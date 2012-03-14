An Olive Oil and Culture Workshop in Jaén

After cel­e­brat­ing the inter­net ini­tia­tive TwittsandAOVE which brought together lovers of EVOO (AOVE in Spanish) and Twitter, CM Europa com­pany pro­fes­sion­als have orga­nized on March 27th a talk show in Martos (Jaén) called ​“Olive Oil & Culture” with the aim of spread­ing the cul­ture of olive oils, reflect­ing on their cul­tural value and dis­cussing their influ­ence on other cul­tural ele­ments of Mediterranean regions.

Rosa Mª Marchal López, man­ager of CM Europa, explained that the talk show will include the visions and opin­ions of many olive oil pro­fes­sion­als.

According to Marchal, the sym­po­sium is an excel­lent oppor­tu­nity to learn about the dif­fer­ent EVOOs, enjoy the har­mony of sen­sa­tions that come out of olive juices and dis­cover the rela­tion­ship with other cul­tural ele­ments such as paint­ing, lit­er­a­ture, his­tory or music.

“Know your Oil” Workshop

On March 30th, CM Europa will also orga­nize the work­shop ​“Know your Oil,” with two groups of 25 stu­dents each, with the aim of edu­cat­ing young peo­ple on the qual­i­ties of extra vir­gin olive oils and their health ben­e­fits.

The work­shop will include a lit­tle bit of the­ory and expla­na­tions of what extra vir­gin olive oils mean using as teach­ing mate­r­ial the Piqui and Mandy: The world of Virgin Olive Oils comics in which the main char­ac­ters are two ani­mals of the olive ecosys­tem: owl and rab­bit.



Rosa M Marchal López

The ini­tia­tive will also include a tast­ing of EVOOs, with a demon­stra­tion of the hedo­nis­tic con­cept of tast­ings. Afterwards, stu­dents will be invited to have a break­fast that includes bread with extra vir­gin olive oil.

The work­shop will fin­ish with a guided visit to the physico-chem­i­cal lab­o­ra­tory, and a mas­ter class ded­i­cated to link­ing the con­cepts of gen­eral chem­istry and physics with the qual­ity con­trols per­formed on olive oils.

During the visit to the micro­bi­ol­ogy lab­o­ra­to­ries, Rosa Mª Marchal López will explain to the stu­dents the con­cept of food secu­rity and they will be able to dis­cus sen­sory analy­sis and its impor­tance in the clas­si­fi­ca­tion of extra vir­gin olive oils.