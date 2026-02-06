Morocco’s Olive Harvest Races Ahead as Rain, Cold and Labor Shortages Tighten the Window

Growers in Morocco are facing challenges in finishing the olive harvest due to adverse weather conditions and labor shortages, leading to a delayed start to the campaign. Despite record olive yields and high oil extraction rates, the domestic market is experiencing a sharp decline in olive oil prices as national output is projected to double in the current season compared to the previous year.
Growers across Morocco are rushing to finish the olive harvest as soon as possible after weeks of adverse weather slowed work in the groves. Since the start of the campaign, producers have been reporting challenges with harvesting in cold, wet conditions.
The pressure has been compounded by a delayed start to the campaign, which began in November rather than October. Sector sources attributed the shift to late rainfall and cooler early autumn temperatures that slowed fruit maturation in key producing regions, prompting many growers to wait for optimal ripeness and oil accumulation.
At the same time, labor shortages are hampering a timely harvest in many areas. The strain is especially evident in what sources describe as an exceptional campaign, both for the volume of olives being collected and the oil yields achieved at the mill.
In Taounate, a province in northern Morocco’s Fès-Meknès region, the shortage of field workers is taking a toll on local production. Growers also lament that labor costs have risen two to three times compared with previous campaigns in an area known for extensive rainfed groves and a heavy reliance on seasonal workers.
Rachid Benali, president of the Moroccan Olive Interprofessional Federation, confirmed a surge in daily wages to around 200 dirhams (€18.5) in Taounate and other major producing regions, including Kalaat Sraghna and Ouezzane. “The harvest season has become very short. There is very strong pressure on labor demand (…) Everyone wants to harvest at the same time,” Benali said.
After years of drought and high temperatures linked to climate change, growers are now trying to protect the crop hanging on the trees. Experts warn that further delays could affect productivity in the coming season, with flowering in some areas potentially beginning as early as late April.
Benali said the harvest is usually completed by January, leaving time for trees to recover before a new production cycle begins. A prolonged campaign can reduce that rest period and complicate orchard management ahead of the next season.
Delays also raise the risk of fruit loss in strong winds and can increase vulnerability to pests. Weather-related disruptions are affecting other agricultural sectors, including strawberry production.
The record volume of olives being harvested is also reshaping olive oil prices in the domestic market. Compared with the beginning of last year, the approximate average retail price for a liter of olive oil has fallen from about 120 dirhams to 50 to 60 dirhams, or from roughly €11 to €4.5 to €5.
The sharp decline has followed a steep drop in raw material costs. Olives are reportedly selling at around five dirhams per kilogram at the farm gate (€0.46), down from 13 to 15 dirhams in 2024, while Agriculture Minister Ahmed El Bouari has said national output is projected to double to about two million tons, up from less than 900,000 tons the previous season.
In most regions, millers are reporting high extraction rates, with some operations reaching yields of up to 20 percent, underscoring strong performance at the olive oil milling stage.
According to the International Olive Council (IOC), Morocco’s 2025/2026 campaign is poised to end with 160,000 tons of olive oil, up from 90,000 tons in the previous season. If realized, the rebound would mark the strongest result in several years after production failed to exceed 107,000 tons in the prior three campaigns; between 2017/2018 and 2022/2023, Morocco averaged 167,000 tons a year.