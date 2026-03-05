Food Safety Authority Seeks Public Input as EU Reassesses Xylella Fastidiosa Control Options

The European Union institutions are seeking new approaches to the Xylella fastidiosa epidemic after finding no single effective solution to stop the bacterium from spreading. The EU Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has launched a public consultation on two draft scientific opinions that draw on extensive research to shape the EU’s approach to Xylella, focusing on surveillance, containment protocols, vector control, and other management measures in affected regions.
European Union institutions are looking for new approaches to the Xylella fastidiosa epidemic as a broad review of scientific research found no single effective solution or product capable of stopping the bacterium from spreading.
The EU Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has launched a public consultation on two draft scientific opinions addressing the issue.
Both opinions draw on an extensive review of studies and field observations reported across the 27-nation bloc in recent years. Once adopted, the conclusions are expected to shape the European Union approach to Xylella, influencing surveillance, containment protocols, vector control and other management measures in affected regions.
The consultation is part of a broader update to shared procedures requested by member states after recent developments in the epidemiology of Xylella fastidiosa. Since the pathogen was first detected in Europe in 2013, it has been reported in several Mediterranean areas and on a growing number of host plants. Member states asked EFSA to reassess the risks posed by the bacterium and evaluate the effectiveness of control measures currently used or proposed.
EFSA said it is seeking comments from stakeholders, researchers and institutions on the evidence, interpretation and conclusions in the draft reports before they are finalized. After the April 24, 2026 deadline, EFSA’s Plant Health Panel will review the feedback before formally adopting the opinions later in 2026.
Policy changes that could follow include updates to eradication or containment measures, revisions to vector management guidance and consideration of additional risk-reduction options supported by the scientific literature.
The two opinions examine measures targeting two key points in the disease cycle: methods intended to reduce or suppress the bacterium inside infected plants, and methods intended to control insect vectors responsible for transmission. Together, the documents offer an updated assessment of the evidence for controlling the pathogen.
Both drafts update EFSA assessments published in 2019, when evidence for several approaches was limited and many experimental methods were still under investigation. The new reviews incorporate studies published since then, along with data from ongoing research programs and experimental trials.
The opinions also come as the current EU framework continues to rely heavily on prevention and containment, including the removal of infected plants and the establishment of buffer zones around outbreaks. While these measures can limit spread, they can be economically and socially disruptive, particularly where the pathogen is already widespread.
That has fueled interest among policymakers, farmers and researchers in additional options that could complement existing strategies, including treatments that reduce bacterial populations in infected plants, new vector-management approaches and agronomic practices that help limit transmission.
The first opinion focuses on “in planta” control measures — methods designed to curb Xylella activity within infected plants — and evaluates whether chemical, biological or agronomic interventions can reduce bacterial populations or alleviate symptoms in infected hosts.
EFSA’s panel carried out a systematic literature review of experimental studies testing treatments applied directly to infected plants. The review covers chemical compounds, biological control agents, plant extracts, micronutrient formulations and other substances examined for their ability to suppress the bacterium. It also includes laboratory research aimed at identifying antibacterial compounds that could eventually be used in plant-protection strategies.
The opinion also examines physical treatments and agronomic practices reported to reduce disease severity or disrupt pathogen spread. Examples include thermal treatments, pruning, weed management and cover-crop management. EFSA treats these as risk-reduction options because they may influence the disease cycle even if they do not eliminate the pathogen.
Despite the range of approaches described in the literature, the panel concludes that none of the tested methods can eliminate the bacterium from infected plants under open-field conditions. Some treatments were associated with reduced symptoms or lower bacterial populations, but the effects were generally limited and often insufficient to prevent disease progression or transmission by insect vectors.
The second opinion evaluates direct control of the insect vectors that spread Xylella fastidiosa. In Europe, the meadow spittlebug (Philaenus spumarius) is considered the primary vector, although other xylem-feeding insects may also contribute to transmission.
Based on another systematic review, the panel assessed studies testing vector-control strategies in laboratory and field conditions. The evidence spans synthetic insecticides, biological controls and agronomic practices intended to reduce insect populations.
Measures reviewed include synthetic active substances, non-synthetic insecticidal compounds, fungi and microorganisms toxic to vectors, natural predators and practices such as mowing or soil tillage that can alter vector habitats.
EFSA found that synthetic insecticides currently approved in the European Union tend to produce the largest reductions in vector survival. At the same time, the analysis notes substantial uncertainty, reflecting limited data for many interventions and wide variation in study designs and conditions.
The opinion also highlights key knowledge gaps, including limited evidence directly linking reduced vector populations to reduced pathogen transmission. In other words, while some measures lower insect numbers, it remains unclear how consistently that translates into lower infection rates in crops.
The public consultation will run until April 24, 2026. EFSA said it will review submissions and finalize the opinions for adoption later in 2026, after which they will be shared with the European Commission and member states to inform regulatory and risk-management decisions.