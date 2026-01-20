EU Audit Finds Gaps in Olive Oil Controls Despite Strong Regulatory Framework

The European Court of Auditors found that while E.U. regulations on olive oil quality and safety are adequate, enforcement by Member States is uneven, leading to gaps in controls for contaminants and pesticide residues. The audit revealed weaknesses in traceability checks and laboratory analyses, with most non-compliance cases attributed to degradation rather than intentional fraud, prompting recommendations for improved Commission oversight, clarity on blending and labelling rules, and enhanced guidance on contaminant checks and traceability registers.
More needs to be done to ensure that olive oil marketed, consumed and traded within and by the European Union fully complies with E.U. quality and safety standards.
A special report published by the European Court of Auditors (ECA) examined the effectiveness of the E.U. regulatory framework by assessing its application in selected countries between 2018 and 2023.
The audit found that existing regulations adequately address issues of olive oil authenticity, quality and traceability.
However, the report concluded that these rules do not always translate into effective controls on the ground, largely due to uneven implementation by Member States.
According to the Court, the principal weakness lies not in the absence of rules, but in how they are enforced, monitored and reported. Follow-up actions after non-compliance — such as reclassification, withdrawal or sanctions — are not always applied promptly or consistently.
For the audit, Italy and Spain were selected as major producers, Greece as both a producer and trader, and Belgium as a key importing and distribution market.
A significant vulnerability identified concerns contaminants and pesticide residues. The Court noted that controls in this area remain uneven across the E.U., largely due to regulatory gaps.
While pesticide residues are covered by a clear framework and routinely checked through risk-based sampling, other contaminants — including mineral oils and plasticizers — are subject to fewer E.U. requirements.
Such substances can enter olive oil through contact with processing equipment, lubricants used in mills or harvesting machinery, packaging materials, storage tanks, or transport containers.
Because E.U. rules do not consistently set limits or minimum checks for these contaminants, Member States apply divergent approaches, often without documented risk analysis.
Although the E.U. imports roughly 9 percent of its olive oil, the audit found that checks for contaminants and pesticide residues in imported oils were limited or absent in the countries examined.
Shortcomings were also identified in traceability, a core pillar of olive oil safety and authenticity. While E.U. legislation requires basic traceability, it does not specify how checks should be conducted, leading to divergent national interpretations.
In some cases, authorities did not verify whether the origin declared on labels could be traced throughout all stages of the supply chain.
The ECA added that differences in data collection methods and reporting formats prevent meaningful comparison of traceability checks across Member States, limiting the European Commission’s ability to assess overall system performance.
In one traceability case study, auditors found that some products could not be fully traced back to their declared origin, particularly when supply chains involved multiple Member States or non‑E.U. sources.
Despite these issues, the Court noted that Spain and Italy implement a wide range of measures broadly aligned with E.U. requirements.
In Italy, the minimum number of category checks was met in all audited years except during the COVID-19 period of 2020 – 21. Authorities also conducted significantly more labelling checks than required. In Spain, minimum category checks were not consistently achieved after 2020, but this was partially offset by targeted control campaigns and additional inspections.
Greece consistently remained below minimum inspection thresholds, while Belgium generally met them.
The audit also identified weaknesses in laboratory analyses. Full conformity checks require testing 15 physico-chemical parameters that assess quality, freshness and authenticity, including free acidity, peroxide value, ultraviolet absorption indices, fatty acid composition, sterols, waxes and alkyl esters.
According to the report, only Spain consistently analyzed all 15 required parameters throughout the audited period. While Italy, Greece and Belgium reported conducting complete conformity checks, laboratories in practice did not always test all parameters for each sample.
The ECA said this discrepancy highlights a structural gap between administrative reporting and actual laboratory activity, compounded by uneven laboratory capacity, accreditation gaps and delays in testing.
As a result, some olive oils may formally appear compliant while avoiding deeper scrutiny.
One of the audit’s most significant findings is that most non-compliance cases stem from degradation rather than deliberate fraud.
The Court found a clear divergence between laboratory results and sensory evaluations. While 93 percent of samples complied with their declared category based on chemical analysis, only 68 percent met the same standard in organoleptic assessments.
Many oils failed sensory evaluation due to degradation, aging or poor storage, which can generate defects without breaching chemical thresholds. As a result, consumers may purchase oils that do not meet category expectations even in the absence of intentional fraud.
The ECA highlighted best practices in Italy and Spain, where sensory panel evaluations are systematically integrated into conformity checks and trigger follow-up actions when non-compliance is detected.
Both countries also apply risk-based inspection strategies, prioritizing higher-risk operators based on volumes handled, market placement and compliance history, with controls spanning the entire supply chain.
Italy and Spain were further cited for having more deterrent sanction systems, with penalties that reflect product volumes and economic gains from mislabelling. Italy, in particular, was praised for relatively swift enforcement and its mandatory electronic traceability registers, which enable mass-balance checks that exceed E.U. requirements.
Finally, the Court concluded that European Commission oversight remains insufficient, as annual reports submitted by Member States are often incomplete and not comparable.
According to the ECA, the Commission lacks detailed insight into national risk analyses, control plans and operational practices, meaning some enforcement gaps are only identified through audits.
The Court therefore recommended strengthening Commission oversight, clarifying blending and labelling rules, improving guidance on contaminant checks — including imports — and supporting the development and interoperability of traceability registers across the E.U.