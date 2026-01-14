USDA Forecasts Modest Decline in EU Olive Oil Production

The United States Department of Agriculture predicts a slight decline in European Union olive oil production for the 2025/26 harvest, with Spain alone producing 257,588 tons in November. Despite challenges such as prolonged summer heatwaves, olive oil yields are expected to remain well above historic lows, leading to an increase in E.U. olive oil consumption and exports.
European Union olive oil production is expected to decline slightly in the 2025/26 harvest while remaining well above the average of the previous five years, according to a crop report published by the United States Department of Agriculture.
The USDA estimates that production in the 27-member bloc will fall from 2.107 million metric tons in 2024/25 to 2.055 million tons in the current crop year.
The production recovery in 2024/25, combined with the accelerated pace of exports, has resulted in E.U. export levels resembling pre-drought years, despite low beginning stocks.
Comparable figures appear in European Commission data, which show the bloc’s nine olive oil-producing countries milled 138,266 tons in September and October. Spain alone produced 257,588 tons in November, according to the country’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food.
“Olive oil production in the E.U. is expected to stay marginally below previous season levels, as long-awaited fall precipitation only arrived in the second half of November, leaving little room for initial production forecasts to expand,” wrote Marta Guerrero, a senior agriculture specialist at the USDA.
This was particularly evident in Spain, where the USDA forecasts production of 1.37 million tons in 2025/26, broadly in line with estimates from the country’s agriculture ministry.
The USDA noted that above-average spring rainfall led to a large fruit load, raising expectations early in the season that a record harvest could be possible.
“However, initial favorable output forecasts were overshadowed by prolonged summer heatwaves and the absence of rainfall since the beginning of fall, particularly in traditional olive groves without irrigation,” Guerrero wrote.
By the time rain arrived in the second half of November, there was insufficient time for trees to recover, and early projections of 1.9 million tons were revised downward to around 1.3 million tons.
According to the USDA, olive oil yields are expected to decline by five percent in Andalusia, fall 17 percent in Castile-La Mancha and increase by five percent in Extremadura. In Catalonia, Spain’s fourth-largest producing region, output is expected to double during the current crop year.
Further east, the USDA forecasts Italian olive oil production at 280,000 tons, exceeding last year’s output of 250,000 tons but falling short of earlier industry estimates of 300,000 tons.
While average oil yields doubled to 20 percent, Guerrero cited prolonged summer drought in Puglia and the spread of the olive fruit fly in central and northern regions as key factors limiting production.
“Despite initially favorable expectations, olive trees in Puglia entered autumn under considerable hydric stress from prolonged summer drought, resulting in unusual fruit drop,” she wrote.
“Calabria shows a good to very good harvest, emerging as one of the season’s highlights,” Guerrero added. “Sicily’s production is highly uneven, with some areas reporting heavy yields and others far lighter ones.”
“In contrast, central and northern Italy face a challenging year,” she continued. “After last season’s abundant harvest, trees are entering their natural low-yield cycle, compounded by July heatwaves and persistent olive fly infestations.”
In Greece, the USDA forecast olive oil production would decline by 15 percent to 210,000 tons, citing a hot, dry summer and widespread olive fruit fly pressure across major producing regions.
Production is also expected to fall in Portugal, dropping from 177,000 tons in 2024/25 to 150,000 tons in the current harvest.
“Positive production expectations driven by favorable alternate bearing conditions and new plantations entering production were ultimately negated by high temperatures and dry conditions during summer and early fall,” Guerrero wrote.
Despite the modest decline, final results from the 2025/26 crop year are expected to remain well above the historic lows of 2022/23 and 2024/25, when extreme heat and drought severely curtailed harvests in Spain.
As a result, the USDA forecasts E.U. olive oil consumption will rise slightly to 1.425 million tons. Exports are expected to increase to 765,000 tons, while imports are projected to climb to 200,000 tons.
“The production recovery in 2024/25, combined with the accelerated pace of exports, has resulted in E.U. export levels resembling pre-drought years, despite low beginning stocks,” Guerrero wrote.