Paul Miller Steps Down as President of Australian Olive Association

After 14 years as the Australian Olive Association’s leader, Paul Miller has stepped down. This is big news for the Australian olive oil indus­try, which has ben­e­fited from Miller’s many accom­plish­ments, includ­ing lead­ing the work to tighten olive oil qual­ity stan­dards and the co-found­ing of the Extra Virgin Alliance (EVA).

Robert McGavin, CEO of Australia’s Boundary Bend Limited, called Miller’s vol­un­tary depar­ture ​“a momen­tous day for the Australian olive indus­try which will for­ever be indebted to Paul for his achieve­ments and, par­tic­u­larly, his unwa­ver­ing focus on hon­esty and integrity in label­ing and being brave enough to call out the cheats.”



Paul really put Australian olive oil on the map glob­ally and unselfishly vol­un­teered much of his life to the ben­e­fit of the entire olive oil indus­try. - Rob McGavin, Boundary Bend

“Paul has always pro­moted the impor­tance of the indus­try focus­ing on what is best for con­sumers,” McGavin added, ​“know­ing only too well that this would be in grow­ers’ best inter­ests in the long run.”

Miller’s vast achieve­ments as the leader of the nascent and highly inno­v­a­tive Australian olive oil sec­tor have been chron­i­cled over the years in these pages and beyond, from the pas­sage of Australian stan­dards (and then press­ing major retail­ers to respect them), to his highly pub­li­cized assails on mis­la­beled prod­ucts and his vig­or­ous par­tic­i­pa­tion at cru­cial indus­try turn­ing points through­out the world.

In recent years, Miller’s efforts have increas­ingly been focused on his role as co-founder, with California con­sul­tant Alexandra Devarenne, of the Extra Virgin Alliance. ​“EVA is play­ing an increas­ingly impor­tant role in achiev­ing pos­i­tive change in the sup­ply chain and for con­sumers,” Miller told Olive Oil Times. ​“Lots of work still to do, but I am opti­mistic.”

Long ded­i­cated to the world of olive oil, Miller said he is ​“increas­ingly focused on inter­na­tional work, and the posi­tion requires a domes­tic focus as well as an inter­na­tional per­spec­tive.”

Going for­ward, Miller will be act­ing as a direc­tor and pres­i­dent emer­i­tus of the AOA, and will con­tinue to make an impact via the asso­ci­a­tion. Stepping into the role of pres­i­dent is Peter O’Meara, the owner of Adina Vineyard and Olive Grove in the Hunter Valley of New South Wales. Miller described his pre­de­ces­sor as ​“a very capa­ble, expe­ri­enced and respected man” in the Australian olive indus­try.

Meanwhile, as Miller’s role in the sec­tor evolves, he sees the indus­try mov­ing in the right direc­tion. ​“I note that Europe is tak­ing greater con­trol of olive oil mat­ters in that region, includ­ing the IOC, and I think that may be a pos­i­tive move, depend­ing on what the EU does. The olive world is chang­ing for the bet­ter and Australia has played its part.”

And clearly the indus­try believes Miller, too, has played a big part in mak­ing that pos­si­ble. ​“Paul has been really impor­tant inter­na­tion­ally in pro­mot­ing qual­ity,” said Dan Flynn, exec­u­tive direc­tor of the University of California at Davis Olive Center. ​“He’s been vision­ary and effec­tive.”

McGavin agreed. ​“Paul really put Australian olive oil on the map glob­ally and unselfishly vol­un­teered much of his life to the ben­e­fit of the entire olive oil indus­try.”