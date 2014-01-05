'QvExtra' Quality Seal Launches in Córdoba

QvExtra President Soledad Serrano at the International Congress of Extra Virgin Olive Oil in Córdoba, Spain.

The Andalusian city of Córdoba hosted the first ​“International Congress of Extra Virgin Olive Oil” orga­nized by QvExtra, an asso­ci­a­tion of EVOO pro­duc­ers.

The pro­gram fea­tured pre­sen­ta­tions on health, gas­tron­omy, pro­duc­tion and mar­ket­ing — and the unveil­ing of a new qual­ity cer­ti­fi­ca­tion seal.

Attending the two-day event were QvExtra mem­bers — mostly pro­duc­ers from Spain — seek­ing to dis­tin­guish their prod­ucts in the mar­ket­place by adher­ing to strict guide­lines and dis­play­ing a gold seal that cer­ti­fies olive oil to be extra vir­gin qual­ity for the dura­tion of its shelf life.

Within cen­tral Córdoba’s his­toric Palacio de Merced, olive oil pro­duc­ers said they were exas­per­ated by the frag­mented, short­sighted cam­paigns pro­mot­ing olive oil from cer­tain regions. QvExtra orga­niz­ers called for a uni­fied effort to pro­mote cer­ti­fied extra vir­gin olive oils in all mar­kets.

It was an ambi­tious under­tak­ing that has been attempted before. Two years ago a sim­i­lar event in Córdoba, the ​“Beyond Extra Virgin” con­fer­ence orga­nized by a diverse group called 3E, engaged in a bid to define the top tier of olive oil qual­ity. Both con­fer­ences pro­vided photo-op back­drops for regional politi­cians, dizzy­ing dis­plays of local del­i­ca­cies and con­vinc­ing ratio­nale for orga­niz­ing pro­duc­ers com­mit­ted to extra vir­gin olive oil qual­ity.

Manuel Heredia Halcón, QvExtra sec­re­tary

A num­ber of seal pro­grams have been devel­oped by var­i­ous orga­ni­za­tions around the world, all with the aim of pro­vid­ing some con­fi­dence to con­sumers who have been bom­barded by years of indus­try mud­sling­ing, end­less sto­ries of olive oil fraud and decep­tive mes­sages from indus­try stake­hold­ers.

Last October, the International Olive Council invited rep­re­sen­ta­tives to present their seal pro­grams at a Madrid meet­ing of its Advisory Committee on Olive Oil and Table Olives. The com­mit­tee heard from QvExtra and the Extra Virgin Alliance — two pro­grams offer­ing sim­i­lar solu­tions to qual­ity-minded pro­duc­ers.

In Córdoba, Jean-Louis Barjol, the exec­u­tive direc­tor of the International Olive Council, cau­tioned the 200 or so atten­dees on the chal­lenges inher­ent in estab­lish­ing a qual­ity stan­dard with broad accep­tance. ​“You are in a fight and there will be crises,” he said, ​“so you will need to approach pro­duc­ers’ asso­ci­a­tions and gov­ern­ments with a very spe­cific pro­posal.” An event orga­nizer said the IOC pro­vided finan­cial sup­port to the con­gress.

QvExtra claims its mem­bers together pro­duce 80,000 tons of olive oil annu­ally, which would rank the group sixth among the world’s pro­duc­ing coun­tries. ​“Quality is no longer a small sec­tor,” said Manuel Heredia Halcón, QvExtra sec­re­tary, refer­ring to the rel­a­tive indif­fer­ence of the Spanish gov­ern­ment toward past ini­tia­tives to define and pro­mote extra vir­gin olive oil.

Much of that heft is the pro­duc­tion of Oleoestepa — a major Spanish coop­er­a­tive that dis­patches around 30,000 tons annu­ally, and whose chief exec­u­tive, Álvaro Olavarría Govantes, serves as QvExtra vice pres­i­dent. (Oleoestepa brands earned two gold medals at the New York International Olive Oil Competition.)

Conference atten­dees heard from a dis­parate suc­ces­sion of pre­sen­ters: Spanish gov­ern­ment rep­re­sen­ta­tives reviewed recent research (con­sumers still don’t know any­thing about olive oil), cel­e­brated chefs dis­cussed taste char­ac­ter­is­tics of olive vari­eties, pro­duc­ers flipped through pic­tures of their farms, and speak­ers pitched their lat­est projects to a cap­tive audi­ence. Despite a dis­jointed pro­gram, the event served to put QvExtra on the map, at least for now.

Near the end of the event, Heredia out­lined the group’s mem­ber­ship cri­te­ria and tech­ni­cal bench­marks that prod­ucts must meet in order to dis­play the QvExtra seal — chem­i­cal para­me­ters and taste stan­dards that most con­sumers will never take the time to learn, but nev­er­the­less which QvExtra hopes to con­vey through a sim­ple gold shield with its not-so-intu­itive acronym: ​“S‑I-Q-E‑V” (Seal International Quality Extra Virgin).

Unlike other attempts at gain­ing trac­tion with qual­ity assur­ance pro­grams, QvExtra has some com­pet­i­tive advan­tages. It is the only such pro­gram orig­i­nat­ing in Spain — the world’s lead­ing pro­ducer; it already has an impres­sive list of well-known mem­bers like Melgarejo, Pago Baldios San Carlos, Masia el Altet, Oro del Desierto, Casa de Hualdo, O‑Med, Oro Bailen and Almazaras de la Subbetica; and it has won, at least to some degree, back­ing by the International Olive Council.

Whether or not the ini­tia­tive suc­ceeds in mak­ing a dif­fer­ence in the mar­ket­place remains to be seen, but the game is on. With no less than $12 bil­lion in global olive oil sales at stake, QvExtra has for­mally announced its bid to con­ve­niently iden­tify for con­sumers extra vir­gin olive oils that can be trusted.