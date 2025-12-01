Researchers Warn Ultra-Processed Foods Are Driving a Global Public-Health Crisis

New research published in The Lancet warns that ultra-processed foods (UPFs) are causing widespread harm to global public health, with UPFs now accounting for roughly half of household food intake in high-income countries. The authors emphasize that high consumption of UPFs is associated with various chronic diseases, and call for policy interventions to reverse the rise in UPF production and consumption.
The wide-ranging Series published in The Lancet finds that UPFs — engineered from inexpensive commodity ingredients and loaded with additives — now account for roughly half of household food intake in high-income countries and are rising quickly elsewhere.
According to the papers summarized in The Lancet’s abstract, high UPF consumption is associated with higher rates of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, various cancers, systemic inflammation and hormonal disruption. The Series also highlights emerging evidence linking UPFs to microbiome alterations, depression and anxiety.
Researchers report that UPFs displace traditional, nutrient-dense foods, undermining dietary quality and accelerating cultural and agricultural erosion. Consumers are increasingly exposed to excess sodium, added sugars, refined fats and cosmetic additives that affect metabolism, satiety and gut integrity.
The Series emphasizes that the danger stems not from individual products but from dietary patterns dominated by UPFs. When these foods replace whole or minimally processed options, their additives and altered food structures interact in ways that heighten metabolic and inflammatory risks.
UPF commercialization also reinforces addictive eating behaviors through hyperpalatability and reward-driven mechanisms, affecting both children and adults.
The authors further note that industrial UPF supply chains rely on fossil-fuel-intensive systems that contribute to environmental degradation. Monoculture farming, long-distance transport and ubiquitous plastic packaging form an unsustainable model closely tied to worsening climate impacts.
These conclusions draw on more than 100 prospective studies, meta-analyses, randomized trials and mechanistic research. National dietary surveys and purchase databases show how UPFs steadily eclipse healthier foods. Controlled feeding trials, though fewer, demonstrate that processing itself alters appetite, metabolism and energy intake. Mechanistic work in humans and animals identifies pathways involving disruption of the microbiota, inflammation, altered satiety signals, and rapid nutrient absorption.
Evidence on marketing, corporate power and shifting food environments helps explain the rapid expansion of UPFs. In the U.S. and the U.K., they now account for more than half of daily calorie intake. In Spain, UPF consumption has risen from 11 percent to 32 percent over the past few decades, with similar trends across many countries.
The Lancet frames the global shift toward UPFs around three core hypotheses: they displace traditional diets, degrade overall diet quality and are consistently associated with increased risks of major chronic diseases.
The Series argues that UPFs are now a central driver of diet-related disease worldwide — a theme further explored in companion papers on policy interventions and public health responses.
In the policy-focused paper, “Policies to halt and reverse the rise in ultra-processed food production, marketing, and consumption,” researchers call for redirecting subsidies, banning child-targeted marketing, restricting promotional strategies and reforming retail environments and labeling systems. Governments and international agencies are urged to collaborate to make healthy diets the default.
“Towards unified global action on ultra-processed foods” shifts attention to commercial determinants of diet, noting that a handful of transnational corporations shape food consumption patterns worldwide. Through marketing power, regulatory influence and political reach, these companies reinforce the global dominance of UPFs. The authors call for competition policy reform, new governance structures and transparent monitoring of corporate strategies.
The Series also stresses that UPFs exacerbate socioeconomic inequities. Consumption is highest among households under financial pressure, where inexpensive processed products often replace healthier alternatives. Without strong safeguards, efforts to reduce UPF intake could worsen food insecurity or increase unpaid domestic labor — particularly for women. Equity, the researchers argue, must guide any transition.
The authors conclude by calling for a coordinated global movement that strengthens civil society, supports lower-income countries in resisting corporate interference and ensures that health equity remains central to food-system transformation.