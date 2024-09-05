enEnglish
Spanish Producers, Policy Makers Explore Strategies for Success in Chinese Market

From an emphasis on quality and terroir to smaller packaging formats, Spanish olive oil sector stakeholders identified several strategies to increase olive oil consumption in China.
Shanghai, China
By Germana Foscale
Sep. 5, 2024 13:45 UTC

Even as con­sec­u­tive years of poor har­vests in the Mediterranean basin have led to a dra­matic decrease in pro­duc­tion, olive oil remains highly sought after in China, par­tic­u­larly from Spain.

Changing eat­ing habits among young con­sumers in large cities who have trav­eled abroad and have been exposed to the Mediterranean diet are partly boost­ing olive oil pur­chases.

According to International Olive Council data, Chinese olive oil con­sump­tion has increased from 12,000 tons in the 2008/09 crop year to 42,500 tons in 2022/23.

The cur­rent global geopo­lit­i­cal cli­mate has height­ened the risk that food prod­ucts could be used as a nego­ti­at­ing weapon fol­low­ing the impo­si­tion of tar­iffs by the European Union on prod­ucts from China.- Fernando Ortega, olive oil sus­tain­abil­ity direc­tor, ActelGrup

Still, soy­bean, sun­flower, peanut, and rape­seed oils remain the most com­mon cook­ing oils in China, read­ily avail­able at an afford­able price and his­tor­i­cally used to pre­pare local dishes.

A recent guide pub­lished by Prodeca, a pub­lic entity that pro­motes the Catalan agri-food sec­tor inter­na­tion­ally, exam­ined how extra vir­gin olive oil pro­duc­ers could be more com­pet­i­tive in China’s grow­ing mar­ket.

Among the pro­duc­ers with some expe­ri­ence in the world’s sec­ond-largest econ­omy is ActelGrup, a Lleida-based coop­er­a­tive that pro­duces extra vir­gin olive oil from the endemic Arbequina vari­ety.

The Catalan coop­er­a­tive sells its extra vir­gin olive oil under the Germanor brand in national super­mar­kets and Romanico for export, but sales of extra vir­gin olive oil to China are, to date, occa­sional and small in vol­ume,” said Fernando Ortega, the cooperative’s sus­tain­abil­ity direc­tor in charge of extra vir­gin olive oil and fruit.

While Prodeca empha­sized the impor­tance of under­stand­ing the Chinese cook­ing oil mar­ket and devel­op­ing olive oil con­sumer pro­files, the guide added that aware­ness cam­paigns should be directed at inte­grat­ing extra vir­gin olive oil into Chinese cui­sine, pro­vid­ing a healthy improve­ment to tra­di­tional eat­ing habits.

However, Ortega lamented that there is still a lack of stud­ies focus­ing on the suit­abil­ity of inte­grat­ing olive oil tak­ing into account local culi­nary cus­toms, as the use of olive oil is closely related to the local diet and cul­ture.”

A taste for olive oil thus needs to be devel­oped fur­ther in China. Prodeca sug­gested that olive oil could be inte­grated into Chinese eat­ing habits as a starter or salad dress­ing if the fla­vor and aroma of a high-qual­ity extra vir­gin olive oil are to be appre­ci­ated.

Prodeca pointed out that many Chinese prepa­ra­tions involve fry­ing food, and olive oil main­tains most of its nutri­tional prop­er­ties under high-heat con­di­tions.

Although the taste of olive oil is most appre­ci­ated when cold, it is char­ac­ter­ized by an excel­lent resis­tance to repeated fry­ing and can reach a high smoke point,” Ortega said.

One of Prodeca’s rec­om­men­da­tions is for pro­duc­ers and exporters to pro­mote the health ben­e­fits of olive oil, espe­cially in the con­text of food con­t­a­m­i­na­tion scan­dals.

Increasing con­cerns about health in China are expected to sig­nif­i­cantly impact con­sumer behav­ior, with many seek­ing a guar­an­tee of higher food safety stan­dards from for­eign olive oil brands.

In July, a sig­nif­i­cant food scan­dal involv­ing trucks trans­port­ing cook­ing oils sparked pub­lic out­rage in China.

Operators were doing dou­ble duty to cut costs, and the trucks were not cleaned between deliv­er­ies, cross-con­t­a­m­i­nat­ing the edi­ble oil with gaso­line and other dan­ger­ous chem­i­cals.

This case has sparked pub­lic out­rage in China and was rem­i­nis­cent of the 2008 scan­dal involv­ing milk and baby for­mula adul­ter­ated with melamine, which is toxic in high doses.

China is a very attrac­tive coun­try for the Spanish olive oil mar­ket because of its sales poten­tial,” and given the amount of food fraud cases, there is food inse­cu­rity,” Ortega said.

For China, the trend is def­i­nitely toward an increase in the demand for higher qual­ity extra vir­gin olive oil,” he added. What is most impor­tant in China at the moment is men­tion­ing the coun­try of ori­gin.”

The Prodeca guide also rec­om­mends that pro­duc­ers empha­size geo­graph­i­cal qual­ity cer­ti­fi­ca­tions, such as Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) and Protected Geographical Indication (PGI), which the pub­lic entity said could increase will­ing­ness to pay.

What is lack­ing is a deeper under­stand­ing of qual­ity extra vir­gin olive oil,” Ortega said. The feel­ing is that we are 15 years behind the wine sec­tor. Spanish wine regions, includ­ing Rioja and Ribera, are well-known world­wide, includ­ing China.”

The European PDO cer­ti­fy­ing sys­tem for olive oil does not have the same recog­ni­tion and, for the con­sumer, it does not seem use­ful as a dis­tinc­tive ele­ment at the time of pur­chase, as this des­ig­na­tion does not clearly define a brand,” he added.

Ortega believes devel­op­ing an extra vir­gin olive oil-spe­cific PDO pro­mo­tion would require col­lab­o­ra­tion between the admin­is­tra­tion and the pro­duc­ing com­pa­nies, in projects with well-defined objec­tives.”

One strat­egy that has helped pro­mote China’s emerg­ing olive oil con­sump­tion cul­ture was the sen­sory analy­sis courses hosted by the IOC in many Chinese cities in 2019.

Olive oil tast­ing events and fur­ther pro­mo­tion in the United States have yielded good results,” Ortega added. Recent news report that, for the first time, the vol­ume of Spanish olive oil con­sump­tion in the U.S. exceeds that of Italian olive oil.”

He said ActelGrup is work­ing to pro­mote olive oil at inter­na­tional food fairs, espe­cially in China.

Participation in food fairs and the orga­ni­za­tion of inter­na­tional tast­ings are very impor­tant,” Ortega said. The cooperative’s organic Romanico brand was awarded at a Chinese olive oil com­pe­ti­tion in 2022.

Ortega empha­sized that the Romanico brand is always sold already bot­tled to China and never in bulk. The Prodeca guide fur­ther sug­gested that bot­tle sizes and prices can be adjusted to make the prod­uct more acces­si­ble to price-sen­si­tive Chinese con­sumers.

Concerning bot­tle size, ActelGrup has so far not sold extra vir­gin olive oil in smaller for­mats than the usual five-liter, one-liter and 750-mil­li­liter, sim­ply because Chinese importers have not asked for these types of for­mats,” Ortega said.

Despite a grow­ing domes­tic indus­try, Chinese con­sumers con­tinue to pre­fer for­eign brands. Still, pro­duc­ers are con­cerned that recent trade ten­sions between Europe and China could result in retal­i­a­tion against agri­cul­tural prod­ucts, includ­ing olive oil.

The cur­rent global geopo­lit­i­cal cli­mate has height­ened the risk that food prod­ucts could be used as a nego­ti­at­ing weapon fol­low­ing the impo­si­tion of tar­iffs by the European Union on prod­ucts from China, such as elec­tric vehi­cles,” Ortega warned.

In any case, the increase in pur­chas­ing power in China is a real­ity and an oppor­tu­nity for the Spanish olive oil sec­tor to con­tinue pro­mot­ing an exquis­ite and unique prod­uct,” he con­cluded.

