted by future European poli­cies.

If approved by the European Parliament and rat­i­fied by the four South American coun­tries, the EU – Mercosur agree­ment would cre­ate the world’s largest free trade area, cov­er­ing about 700 mil­lion peo­ple and elim­i­nat­ing tar­iffs on 99 per­cent of goods.

European beef, poul­try, dairy, fruit and grain farm­ers have long argued that they can­not com­pete with the lower pro­duc­tion costs of pro­duc­ers in Argentina and Brazil.

While European olive oil pro­duc­ers have wel­comed the deal, table olive pro­duc­ers have warned that its struc­ture places them at a dis­ad­van­tage.

The agree­ment requires European coun­tries to remove tar­iffs imme­di­ately, while South American coun­tries would phase out tar­iffs on cer­tain goods, includ­ing table olives and olive oil, over a 15-year period.

Hundreds of farm­ers gath­ered out­side the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, ahead of the vote to protest the agree­ment.

Uruguay’s deputy for­eign min­is­ter, Valeria Csukasi, told local media that it would be unimag­in­able for the European Parliament to approve the deal while farm­ers were actively protest­ing. Even so, Uruguay’s for­eign min­istry expects the agree­ment to clear the review despite what it described as a tem­po­rary ​“stum­bling block.”

Meanwhile, the gov­ern­ments of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay are con­tin­u­ing with domes­tic approval processes in their respec­tive leg­is­la­tures.

Some European law­mak­ers remain skep­ti­cal about the deal’s future. A promi­nent mem­ber of the cen­ter-left Socialists and Democrats group described the vote as a ​“stalling tac­tic” aimed at under­min­ing the agree­ment.

Within the olive oil sec­tor, some stake­hold­ers have sug­gested that oppo­nents of the deal are show­ing greater coor­di­na­tion and urgency than sup­port­ers seek­ing to see it rat­i­fied.

For his part, the chief exec­u­tive of Argentina Olive Group, the Southern Hemisphere’s largest olive oil pro­ducer and exporter, argued that trade bar­ri­ers ulti­mately ben­e­fit no one.

“Protectionism is not good for pro­duc­tiv­ity,” Frankie Gobbee told Olive Oil Times. ​“The more free­dom there is, the more trade exists in the world and the greater the chances for peo­ple to live bet­ter. That’s a uni­ver­sal rule: when the world closes itself off, peo­ple live worse.”