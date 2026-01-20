Enter keywords and hit Go →
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी

EU Audit Finds Gaps in Olive Oil Controls Despite Strong Regulatory Framework

A new audit by the European Court of Auditors finds that while E.U. olive oil rules are robust, uneven enforcement continues to undermine quality and traceability.
European Court of Auditors
By Paolo DeAndreis
Jan. 20, 2026 01:26 UTC
Summary Summary

The European Court of Auditors found that while E.U. reg­u­la­tions on olive oil qual­ity and safety are ade­quate, enforce­ment by Member States is uneven, lead­ing to gaps in con­trols for con­t­a­m­i­nants and pes­ti­cide residues. The audit revealed weak­nesses in trace­abil­ity checks and lab­o­ra­tory analy­ses, with most non-com­pli­ance cases attrib­uted to degra­da­tion rather than inten­tional fraud, prompt­ing rec­om­men­da­tions for improved Commission over­sight, clar­ity on blend­ing and labelling rules, and enhanced guid­ance on con­t­a­m­i­nant checks and trace­abil­ity reg­is­ters.

More needs to be done to ensure that olive oil mar­keted, con­sumed and traded within and by the European Union fully com­plies with E.U. qual­ity and safety stan­dards.

A spe­cial report pub­lished by the European Court of Auditors (ECA) exam­ined the effec­tive­ness of the E.U. reg­u­la­tory frame­work by assess­ing its appli­ca­tion in selected coun­tries between 2018 and 2023.

The audit found that exist­ing reg­u­la­tions ade­quately address issues of olive oil authen­tic­ity, qual­ity and trace­abil­ity.

However, the report con­cluded that these rules do not always trans­late into effec­tive con­trols on the ground, largely due to uneven imple­men­ta­tion by Member States.

According to the Court, the prin­ci­pal weak­ness lies not in the absence of rules, but in how they are enforced, mon­i­tored and reported. Follow-up actions after non-com­pli­ance — such as reclas­si­fi­ca­tion, with­drawal or sanc­tions — are not always applied promptly or con­sis­tently.

For the audit, Italy and Spain were selected as major pro­duc­ers, Greece as both a pro­ducer and trader, and Belgium as a key import­ing and dis­tri­b­u­tion mar­ket.

A sig­nif­i­cant vul­ner­a­bil­ity iden­ti­fied con­cerns con­t­a­m­i­nants and pes­ti­cide residues. The Court noted that con­trols in this area remain uneven across the E.U., largely due to reg­u­la­tory gaps.

While pes­ti­cide residues are cov­ered by a clear frame­work and rou­tinely checked through risk-based sam­pling, other con­t­a­m­i­nants — includ­ing min­eral oils and plas­ti­ciz­ers — are sub­ject to fewer E.U. require­ments.

Such sub­stances can enter olive oil through con­tact with pro­cess­ing equip­ment, lubri­cants used in mills or har­vest­ing machin­ery, pack­ag­ing mate­ri­als, stor­age tanks, or trans­port con­tain­ers.

Because E.U. rules do not con­sis­tently set lim­its or min­i­mum checks for these con­t­a­m­i­nants, Member States apply diver­gent approaches, often with­out doc­u­mented risk analy­sis.

Although the E.U. imports roughly 9 per­cent of its olive oil, the audit found that checks for con­t­a­m­i­nants and pes­ti­cide residues in imported oils were lim­ited or absent in the coun­tries exam­ined.

Shortcomings were also iden­ti­fied in trace­abil­ity, a core pil­lar of olive oil safety and authen­tic­ity. While E.U. leg­is­la­tion requires basic trace­abil­ity, it does not spec­ify how checks should be con­ducted, lead­ing to diver­gent national inter­pre­ta­tions.

In some cases, author­i­ties did not ver­ify whether the ori­gin declared on labels could be traced through­out all stages of the sup­ply chain.

The ECA added that dif­fer­ences in data col­lec­tion meth­ods and report­ing for­mats pre­vent mean­ing­ful com­par­i­son of trace­abil­ity checks across Member States, lim­it­ing the European Commission’s abil­ity to assess over­all sys­tem per­for­mance.

In one trace­abil­ity case study, audi­tors found that some prod­ucts could not be fully traced back to their declared ori­gin, par­tic­u­larly when sup­ply chains involved mul­ti­ple Member States or non‑E.U. sources.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Despite these issues, the Court noted that Spain and Italy imple­ment a wide range of mea­sures broadly aligned with E.U. require­ments.

In Italy, the min­i­mum num­ber of cat­e­gory checks was met in all audited years except dur­ing the COVID-19 period of 2020 – 21. Authorities also con­ducted sig­nif­i­cantly more labelling checks than required. In Spain, min­i­mum cat­e­gory checks were not con­sis­tently achieved after 2020, but this was par­tially off­set by tar­geted con­trol cam­paigns and addi­tional inspec­tions.

Greece con­sis­tently remained below min­i­mum inspec­tion thresh­olds, while Belgium gen­er­ally met them.

The audit also iden­ti­fied weak­nesses in lab­o­ra­tory analy­ses. Full con­for­mity checks require test­ing 15 physico-chem­i­cal para­me­ters that assess qual­ity, fresh­ness and authen­tic­ity, includ­ing free acid­ity, per­ox­ide value, ultra­vi­o­let absorp­tion indices, fatty acid com­po­si­tion, sterols, waxes and alkyl esters.

According to the report, only Spain con­sis­tently ana­lyzed all 15 required para­me­ters through­out the audited period. While Italy, Greece and Belgium reported con­duct­ing com­plete con­for­mity checks, lab­o­ra­to­ries in prac­tice did not always test all para­me­ters for each sam­ple.

The ECA said this dis­crep­ancy high­lights a struc­tural gap between admin­is­tra­tive report­ing and actual lab­o­ra­tory activ­ity, com­pounded by uneven lab­o­ra­tory capac­ity, accred­i­ta­tion gaps and delays in test­ing.

As a result, some olive oils may for­mally appear com­pli­ant while avoid­ing deeper scrutiny.

One of the audit’s most sig­nif­i­cant find­ings is that most non-com­pli­ance cases stem from degra­da­tion rather than delib­er­ate fraud.

The Court found a clear diver­gence between lab­o­ra­tory results and sen­sory eval­u­a­tions. While 93 per­cent of sam­ples com­plied with their declared cat­e­gory based on chem­i­cal analy­sis, only 68 per­cent met the same stan­dard in organolep­tic assess­ments.

Many oils failed sen­sory eval­u­a­tion due to degra­da­tion, aging or poor stor­age, which can gen­er­ate defects with­out breach­ing chem­i­cal thresh­olds. As a result, con­sumers may pur­chase oils that do not meet cat­e­gory expec­ta­tions even in the absence of inten­tional fraud.

The ECA high­lighted best prac­tices in Italy and Spain, where sen­sory panel eval­u­a­tions are sys­tem­at­i­cally inte­grated into con­for­mity checks and trig­ger fol­low-up actions when non-com­pli­ance is detected.

Both coun­tries also apply risk-based inspec­tion strate­gies, pri­or­i­tiz­ing higher-risk oper­a­tors based on vol­umes han­dled, mar­ket place­ment and com­pli­ance his­tory, with con­trols span­ning the entire sup­ply chain.

Italy and Spain were fur­ther cited for hav­ing more deter­rent sanc­tion sys­tems, with penal­ties that reflect prod­uct vol­umes and eco­nomic gains from mis­la­belling. Italy, in par­tic­u­lar, was praised for rel­a­tively swift enforce­ment and its manda­tory elec­tronic trace­abil­ity reg­is­ters, which enable mass-bal­ance checks that exceed E.U. require­ments.

Finally, the Court con­cluded that European Commission over­sight remains insuf­fi­cient, as annual reports sub­mit­ted by Member States are often incom­plete and not com­pa­ra­ble.

According to the ECA, the Commission lacks detailed insight into national risk analy­ses, con­trol plans and oper­a­tional prac­tices, mean­ing some enforce­ment gaps are only iden­ti­fied through audits.

The Court there­fore rec­om­mended strength­en­ing Commission over­sight, clar­i­fy­ing blend­ing and labelling rules, improv­ing guid­ance on con­t­a­m­i­nant checks — includ­ing imports — and sup­port­ing the devel­op­ment and inter­op­er­abil­ity of trace­abil­ity reg­is­ters across the E.U.

More articles on:  , ,

Advertisement

Related Articles