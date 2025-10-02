Enter keywords and hit Go →
Romania’s Nutri-Score Plan on Hold After E.U. Objections

E.U. Commission raises concerns that the draft law could restrict trade and breach EU food labeling rules.
By Paolo DeAndreis
Oct. 2, 2025 21:11 UTC
The European Commission has warned Romania that its plan to intro­duce Nutri-Score may vio­late EU reg­u­la­tions and needs to be reviewed before imple­men­ta­tion, cit­ing con­cerns about clar­ity, poten­tial bar­ri­ers for food pro­duc­ers, and legal cer­tainty. The objec­tions do not reject Nutri-Score itself, but rather urge Romania to revise the draft, intro­duce trans­par­ent cal­cu­la­tion meth­ods, and clar­ify pro­ce­dures for appeals or dis­putes before mov­ing for­ward with the imple­men­ta­tion.

The European Commission has warned Romania that its draft plan to intro­duce Nutri-Score may vio­late EU reg­u­la­tions and should be reviewed before tak­ing effect at the end of the year.

In its detailed opin­ion, the Commission stated that the Romanian draft fails to address sev­eral crit­i­cal issues sur­round­ing the adop­tion of the French-designed front-of-pack label­ing sys­tem (FOPL).

Nutri-Score is a traf­fic-light-style food label that uses a com­bi­na­tion of five coor­di­nated col­ors and let­ters to rate the health­i­ness of a pack­aged food item based on its fat, sugar, salt, and calo­rie con­tent per 100 grams or mil­li­liters serv­ing. The Green A” indi­cates the health­i­est option, and Red E” denotes the least nutri­tious.

The sys­tem, designed to pro­vide con­sumers with a quick visual ref­er­ence, has been pro­moted by health author­i­ties in sev­eral EU coun­tries as a tool to encour­age health­ier diets.

Brussels ques­tioned whether the Romanian author­i­ties had con­vinc­ingly demon­strated that Nutri-Score is the most suit­able tool com­pared to other avail­able label­ing sys­tems.

The opin­ion also noted that the draft failed to explain how the expected ben­e­fits of intro­duc­ing Nutri-Score would out­weigh the reg­u­la­tory and eco­nomic bur­dens for food pro­duc­ers and retail­ers.

The Commission fur­ther warned that the mea­sure could cre­ate bar­ri­ers for food prod­ucts made else­where in the EU and sold in Romania if safe­guards are not intro­duced.

Such bar­ri­ers could result from dif­fer­ences in com­pli­ance costs, poten­tially dis­ad­van­tag­ing pro­duc­ers out­side Romania or dis­tort­ing com­pe­ti­tion inside the sin­gle mar­ket.

According to this opin­ion, the draft also lacks legal cer­tainty. It does not clearly define how the Nutri-Score label would be applied, updated or enforced.

Without such clar­ity, both busi­nesses and reg­u­la­tors could be left with­out a reli­able frame­work, rais­ing con­cerns about how the sys­tem would oper­ate in prac­tice and how dis­putes would be han­dled.

Commission offi­cials empha­sized that any national label­ing scheme must remain vol­un­tary, avoid mis­lead­ing con­sumers, and com­ply with exist­ing EU food infor­ma­tion reg­u­la­tions.

The objec­tions do not amount to a rejec­tion of Nutri-Score itself or of its poten­tial intro­duc­tion in Romania.

However, they mean the author­i­ties must go back to the draw­ing board before imple­men­ta­tion.

To move for­ward, Brussels urged Romania to revise the draft text, intro­duce trans­par­ent cal­cu­la­tion meth­ods, define objec­tive cri­te­ria, estab­lish effec­tive mon­i­tor­ing mech­a­nisms, and clar­ify pro­ce­dures for appeals or dis­putes.

The Commission’s inter­ven­tion has prac­ti­cal con­se­quences as the Nutri-Score adop­tion is now on hold for at least three months.

During this stand­still period, Romanian author­i­ties are required to pro­vide the Commission with a list of the amend­ments they intend to intro­duce.

If they fail to do so, the draft could still tech­ni­cally take effect at the end of the year. Such an out­come appears unlikely, since ignor­ing the Commission’s objec­tions would almost cer­tainly trig­ger infringe­ment pro­ceed­ings by Brussels or legal chal­lenges from other mem­ber states.

The detailed opin­ion marks the lat­est set­back for Nutri-Score in Romania.

Before being included in a for­mal draft law, the scheme had even been banned by the National Authority for Consumers Protection (ANPC) due to a tech­ni­cal issue with label­ing rules.

That deci­sion was later reversed, paving the way for the cur­rent draft, but the process has remained con­tro­ver­sial and uncer­tain.

A key chal­lenge for Nutri-Score, in Romania as else­where, lies in the reg­u­lar updates to the algo­rithm that under­pins its food rat­ings.

These revi­sions directly affect how cer­tain pop­u­lar prod­ucts are clas­si­fied.

France, where Nutri-Score was con­ceived and first intro­duced, only recently adopted the lat­est algo­rithm update.

That update pro­moted olive oils from Yellow C” to Light-green B.” The same update had a sig­nif­i­cant impact on rat­ings for dairy prod­ucts and sugar-free drinks.

Implementing such changes is often com­plex, as they may alter the mar­ket posi­tion of entire prod­uct cat­e­gories and pro­voke oppo­si­tion from pro­duc­ers unhappy with the results.

Despite these con­tro­ver­sies, Nutri-Score remains oper­a­tional in sev­eral European mar­kets.

It has been offi­cially adopted vol­un­tar­ily by France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany, Spain and Portugal.

Outside the EU, Switzerland has also intro­duced the scheme, although some major com­pa­nies have recently started phas­ing it out, and some leg­is­la­tors have called for its repeal.

At the EU level, Nutri-Score has been part of a long and heated debate about the need for a har­mo­nized front-of-pack nutri­tion label.

As part of the Green Deal, the European Commission once pledged to pro­pose a manda­tory, EU-wide sys­tem.

However, amid the grow­ing divi­sions between mem­ber states, the Commission has so far refrained from mov­ing for­ward with such a pro­posal.

