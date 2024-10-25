Romania Sets New Rules for Nutri-Score Adoption

Romanian con­sumers will soon see Nutri-Score front-of-pack nutri­tion labels (FOPL) on pack­aged food items sold by retail­ers nation­wide.

Romanian author­i­ties held a pub­lic con­sul­ta­tion to fine-tune the reg­u­la­tions for intro­duc­ing Nutri-Score, stat­ing that adopt­ing the FOPL will help Romania align with European Commission rec­om­men­da­tions.

Nutri-Score is a traf­fic-light-style FOPL that uses a com­bi­na­tion of five coor­di­nated col­ors and let­ters to rate how healthy a pack­aged food item is based on its fat, sugar, salt and calo­rie con­tent per 100-gram or mil­li­liter serv­ing. The ​“Green A” indi­cates the health­i­est option, and ​“Red E” denotes the least healthy.

Following recent updates to the Nutri-Score algo­rithm, all olive oils are now clas­si­fied as ​“Light-green B” instead of ​“Yellow C.”

The Romanian gov­ern­men­t’s deci­sion fol­lows a tem­po­rary ban imposed by the local con­sumer pro­tec­tion author­ity last year.

This new approach will allow pro­duc­ers to vol­un­tar­ily place the Nutri-Score logo on their prod­ucts. However, retail­ers are required to dis­play Nutri-Score-labeled foods sep­a­rately from other prod­ucts.

A QR code must accom­pany the logo to give con­sumers more detailed nutri­tional infor­ma­tion about the prod­uct. Failure to include the logo where required will result in sig­nif­i­cant fines.

Furthermore, the Nutri-Score label will not be applied to foods with Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) or Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) cer­ti­fi­ca­tions.

PDO and PGI Products with a Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) or Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) cer­ti­fi­ca­tion are agri­cul­tural or food items whose qual­i­ties, rep­u­ta­tion and char­ac­ter­is­tics are closely linked to their geo­graph­i­cal ori­gin. PDO prod­ucts are usu­ally focused on a sub­re­gion while PGI prod­ucts cover larger areas. These des­ig­na­tions ensure that prod­ucts, such as extra vir­gin olive oils are pro­duced using tra­di­tional meth­ods and adhere to strict qual­ity stan­dards.

More specif­i­cally, the decree signed by Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu stated that ​“the pro­vi­sions of this deci­sion do not apply to tra­di­tional Romanian prod­ucts, locally sourced prod­ucts, or prod­ucts with pro­tected geo­graph­i­cal indi­ca­tions, des­ig­na­tions of ori­gin, or guar­an­teed tra­di­tional spe­cial­ties.”

According to gov­ern­ment doc­u­ments, many con­sumers lack the knowl­edge to inter­pret nutri­tional infor­ma­tion cor­rectly.

“Studies have shown that Nutri-Score labels can influ­ence pur­chas­ing behav­ior, lead­ing to health­ier choices and a pos­i­tive long-term impact on pub­lic health,” gov­ern­ment offi­cials noted in the pub­lic con­sul­ta­tion doc­u­ments.

The gov­ern­ment also high­lighted the poten­tial for Nutri-Score adop­tion to address issues such as obe­sity, dia­betes, and car­dio­vas­cu­lar dis­ease.

According to the gov­ern­ment, food pro­duc­ers will be encour­aged to improve the nutri­tional pro­files of their prod­ucts to achieve bet­ter Nutri-Score rat­ings.

The new rules will come into force 60 days after pub­li­ca­tion in the offi­cial leg­isla­tive gazette.

Currently, Nutri-Score is used in France, Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, Spain and the Netherlands. Switzerland has also adopted the logo, which orig­i­nated in France.

However, the FOPL is quite con­tro­ver­sial. Several coun­tries have made a con­certed effort to pre­vent its wide­spread adop­tion in the European Union, and some early adopters have changed course.

The French multi­na­tional food com­pany Danone recently announced that it would remove the Nutri-Score label from many of its prod­ucts.

According to Danone, the lat­est revi­sion of the Nutri-Score algo­rithm unfairly penal­izes its drink­able dairy and plant-based prod­ucts.

During its last man­date, the European Commission hinted that Nutri-Score could be cho­sen as a European-wide FOPL. However, intense debate led Brussels to tem­porarily pause the process.

Observers have noted that the out­look may change with the new com­mis­sion, which offi­cially begins its term on December 1st.

Christophe Hansen, the new European Commissioner for Agriculture and Food, is expected to unveil the E.U.‘s new agri­cul­tural strat­egy soon. Some antic­i­pate that the plan will include a pro­posal for an E.U.-wide FOPL.