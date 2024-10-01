enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी

Europe Tightens Restrictions on Hydrocarbons in Virgin Olive Oil

Exposure to polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons has been linked to higher rheumatoid arthritis risk, among other health issues.
By Ofeoritse Daibo
Oct. 1, 2024 13:14 UTC

The European Commission is expected to tighten reg­u­la­tions this year, fur­ther restrict­ing the amount of poly­cyclic aro­matic hydro­car­bons (PAH) per­mit­ted in vir­gin and extra vir­gin olive oil.

PAHs are organic com­pounds known to cause can­cer and harm­ful muta­tions in mam­mals. The com­pounds occur nat­u­rally and are pro­duced by burn­ing coal, oil, nat­ural gas, wood, waste mate­ri­als and tobacco.

Current European reg­u­la­tions limit the amount of sev­eral PAHs in olive oil to less than ten micro­grams per gram. For benzo(a)pyrene, one of the most com­mon PAHs, the limit is two micro­grams per gram.

See Also:Spanish Campaigners Lobby for Glyphosate Ban After EU Fails to Reach Consensus

Virgin olive oil should ide­ally be free of PAHs. However, con­t­a­m­i­na­tion can occur either directly dur­ing milling or indi­rectly through the olives’ expo­sure to smoke or air pol­lu­tion.

A sig­nif­i­cant source of con­t­a­m­i­na­tion is the prun­ing of trees dur­ing the olive har­vest­ing process. The lubri­cants used in chain­saws con­tain PAHs.

PHAs are also found in the chem­i­cals used to pro­duce jute sacks, which are specif­i­cally designed to improve dura­bil­ity and water­proof char­ac­ter­is­tics for trans­port­ing olives.

Farmers’ asso­ci­a­tions call on the European Commission to dis­sem­i­nate more infor­ma­tion to all olive farm­ers and pro­duc­ers. They are ask­ing the com­mis­sion to pro­vide for­mal guid­ance on prac­tices that could cause PAH to be intro­duced dur­ing cul­ti­va­tion, har­vest­ing and extrac­tion.

PAHs can also be found in indus­trial sol­vents. As a result, olive pomace oils have higher PAH con­tents, exceed­ing the lim­its in some cases,” researchers from Italy’s University of Udine wrote in a recent study.

Under the new reg­u­la­tions, any extra vir­gin olive oil con­tain­ing PAHs is antic­i­pated to be deemed unsuit­able for con­sump­tion.

Consequently, pro­duc­ers will be required to sell this sub­stan­dard oil for biodiesel, priced at €0.80 per liter, sub­stan­tially lower than the €8 per liter for extra vir­gin olive oil.

While the sit­u­a­tion has prompted a rethink for some farm­ers, researchers believe the restric­tions will fur­ther improve pub­lic opin­ion about olive oil qual­ity.

As far as the PAH new reg­u­la­tion is con­cerned, I believe that any idea and rule which could result in a bet­ter under­stand­ing of olive oil qual­ity is use­ful to increase cus­tomer sat­is­fac­tion based on qual­ity,” Michele Pisante, chair of the agron­omy and crop sci­ences research and edu­ca­tion cen­ter at the University of Teramo, told Olive Oil Times.

European coun­tries that pro­duce olive oil are ask­ing the com­mis­sion to delay the new rules until 2028. However, it remains uncer­tain whether the com­mis­sion will grant this request.

Olive oil con­t­a­m­i­na­tion is a sig­nif­i­cant con­cern in the 27-mem­ber bloc. Last year, a small-scale analy­sis of France’s organic and non-organic olive oil brands revealed that 23 of 24 sam­ples were con­t­a­m­i­nated with plas­ti­ciz­ers and min­eral oil hydro­car­bons.

The study, pub­lished by France’s National Consumer Institute, iden­ti­fied traces of min­eral oil-sat­u­rated hydro­car­bons and min­eral oil aro­matic hydro­car­bons in the sam­ples. These hydro­car­bons are known to accu­mu­late in the liver and lym­phatic sys­tem, poten­tially lead­ing to inflam­ma­tion.

The new reg­u­la­tion is part of Europe’s ongo­ing efforts to com­bat food con­t­a­m­i­na­tion.

In 2019, the International Olive Council (IOC) advised the European Union that the accept­able con­sump­tion level of the poten­tially car­cino­genic com­pound 3‑monochloropropane diol (3‑MCPD esters) in refined olive oil should be estab­lished at 1.25 mil­ligrams per kilo­gram.

This com­pound is typ­i­cally found in veg­etable oils, par­tic­u­larly in olive pomace and refined oils, while it is absent in vir­gin olive oils due to the lack of refin­ing processes.

In 2021, European author­i­ties also lim­ited cad­mium lev­els in table olives and cook­ing oils. The move came after the heavy metal, a known car­cino­gen, had been detected in Spanish table olives and some fla­vored Italian olive oils.

While some pro­ducer asso­ci­a­tions oppose fur­ther restric­tions from Brussels, the seat of the European Commission, there is evi­dence that they are work­ing.

In the 2022 European Union report on pes­ti­cide lev­els in food, pub­lished in April 2024, the European Food Safety Authority said it ran 1,805 tests on between 167 and 226 vir­gin olive oil sam­ples, screen­ing for nine dif­fer­ent chem­i­cal com­pounds found in pes­ti­cides. Not every sam­ple was tested for every chem­i­cal.

Thirty-seven vir­gin olive oil sam­ples were found to have pes­ti­cide lev­els below the legal max­i­mum residue lev­els. Only one sam­ple exceeded the legal limit.

By com­par­i­son, EFSA found four sam­ples exceed­ing the legal limit out of 84 in its 2019 report, with some pes­ti­cide lev­els detected in another 22 sam­ples.

More articles on:  , ,

Advertisement
Advertisement

Related Articles