Role of Women in Sector Takes Center Stage at World Olive Day

This year’s edition of World Olive Day highlighted the vital role of women in the olive oil sector across the production chain, from groves to tables.
Officially recognized in 2019 by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), World Olive Tree Day, or World Olive Day, takes place each year on November 26th.
However, this year’s celebration was held on November 23rd at the headquarters of the International Olive Council (IOC) in Madrid as part of the 118th session of its Council of Members.See Also:Jaime Lillo Appointed Olive Council Executive Director
Jointly organized by the IOC and the International Center for Advanced Mediterranean Studies (CIHEAM), the event saw the collaboration of several women’s associations across the globe, including Women in Olive Oil, Pandolea, Donne dell’Olio and the Arab and Jordanian Olive Oil Women’s Network and the Women & Olives LatAm Network.
The IOC welcomed representatives of the women’s groups, the diplomatic corps in Madrid, the heads of delegation and officials from the IOC’s Council of Members.
“I congratulate the presidents and the members of the women’s networks for all the efforts made in realizing this excellent initiative, which should certainly be consolidated and perpetuated,” Imene Trabelsi Trigui, the head of the IOC’s promotion department, told Olive Oil Times.
“Women have always been deeply involved in managing the olive oil value chain. Today, they are farmers, tasters, producers, chefs, researchers, teachers and experts in various fields directly or indirectly linked to the olive oil sector,” she added. “Thanks to their knowledge and experience, they play a crucial role in developing this important field and significantly impact current and future generations.”
“The work of these women effectively contributes to building a dynamic olive sector,” Trabelsi Trigu continued. “They are committed at regional, national levels and international levels to sharing their experiences of best practices in producing quality olive oil, spreading the benefits of the Mediterranean diet of which olive oil is a fundamental part, as well as raising awareness of the various uses of olive oil while preserving its historical and cultural heritage and contributing to sustainable development practices.”
Gender equality and women’s empowerment are prerequisites for sustainable development, according to the 2022 gender equality in the Mediterranean region report from CIHEAM.
In agriculture, women represent 43 percent of the global workforce, playing an essential role in ensuring food security. While they accomplish many crucial tasks, the multiple roles and responsibilities of women active in rural communities are often not well recognized.
By promoting equal rights and the sharing of resources and responsibilities between women and men, gender equality is not only a fundamental human right but also a keystone of a prosperous economy that fosters sustainable and inclusive growth.
The aim of the IOC is that the World Olive Day event and the example set by the associations involved may inspire women from all of its member countries to establish female-led networks, which will help to reinforce the importance of their invaluable work in the olive oil sector.
Several activities were scheduled for the World Olive Day celebration, including a tasting of traditional olive oil dishes from around the world and videos highlighting the diversity of women’s roles in the sector. The IOC and CIHEAM also announced the winners of an international graphic artwork competition.
The event, which culminated in the reading and signing of a manifesto for greater awareness and recognition of the role of women in the olive oil sector, was led by Emmanuelle Dechelette, founder of Olio Nuovo Days, who announced the speeches by the representatives of the associations.
Among these were Jill Myers, founder of Women in Olive Oil; Nehaya Almuhaisin, founder of the Arab Olive Oil Women’s Network; Loriana Abbruzzetti, president of Pandolea; Mariagrazia Bertaroli, director of Donne dell’Olio; and Laura Blanco, founder of Women and Olives LATAM.
They all expressed their commitment to pursuing, with the strength of their visions and skills, the purposes and aims set out during World Olive Day.