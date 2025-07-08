Nutri-Score Outperforms Nutrinform Battery with Portuguese Consumers

Summary A study pub­lished in the European Journal of Public Health found that Portuguese con­sumers pre­ferred and were more suc­cess­ful in using the French Nutri-Score front-of-pack label­ing sys­tem com­pared to the Italian-devel­oped Nutrinform Battery. Nutri-Score, which uses color-coded let­ters to rate the health­ful­ness of food, was found to be more effec­tive in help­ing con­sumers make health­ier food choices across var­i­ous cat­e­gories, such as break­fast prod­ucts and added fats.

A new study sug­gests that the French front-of-pack label­ing sys­tem (FOPL) Nutri-Score is more under­stand­able to con­sumers than the Italian-devel­oped Nutrinform Battery.

The research, pub­lished in the European Journal of Public Health, tested how Portuguese con­sumers reacted to both label­ing sys­tems.

Serge Hercberg, the inven­tor of Nutri-Score, and other promi­nent sci­en­tists involved in the devel­op­ment of the French FOPL co-authored the study.

Their find­ings sug­gest that Nutri-Score is more effec­tive in help­ing con­sumers under­stand the nutri­tional value of food and make health­ier pur­chas­ing deci­sions.

The study involved 1,014 adults in Portugal and com­pared the two FOPLs across var­i­ous food cat­e­gories, includ­ing break­fast prod­ucts, break­fast cere­als and added fats.

“Nutri-Score appeared to be a more appre­ci­ated and effec­tive tool than Nutrinform Battery for help­ing Portuguese con­sumers to choose foods with a bet­ter nutri­tional com­po­si­tion,” the authors wrote.

Participants using Nutri-Score were sig­nif­i­cantly more suc­cess­ful in iden­ti­fy­ing more nutri­tional prod­ucts.

In a task involv­ing three break­fast-related prod­ucts, those using Nutri-Score were 28 times more likely to cor­rectly iden­tify the health­i­est options com­pared to those using Nutrinform Battery.

In the ​“added fats” cat­e­gory, par­tic­i­pants in the Nutri-Score group were 17 times more suc­cess­ful in choos­ing the health­i­est fat.

Overall, par­tic­i­pants exposed to Nutri-Score were more likely to choose health­ier prod­ucts across all tested food cat­e­gories.

Regarding olive oil specif­i­cally, 83 per­cent of par­tic­i­pants in the Nutri-Score group said they would pur­chase olive oil more often, com­pared to 66 per­cent in the Nutrinform Battery group.

Nutri-Score is a traf­fic-light-style FOPL that uses five coor­di­nated col­ors and let­ters to rate the health­ful­ness of pack­aged food based on its fat, sugar, salt, and calo­rie con­tent per 100 grams or mil­li­liters. A ​“Green A” indi­cates the health­i­est option, while a ​“Red E” denotes the least healthy.

Nutrinform Battery is a non-direc­tive sys­tem that dis­plays numer­i­cal infor­ma­tion based on rec­om­mended por­tion sizes.

Using bat­tery-shaped icons, it shows the per­cent­age of daily ref­er­ence intakes for energy, fats, sat­u­rated fats, sug­ars, and salt. It does not rank or color-code foods, requir­ing con­sumers to inter­pret the data them­selves.

According to the researchers, 71 per­cent of Portuguese par­tic­i­pants pre­ferred Nutri-Score over Nutrinform Battery.

“Even among those who had ini­tially used Nutrinform Battery, 59 per­cent switched their pref­er­ence when shown both labels side by side,” the authors wrote.

Last year, Portugal adopted the Nutri-Score as an optional label­ing sys­tem for food pro­duc­ers who wish to dis­play it on their pack­ag­ing.

The new find­ings are con­sis­tent with a 2023 study con­ducted on Spanish con­sumers and pub­lished in the same jour­nal. Several of the authors, includ­ing Hercberg, were involved in both stud­ies.

That ear­lier research found that Nutri-Score was more effec­tive than Nutrinform Battery in enabling Spanish con­sumers to rank prod­ucts accord­ing to nutri­tional qual­ity accu­rately.

The authors argued that Nutrinform Battery requires ​“a higher cog­ni­tive work­load,” which may explain why con­sumers pre­ferred Nutri-Score.

According to the authors, the bat­tery icon may be coun­ter­in­tu­itive because it visu­ally con­tra­dicts how peo­ple typ­i­cally inter­pret bat­tery sym­bols in every­day life.

In most dig­i­tal con­texts, a fully charged or highly charged bat­tery is asso­ci­ated with some­thing pos­i­tive, such as full power or readi­ness.

However, in the Nutrinform sys­tem, a less charged bat­tery rep­re­sents a health­ier food choice because it means the prod­uct con­tributes less to the daily intake of fat, sugar, salt or calo­ries.

“By anal­ogy with the elec­tronic devices used daily by many peo­ple, graphic rep­re­sen­ta­tions of charged bat­ter­ies are more likely to be inter­preted as a pos­i­tive sig­nal or a desir­able state to be attained,” the authors wrote.

The research comes as Romania recently joined the list of European coun­tries allow­ing vol­un­tary adop­tion of Nutri-Score.

In recent years, both label­ing sys­tems have been con­sid­ered by the European Commission as poten­tial mod­els for a uni­fied E.U.-wide food label­ing scheme.

However, a heated debate and deep divi­sions among mem­ber states con­tributed to the pre­vi­ous European Commission’s fail­ure to advance the ini­tia­tive. So far, the new com­mis­sion has not indi­cated that it will move for­ward with a bloc-wide label­ing sys­tem.