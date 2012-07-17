Did Someone Give You the Evil Eye? There's One Way to Find Out

The health ben­e­fits of olive oil are well doc­u­mented – from pro­tect­ing the heart to pre­vent­ing skin can­cer and so much more. But were you aware of olive oil’s role in ward­ing off the evil eye?

This fas­ci­nat­ing notion of the evil eye dates back to ancient times. It is still an inte­gral part of many cul­tures in the Middle East, West Africa, Central America, Asia and the Mediterranean. Consequently, it is woven into all the major reli­gions — Islam, Judaism, Christianity, Hinduism, and Christian Orthodox.

Some the­o­rize that Alexander the Great was par­tially respon­si­ble for dis­sem­i­nat­ing the idea of the ​‘evil eye’ – the con­cept spread­ing east in par­al­lel with his empire.

The evil eye is believed to cause bad luck, injuries, and even death. Sometimes it is done unin­ten­tion­ally, sim­ply because of jeal­ousy or dis­like of the vic­tim.

Here are some com­mon signs that are said to indi­cate that some­one has cast an evil eye on you:

Unexpected bad luck or mis­for­tune

Sudden phys­i­cal ill­ness or pain

Mental or emo­tional dis­tress

Unusual fatigue or weak­ness

Financial prob­lems or loss of wealth

Loss of appetite or dis­turbed sleep

Unexplained acci­dents or mishaps

Difficulty in rela­tion­ships or com­mu­ni­ca­tion

It is impor­tant to note that these symp­toms could also result from other causes and may not nec­es­sar­ily mean you have been cursed.

Various amulets, also known as nazars, and tal­is­mans are used to ward off the evil eye; these come in all sorts of shapes and sizes — blue eyes, disks and balls worn on the per­son or kept on their prop­erty. They can also be seen on the prows of many Mediterranean boats — the star­ing eyes are meant to deflect the wicked gaze back onto the per­pe­tra­tor.

Nazars (charms against the evil eye) sold in a shop in Quincy Market, Boston, Massachusetts

The evil eye is a curse believed to be cast by a per­son’s eyes. It is thought to cause bad luck or mis­for­tune to the cursed per­son. There are many ways to test for the evil eye, but one of the most com­mon is the oil test.

You will need a glass of water, olive oil, and a spoon to per­form the oil test. Fill the glass with water and place a drop of olive oil on the water’s sur­face. If the oil floats, there is no evil eye. However, if the oil sinks, the evil eye is believed to have been cast.

What is the evil eye? The Evil Eye is a belief or con­cept that exists in many cul­tures around the world. It is believed to be a curse or harm­ful effect caused by some­one giv­ing you a malev­o­lent or envi­ous look or stare, usu­ally unin­ten­tion­ally. The belief is that the look or stare can cause harm or mis­for­tune to the recip­i­ent, such as ill­ness, bad luck, or other neg­a­tive out­comes. The Evil Eye can be found in var­i­ous forms in many cul­tures, from the Mediterranean region to parts of Africa, Asia, and Latin America. In some cul­tures, peo­ple wear pro­tec­tive tal­is­mans or amulets to ward off the Evil Eye, and some per­form rit­u­als or use charms to pro­tect them­selves from its effects. The belief in the Evil Eye has per­sisted for cen­turies, and even today, some peo­ple take it very seri­ously and believe in its power.

There are a few vari­a­tions of the oil test. In one method, you place two drops of olive oil on the water’s sur­face. If the drops remain sep­a­rate, then there is no evil eye. However, if the drops merge, the evil eye is believed to have been cast.

Another vari­a­tion involves plac­ing three or nine drops of olive oil on a plate of water. If the oil drops become larger and even­tu­ally dis­solve in the water, then the evil eye is believed to have been cast. If the drops remain sep­a­rated from the water in small cir­cles, there is no evil eye.

The test is not sci­en­tific. It is a tra­di­tional folk rem­edy used to detect the evil eye. No sci­en­tific evi­dence sup­ports the claim that the oil test is accu­rate.

The oil test is often per­formed pri­vately by a healer or a per­son believed to have spe­cial knowl­edge about the evil eye, accom­pa­nied by a secret chant or prayer.

AI-generated conceptual illustration

Those among the ancient Romans and the civ­i­liza­tions they con­quered who found them­selves with­out the safe­guard of their pro­tec­tive amulet would resort to crude sex­ual hand ges­tures to avoid the evil eye.

While the orig­i­nal mean­ing may have been lost, many of these ges­tures are still used today.

If you are con­cerned that you or some­one you know has been cursed with the evil eye, you may want to con­sult with a healer or a tra­di­tional prac­ti­tioner.