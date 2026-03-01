Early Harvest Signals Record Year in Brazil’s Minas Gerais

Harvest in Minas Gerais, Brazil started earlier than usual, with growers expecting a record year due to high yields. The sector is becoming more professional, with growers making intentional harvest decisions and focusing on quality to protect olive oil standards. Future expansion in the region will depend heavily on scientific research, including cultivar selection and structured breeding programs.
Harvest began earlier than usual, and growers are still expecting a record year as they report high yields from the ongoing campaign in Minas Gerais, Brazil’s southeastern state.
“2026 promises to be a milestone for olive oil production in Brazil’s Southeast. Winter temperatures and well-distributed rainfall promoted intense flowering, which translated into abundant fruit,” Moacir Batista do Nascimento Filho, president of the local association of olive growers Assoolive, told Olive Oil Times.
“Production has increased substantially over the years,” Amanda Souza, an olive growing researcher at EPAMIG, the agricultural research company of the state of Minas Gerais, told Olive Oil Times.
Souza said this season’s gains followed a winter shaped by a moderate La Niña, bringing lower, more stable temperatures, cold nights, and more than 700 hours below 7°C. She said the conditions favored floral induction, supporting higher fruit set in many groves.
Souza added that researchers rely on year-round climate monitoring supported by a network of more than 450 meteorological stations installed across olive groves to track regional microclimates.
Unfavorable weather last season kept production below 60,000 liters, far under the previous record of 150,000 liters reported in 2024. “My expectation is to reach the mark of 200,000 liters this year,” do Nascimento Filho said.
Minas Gerais accounts for about 65 percent of Brazil’s total olive oil output, concentrated in the foothills of the Serra da Mantiqueira. Orchards are typically planted at elevations between 900 and 1,900 meters, and about 120 to 150 farms operate in the region.
Unlike Rio Grande do Sul, where olive cultivation is concentrated on expansive, level estates, production in Minas Gerais is spread across smaller groves often located on steep terrain. Limited opportunities for mechanization increase operating costs, reflected in higher retail prices for many oils produced in the state.
In 2026, harvest operations began in January. Souza said rainfall was a key factor behind the earlier start, as Brazil’s summer is typically wetter than peak ripening periods in the Northern Hemisphere harvest.
Average rainfall in 2026 significantly exceeded the 2025 average, Souza said. “High precipitation enhances water uptake by the fruit, leading to increased fresh weight and, consequently, a reduction in oil content on a wet weight basis,” she added.
Excess rainfall can also complicate milling, as fruit with elevated moisture content can make centrifugation and efficient separation more difficult. Souza said these batches are known in the sector as “difficult pastes.”
High humidity can also increase disease pressure and fruit drop in widely planted cultivars such as Grappolo 541, a national variety developed by EPAMIG that has become popular among growers for its agronomic performance in the region.
Producers say the early start is not only a reaction to the weather. It has also become a deliberate strategy to protect olive oil quality.
“Early harvesting modulates olive oil quality toward a more intense sensory profile, due to higher concentrations of phenolic and volatile compounds, resulting in more pronounced aromas and flavors,” Souza said.
Do Nascimento Filho said the sector’s growing technical maturity is making harvest decisions more intentional. “Olive growers are becoming more professional through courses, seminars and lectures, as well as by seeking knowledge from the more experienced olive growers in the sector,” he said.
That professionalization extends beyond the orchard. Do Nascimento Filho said that processing operations are consolidating and adapting facilities to comply with current legislation, including registration with the Ministry of Agriculture, to strengthen quality controls across the value chain.
He added that associations such as Assoolive and Ibraoliva are helping connect growers, millers and other stakeholders, supporting the development of a more organized olive farming sector.
At EPAMIG’s Experimental Field in Maria da Fé, researchers track indicators throughout the reproductive cycle, including fruit set, growth, oil content and disease incidence. Souza said chemical and quality analyses are conducted at the site’s Olive Oil Analysis Laboratory, coordinated by researcher Luiz Fernando Oliveira.
Souza said the research effort has strengthened pathogen identification and phytosanitary protocols to manage threats such as Xylella fastidiosa, olive leaf spot and anthracnose, protecting both yields and quality.
In recent years, a growing number of Brazilian producers have triumphed in the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, sometimes even after very adverse weather.
Since EPAMIG extracted Minas Gerais’ first extra virgin olive oil in Maria da Fé in 2008, the sector has expanded into areas including Itabirito, Ouro Preto, Diamantina, the Jequitinhonha Valley and the state’s portion of the Espinhaço Range, where average altitudes are around 1,200 meters.
Altitude remains a defining factor, Souza said, because it increases winter chilling hours and provides moderate thermal amplitude in the period before flowering. “These conditions favor floral induction and directly influence the productive potential of the following harvest,” she said.
Souza added that field observations and climatic data suggest higher elevations can slow fruit development and ripening, helping oils retain higher levels of phenolic and volatile compounds and supporting greater sensory complexity.
Both Souza and do Nascimento Filho said future expansion will depend heavily on scientific research, including cultivar selection and structured breeding programs. They noted that Brazil currently has eleven protected national varieties and one more under registration.
Costs and logistics remain major constraints in Minas Gerais, largely because of the mountainous landscape. “Most management activities are carried out manually due to the steep topography and the scarcity of rural labor. We must develop alternatives, including equipment and machinery, to facilitate these activities,” do Nascimento Filho said.
Souza added that rising average temperatures are another challenge. “This scenario requires both the adaptation of production systems and the search for cultivars more tolerant to warmer climatic conditions,” she said, pointing to mounting climate change pressures.
Maintaining high standards also requires tight control at every stage of production, Souza said, especially under Minas Gerais’ climatic conditions and disease risks.
Looking ahead, she said expansion may increasingly target warmer regions where topography is better suited to mechanization, allowing growers to scale up while protecting quality.
“Scientific research will be the guiding force driving this expansion,” Souza said, citing work on edaphoclimatic zoning, the selection of cultivars suited to different regions and genetic improvement programs to raise productivity.
“Today, we see an increasing number of institutions embracing olive growing in its different areas of development, including management, genetics, gastronomy and tourism. This will certainly strengthen our sector, ensuring orderly growth of the activity and of olive oil quality in Minas Gerais,” do Nascimento Filho concluded.