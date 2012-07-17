Did Someone Give You the Evil Eye? There's One Way to Find Out

You got a strange look just before everything started to go wrong. Better grab your olive oil and know for sure.
The health benefits of olive oil are well documented – from protecting the heart to preventing skin cancer and so much more. But were you aware of olive oil’s role in warding off the evil eye?
This fascinating notion of the evil eye dates back to ancient times. It is still an integral part of many cultures in the Middle East, West Africa, Central America, Asia and the Mediterranean. Consequently, it is woven into all the major religions — Islam, Judaism, Christianity, Hinduism, and Christian Orthodox.
Some theorize that Alexander the Great was partially responsible for disseminating the idea of the ‘evil eye’ – the concept spreading east in parallel with his empire.
The evil eye is believed to cause bad luck, injuries, and even death. Sometimes it is done unintentionally, simply because of jealousy or dislike of the victim.
Here are some common signs that are said to indicate that someone has cast an evil eye on you:
It is important to note that these symptoms could also result from other causes and may not necessarily mean you have been cursed.
Various amulets, also known as nazars, and talismans are used to ward off the evil eye; these come in all sorts of shapes and sizes — blue eyes, disks and balls worn on the person or kept on their property. They can also be seen on the prows of many Mediterranean boats — the staring eyes are meant to deflect the wicked gaze back onto the perpetrator.
The evil eye is a curse believed to be cast by a person’s eyes. It is thought to cause bad luck or misfortune to the cursed person. There are many ways to test for the evil eye, but one of the most common is the oil test.
You will need a glass of water, olive oil, and a spoon to perform the oil test. Fill the glass with water and place a drop of olive oil on the water’s surface. If the oil floats, there is no evil eye. However, if the oil sinks, the evil eye is believed to have been cast.
What is the evil eye?
There are a few variations of the oil test. In one method, you place two drops of olive oil on the water’s surface. If the drops remain separate, then there is no evil eye. However, if the drops merge, the evil eye is believed to have been cast.
Another variation involves placing three or nine drops of olive oil on a plate of water. If the oil drops become larger and eventually dissolve in the water, then the evil eye is believed to have been cast. If the drops remain separated from the water in small circles, there is no evil eye.
The test is not scientific. It is a traditional folk remedy used to detect the evil eye. No scientific evidence supports the claim that the oil test is accurate.
The oil test is often performed privately by a healer or a person believed to have special knowledge about the evil eye, accompanied by a secret chant or prayer.
Those among the ancient Romans and the civilizations they conquered who found themselves without the safeguard of their protective amulet would resort to crude sexual hand gestures to avoid the evil eye.
While the original meaning may have been lost, many of these gestures are still used today.
If you are concerned that you or someone you know has been cursed with the evil eye, you may want to consult with a healer or a traditional practitioner.