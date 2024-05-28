enEnglish
Spanish Olive Oil Sector Works to Develop Exports to China

As high prices change consumption habits in Europe, Spanish producers and exporters seek to promote olive oil consumption in the world’s second-largest economy.
By Ofeoritse Daibo
May. 28, 2024 16:42 UTC

Olive oil pro­duc­ers in Spain are work­ing to develop new inter­na­tional mar­kets, espe­cially in China, as his­tor­i­cally high prices have changed con­sumer habits in the European Union.

China will be a strate­gic mar­ket for Spanish prod­ucts,” said Jaime Lillo, the exec­u­tive direc­tor of the International Olive Council (IOC).

This year, more trees have been planted in Gansu, but the mar­ket is not inter­ested because they want E.U. olive oil.- Jane Gong, Producer

He added that China’s grow­ing demand for olive oil has a lot to do with the rise in salaries among the Chinese pop­u­la­tion and the increas­ing num­ber of peo­ple who are inter­ested in eat­ing healthy and who can afford olive oil that is more expen­sive than alter­na­tive oils.”

According to a report from Knight Frank, a real estate con­sul­tancy, China’s ultra-wealthy pop­u­la­tion is expected to increase by 47 per­cent by 2028.

See Also:Despite Production Woes, Spain Anticipates Expanding Organic Exports to China

This growth reflects China’s bur­geon­ing mid­dle class, advance­ments in tech­nol­ogy and the expan­sion of indus­tries that cre­ate sig­nif­i­cant new wealth,” the report noted.

Spanish pro­duc­ers and exporters have long iden­ti­fied China’s ris­ing mid­dle class as a high-poten­tial mar­ket.

According to IOC data, Chinese olive oil con­sump­tion has increased from 12,000 tons in the 2008/09 crop year to 42,500 tons in 2022/23. Over the same period, Spanish trade data show that vir­gin and extra vir­gin olive oil exports to China rose from 3,638 tons to 27,172 tons

Daxue Consulting, spe­cial­iz­ing in con­sumer trends in China, attrib­uted increas­ing con­sump­tion to more of the Chinese mid­dle class trav­el­ing to the Mediterranean and devel­op­ing a taste for olive oil.

Indeed, the Interprofessional Association of Spanish Olive Oil, a trade group, has sought to cap­i­tal­ize on the grow­ing appetite, recently host­ing two events in Beijing.

The first was geared at the media and influ­encers and included tast­ing var­i­ous Spanish extra vir­gin olive oils, a cook­ing demon­stra­tion and a talk about olive oil’s health ben­e­fits.

The inter­pro­fes­sional also held a tast­ing event for dis­trib­u­tors and importers in Beijing, intend­ing to estab­lish a close rela­tion­ship with the coun­try’s retail pro­mot­ers.

However, Antonio Carrasco, the gen­eral man­ager of Goya en España, warned that exporters must under­stand the Chinese mar­ket’s idio­syn­crasies to take full advan­tage.

In a 2023 inter­view, Carrasco said that Chinese con­sumers still see olive oil as a spe­cialty food and novel gift rather than a kitchen sta­ple.

He fur­ther noted that 80 per­cent of olive oil sales in the world’s sec­ond-largest econ­omy are for gifts in Goya’s expe­ri­ence. Companies must have well-devel­oped sup­ply chains in China to cap­i­tal­ize on these dynam­ics.

You have to have a dis­tri­b­u­tion to reach that gift mar­ket,” Carrasco said. But, growth is very dif­fi­cult and very slow from the point of view of con­sump­tion and health. It is a growth in gifts at a cer­tain time, such as the Chinese New Year.”

Meanwhile, Olive Times founder Jane Gong, an award-win­ning olive oil pro­ducer in Gansu, said that although the olive oil mar­ket is grow­ing, Chinese cus­tomers do not tend to dis­tin­guish between extra vir­gin olive oil and the other grades.

In the E.U., peo­ple make the dis­tinc­tion between extra vir­gin olive oil, vir­gin olive oil and non-vir­gin olive oil, but in China, it’s all olive oil,” she said.

Gong added that a fur­ther chal­lenge fac­ing olive oil sell­ers in the Chinese mar­ket is the lim­ited use of olive oil in food prepa­ra­tion. While many con­sumers cook with olive oil, she said using it in sal­ads, ice cream and mari­nades is still rel­a­tively rare.

Despite the company’s Whispering Flowers brand, an Ezhi‑8 mono­va­ri­etal, earn­ing a Silver Award for the third con­sec­u­tive year at the 2024 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, Gong believes that imports are likely to remain more com­pet­i­tive due to the high pro­duc­tion costs in China. The economies of scale are smaller, so prices are higher,” she said.

As a result, Spanish and other E.U. olive oil pro­duc­ers have a sig­nif­i­cant pric­ing advan­tage when enter­ing the Chinese mar­ket.

In China, more than 90 per­cent of imports come from the E.U.,” Gong said. There has been a 10 to 15 per­cent increase from last year.”

Citing data from Taobao, an online shop­ping plat­form, she added that busi­ness-to-busi­ness sales have grown sig­nif­i­cantly along with busi­ness-to-con­sumer sales.

Furthermore, these con­sumers look for well-known and exclu­sive brands as they sug­gest cred­i­bil­ity and high qual­ity,” Gong said. However, a sub­stan­tial lack of knowl­edge about olive prod­ucts still exists.”

The Chinese also pre­fer for­eign olive oil, which now costs more than last year,” she added. This deters some cus­tomers. This year, more trees have been planted in Gansu, but the mar­ket is not inter­ested because they want E.U. olive oil.”

Gong pointed out that younger con­sumers in large cities are one of the main seg­ments of the pop­u­la­tion dri­ving olive oil con­sump­tion in China. In smaller cities, cus­tomers pre­fer peanut, soy­bean, and veg­etable oil,” she added.

According to the IOC, the main regions of demand in China are the Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou metro areas, home to nearly 100 mil­lion peo­ple.

However, ris­ing youth unem­ploy­ment, up by 15 per­cent com­pared to last year, will likely present short-term chal­lenges to Spanish exporters, as will chang­ing eat­ing habits.

Olive oil imports may encounter dif­fi­cul­ties as more and more peo­ple are buy­ing take­away and not cook­ing any­more,” Gong said. This is not because take­away is cheaper, but because it is more con­ve­nient.”

