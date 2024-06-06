Pieralisi Appoints New Chief Executive

Aldino Zeppelli is the new chief executive of Pieralisi Group, a leading manufacturer of olive oil milling equipment and technology.
He succeeded the former executive Alessandro Leopardi after serving for four years as senior vice president and chief executive of the Loader Cranes Division at Cargotec, a manufacturer of cargo handling machinery.
Our customers are becoming ever more sophisticated. Therefore, they need a technical interface that responds much more specifically, promptly and adequately to the complexity of our machinery.
“I am very proud to be given this role, supported by our main investor, DeA Capital, who strongly believes in the olive oil business,” Zeppelli told Olive Oil Times. “Today, we intend to enhance our already well-established position in terms of technology and market coverage.”
"Furthermore, we aim to expand into new areas that we believe have great growth potential that has yet to be expressed," he added.
Adeodato Pieralisi founded the company in 1888 in the village of Monsano in the Marche’s Ancona province. The company has since expanded and has production and commercial sites in Italy, Spain, Greece, Germany, the Netherlands, the United States, Brazil and Tunisia. In 2020, DeA Capital Group entered the company’s shareholding.
“Another area we will focus on is customer support,” Zeppelli said. “To this end, we aim to increase our local presence in the main markets and strengthen the central functions, with a view to giving an even more ready and competent response to our customers.”
Zeppelli observed that a growing number of farmers aim to produce premium extra virgin olive oils, and their work has evolved over the years. As a result, he plans to focus the company’s strategy on further developing the product range and improving the quality of service.
“Our customers are becoming ever more sophisticated,” he said. “Therefore, they need a technical interface that responds much more specifically, promptly and adequately to the complexity of our machinery and current challenges like sustainability and resource-saving.”
“My goal is providing accurate and timely service from the first installation of plants and machines throughout the whole life cycle of the production process, but above all also in the after-sales phase,” Zeppelli added.
“In this direction, we are seeking to improve the availability of spare parts and the delivery times, including long-term delivery,” he continued. “In this respect, besides carefully analyzing our customer’s needs, we guarantee a capillary presence.”
Zeppelli emphasized that the company provides machinery and components intended for small and large productions, which he considers one of its strengths. He also pointed out that significant investments have been made recently to eliminate bottlenecks in the production departments.
“However, to date, we are not yet satisfied and ‘quality’ is the keyword,” Zeppelli said. “In terms of technology, we have fixed problems with some components, and we are strengthening technological and technical partnerships with our main suppliers.”
“We also aim to offer our customers a commissioning phase that is more linear and does not present the typical disruptions of high seasonality periods,” he added. “I am committed to working on all lines, namely manufacturing, quality and service, to provide them with a better experience with our technology.”