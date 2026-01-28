From Ancient Olive Trees to Michelin Recognition, Croatian Producers Redefine Agritourism

Croatian producers Nives and Goran Morović restored a 400-year-old olive grove on Dugi Otok, producing award-winning extra virgin olive oils and creating an estate recently recognized with three Michelin Keys.
Nives and Goran Morović of Croatia have built successful careers in teaching and entrepreneurship, and have gained recognition for restoring a 400-year-old olive grove on Goran’s ancestral land in Žman. Their high-quality Coratina olive oils, rich in polyphenols, have received numerous awards and led to the construction of Villa Nai 3.3, a luxury estate with guest rooms, restaurants, wellness facilities, and international recognition including three Michelin Keys.
Nothing brings joy quite like success, and Nives and Goran Morović of Croatia know well how it is achieved. The couple lives in Split, the largest city in Dalmatia, where they built successful careers in their respective professions. Nives works as a teacher, while Goran, a graduate civil engineer, distinguished himself as an entrepreneur.
They drew particular attention when they began restoring a 400-year-old family olive grove on Goran’s ancestral land in the village of Žman on Dugi Otok, gradually expanding the property with new plantings.
“We started 17 years ago,” the Morovićs recalled. Alongside centuries-old Oblica and Drobnica trees, they purchased additional plots and planted 1,100 olive trees across five hectares, focusing primarily on indigenous varieties. They also introduced Coratina, which proved exceptionally successful.
“Coratina oil is rich in polyphenols with beneficial properties,” Nives said.
Under EU Regulation 432/2012, olive oils containing more than 250 milligrams per liter of polyphenols, including hydroxytyrosol, oleuropein and oleocanthal, may carry a health claim stating that the product has beneficial properties. Goran noted that the Aristoil project collected olive oil samples for three consecutive years and found that Croatian olive oils contained twice as many polyphenols as Italian oils and five percent more than Spanish oils.
Six years ago, laboratory analyses showed that the Morovićs’ Coratina oils contained as much as 1,648 milligrams of polyphenols per liter, the highest level recorded in Croatia.
The Morovićs’ organic extra virgin olive oils, particularly those made from Coratina, are among the richest in polyphenols. Their Drobnica oil and blends of the two varieties also match Coratina in quality.
The terroir, especially on the northern side of Žman, is well-suited to olive cultivation. In addition to pronounced pungency, bitterness and fruitiness, the oils display notable balance and harmony. As a result, they have received numerous awards at international competitions.
“At the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, we have mostly won Gold Awards with our Coratina,” the Morovićs said, adding that they plan to submit their oils again this year to the world’s largest olive oil quality assessment.
“The best oil is always made by the hands of olive growers,” they said. The olives are hand-harvested and processed the same day using cold extraction at their own mill. Before pressing, each fruit is inspected again by hand, with stems removed and any damaged or defective olives discarded.
“Only healthy fruit produces quality oil,” Nives and Goran emphasized. They reported satisfaction with both yields and oil recovery rates, which improved compared to the previous year.
The climate and soil of Dugi Otok give local oils distinctive flavors. One unusual factor also plays a role: snow. Snowfall is rare on the island, averaging 3.3 days per year according to historical records, but growers believe harvests are better in years when snow falls. Snow helps reduce pests, particularly olive fruit flies and borers, and supports bud differentiation.
In the former Dalmatian Romance language, snow was called “Nai.” Combining this word with the average number of snowy days, the Morovićs named their brand Nai 3.3.
The same name was later given to Villa Nai 3.3, an understated yet striking structure built on the estate. Originally conceived as an olive mill, the project expanded after renowned Croatian architect Nikola Bašić envisioned a luxury villa positioned at the top of the grove. Following the terrain’s natural contours, the buildings blend almost imperceptibly into the landscape.
Stone excavated on site was used in construction, reinforcing the project’s sustainable character. Alongside the mill, the same roof shelters accommodation facilities built to the standards of The Leading Hotels of the World.
Villa Nai 3.3 offers eight guest rooms — three suites and five smaller rooms — accommodating up to 16 guests. All rooms feature interiors designed in harmony with nature and open onto spacious terraces overlooking the olive grove.
“Guests are delighted to enjoy the silence and natural surroundings,” Goran said. Two seawater pools are available: an outdoor infinity pool and an indoor pool, both supplied with seawater pumped from below. The facilities sit 64 meters above sea level.
The estate also includes a wellness and spa area with treatments based on olive-derived products. Guests who participate in the harvest can taste fresh oils first, while olive leaf tea is always available.
The gastronomic offering includes two restaurants. Grotta 11000 prepares dishes exclusively over open fire and embers, while the fine dining restaurant features ingredients sourced from island farms and the surrounding sea. Gardens on the estate produce a variety of fruits and vegetables throughout the year.
The property received international recognition on October 8, when Villa Nai 3.3 was awarded three Michelin Keys in Paris. “This is the highest recognition Croatian hospitality has received so far,” Goran said.
Beyond the Keys, Villa Nai 3.3 was also a finalist for Michelin’s best-designed hotel award. While the top prize went to Atlantis Royal in Dubai, the Morovićs noted that only 143 hotels worldwide currently hold three Michelin Keys.
Nives and Goran increasingly welcome guests personally, many of whom arrive by plane or yacht. The estate is located midway between Venice and Dubrovnik, close to Telašćica Nature Park and the Kornati National Park.
The couple plans to move permanently from Split to Žman on Dugi Otok, where they have combined olive growing, architecture and agritourism, continuing a family tradition that spans centuries.
As a renowned French oenologist once observed, tradition is “an experiment that lasts and is passed on to generations who continue to refine it.”
